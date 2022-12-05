Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Adair Fish: Woman arrested after allegedly admitting in a 911 call that her 5-year-old had been dead for several daysLavinia ThompsonKansas City, MO
10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hourEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
This organization in Kansas City is offering $50 million in grants. Will you apply?Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Related
KCTV 5
FORECAST: Dry Friday, but more showers in the coming days
Low pressure exiting to the east has left us with partly-cloudy skies for Friday and temperatures back to seasonal, as high pressure enters in from the north and west with a northwest wind. This area of high pressure will quickly transition east and weaken throughout the day and into the overnight. On the border of Colorado and Kansas is another area of low pressure beginning its transition east. This will bring in a southerly wind by late Friday night into Saturday morning.
KCTV 5
Deal reached to install new warning system for Independence Bridge
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A plan to install a warning height clearance curtain for the Independence Bridge is one step closer to reality. The city and KCT Railway have agreed to split the costs which are estimated to be around $150,000. “My hope is that this is something that...
KCTV 5
Collision in area of 92nd and Holmes leaves 1 with critical injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the area of 92nd and Holmes left one person in critical condition Friday morning. Kansas City Missouri Police said a sudden, abrupt lane change from a white Chevrolet HHR traveling southbound on Holmes in the first lane of travel led it to strike the left front side of a green Honda Civic.
KCTV 5
Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
KCTV 5
Hydroponics business sees increased interest in marijuana cultivation
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have been fielding questions from customers interested in purchasing, or even growing, marijuana. The owners of Quality Grow, a hydroponics shop in Waldo, said they have seen an increased interest in cultivating marijuana at...
KCTV 5
Kansas finalizes nearly $10 million in multistate settlement with JUUL Labs
TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A multistate settlement with JUUL Labs has resulted in nearly $10 million for the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday. The settlement resolves a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. Schmidt said the settlement will force JUUL to comply...
KCTV 5
Driver U-turns in front of oncoming car, struck and killed: crash report
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Tuesday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash in Midtown. The Kansas City Police Department stated two cars, a black Toyota Camry and a black Dodge Charger, were driving southbound on Indiana Avenue just after 12:30 p.m. In the area of 33rd Street, the...
KCTV 5
UM System keeps marijuana prohibited on all grounds
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A day before the use of recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state of Missouri, the UM System sent out a reminder that possession and use of it remains prohibited on all UM System grounds. “Following a review of the federal Drug-Free Schools and Community Act...
KCTV 5
Mayor Lucas proposes ordinance to create a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas is proposing a new ordinance to offer an option for witnesses or victims of violent crimes to receive financial assistance relocating through the creation of a Victim-Witness Relocation Fund in Kansas City. Lucas says the goal is to create a...
KCTV 5
Overland Park removing trees to fight invasive Emerald Ash Borer
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) --- Overland Park has a plan to remove thousands of trees being wiped out by an invasive beetle. The city says there are about 8,000 ash trees on the streets throughout the city, but some have been eliminated in recent years. The root of the problem...
KCTV 5
Overland Park apartment fire displaces residents from three units
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Crews from the Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to a building fire Wednesday afternoon at the Highland Lodge Apartments in the 5000 block of Indian Creek Parkway. Units on scene reported smoke in the third-floor hallway of a four-story apartment building with...
KCTV 5
1 missing in Overland Park apartment fire that displaced 10, injured firefighter
The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. |. With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
KCTV 5
Elderly man’s body found in Kansas City house fire
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly man’s body was found in a Kansas City house fire early Thursday morning, leading police and fire officials to investigate what caused the fire and how the man died. Firefighters responded at 1:15 a.m. to a house fire on Lockridge Avenue just...
KCTV 5
Pedestrian critical after being hit by vehicle in Westport
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Westport on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Roanoke Road. The pedestrian who was struck was taken to a...
KCTV 5
Grand theft auto suspect in custody after police chase leads to crash
LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand theft auto suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near I-35 and Vivion Road after leading police on a chase Friday morning. Liberty Missouri Police Department said a woman arriving at work at 5 a.m. Friday morning had a dark SUV and three occupants pull up on her. Police said a male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her, luckily leaving the woman uninjured.
KCTV 5
4 rescued from Overland Park apartment fire
OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A large early morning apartment fire in Overland Park displaced at least 10 people and sent a firefighter to the hospital Thursday. The Overland Park Fire Department responded at 1:15 p.m. to a fire call at Meadowlark Hill Apartments at 93rd Street and Lowell Avenue. Firefighters and police worked on-scene to help evacuate the residents, some of whom were trapped. Crews had to rescue four people from the building, according to the fire department.
KCTV 5
‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City
The head coach says there were people and groups that said they would help fund the boys nationals trip, but have backed out. Now, they're trying to raise $17,000 to help pay for the tournament next Wednesday. |. With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have...
KCTV 5
Toys for Tots says it’s about 20,000 toys short for this year’s drive
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and Overland Park Convention Center are putting out a call for help. Based on numbers as of Friday, they are falling short of about 20,000 toys for this year’s drive. “I’m not in the business of falling short,”...
KCTV 5
KCPD looking for woman who made stop in KC, hasn’t been heard from since
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is looking for a woman who was traveling, made a stop in KC, but hasn’t been heard from since. According to the police, 35-year-old LaTonya Stephenson got on a Greyhound bus on Dec. 5 to go from Las Vegas to Tulsa.
Comments / 0