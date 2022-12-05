ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

DPW crews working to fix water main break on Frederick Road

By Kayla Foy
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 4 days ago
DPW crews are working to fix a water main break right on the City-County line.

It's at the intersection of Frederick Road and Taylor Avenue near the Baltimore National Cemetery.

DPW says the break happened Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. It's a 10-inch main impacting at least 40 customers.

No word on when it will be repaired.

