Low pressure exiting to the east has left us with partly-cloudy skies for Friday and temperatures back to seasonal, as high pressure enters in from the north and west with a northwest wind. This area of high pressure will quickly transition east and weaken throughout the day and into the overnight. On the border of Colorado and Kansas is another area of low pressure beginning its transition east. This will bring in a southerly wind by late Friday night into Saturday morning.

KANSAS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO