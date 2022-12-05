ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

John Blanchard obituary

By Reg Nicholl
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=472t3E_0jXjxcup00
John Blanchard was awarded the Victoria medal of honour by the RHS, its highest accolade

My friend John Blanchard, who has died aged 92, was an expert on almost every aspect of the genus Narcissus, but particularly on the breeding, raising and introduction of miniature daffodils, whose flowers are less than 50mm across.

He was born at Wilverley, the family home in Blandford, Dorset, to Douglas, a solicitor, and Phyllis (nee Reade), a housewife. He attended Blandford grammar school and Bryanston school before going on to study law at Cambridge University. After national service with the Intelligence Corps (1948-50), he joined his father in the law firm Luff and Blanchard, where he practised until he retired in 2015.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Mlm3_0jXjxcup00
John Blanchard was the chairman of the RHS narcissus and tulip committee for a decade

His father was already a breeder of fine miniature daffodils and John began exhibiting and hybridising daffodils with him, before doing so alone from 1954. A key contribution he made was to enter all the miniature classes at Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) daffodil competitions and shows, despite almost always being the only entrant. This kept the miniature classes alive until they became fashionable many years later. He will be remembered in particular for a flower he named Crevette, as it was the first miniature that featured orange in its cup; hitherto all flowers of that ilk had been white, yellow or green.

John met Eve Burnard at a tennis club in Dorset where they both played tennis and badminton to county standard in the late 1950s. They married in 1961.

He joined what was then the RHS narcissus and tulip committee in 1965, and was its chairman from 1984 to 1994 and an honorary member of its successor, the bulb committee, until he died. For much of this period he was involved in the work of related committees dealing with Narcissus classification, show schedules, plant trials and the Daffodil, Snowdrop and Tulip Yearbook. He was also a member of the RHS council, and was awarded its highest accolade, the Victoria medal of honour in 1997. An active member of his local Alpine Garden Society (AGS), he was a well-known speaker and a respected judge of daffodils, other bulbs and alpines. In 2012, the AGS gave him the Kath Dryden award in recognition of his work.

He also made numerous hunting trips to Spain, Portugal, France and Morocco, the homes of species daffodils. They formed the basis of his book, Narcissus: A Guide to Wild Daffodils (1990).

In addition to his interest in horticulture, John was a railway enthusiast, acting as treasurer for the Great Dorset Steam Fair, as well as president of the Blandford Rotary Club.

Eve died in June 2022 and he is survived by his four sons, Peter, Daniel, Stephen and William, and five grandchildren.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

John Lennon and Yoko Ono simulate making love – Allan Tannenbaum’s best photograph

I first met John Lennon in 1975, backstage at a televised event in New York when I was staff photographer for the SoHo Weekly News. Years later, while I was still at the paper, we decided to run an interview with Yoko Ono ahead of the release of the couple’s new album, Double Fantasy. They had spent the previous five years as recluses, during which time they had their son, Sean. I didn’t know Yoko personally but I’d always had a lot of respect for her as an artist, and of course I was a big fan of John’s. The idea was that we’d get access to the pair of them by approaching Yoko first.
NEW JERSEY STATE
The Guardian

‘Today feels like a holiday’: WNBA, NFL and tennis stars react to Brittney Griner’s release

Brittney Griner’s release from a Russian jail was welcomed by her fellow athletes on Thursday morning. The basketball star’s release was agreed after a prisoner swap involving Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer who had been detained in America for 12 years. Griner was serving a nine-year sentence for bringing a small amount of cannabis oil into Russia. She says the cannabis was for personal use.
The Guardian

The Guardian

528K+
Followers
120K+
Post
253M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy