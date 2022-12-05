Read full article on original website
Kim Kardashian Wins Investor Lawsuit Over EthereumMax
Reality TV star Kim Kardashian won a lawsuit against her and other celebrities over their endorsement of cryptocurrency platform EthereumMax (EMAX) on Tuesday after a judge dismissed the case due to insufficient allegations. The plaintiffs alleged in January they suffered damages after following celebrity endorsements by the likes of Kardashian,...
