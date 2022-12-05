ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

KCTV 5

FORECAST: Dry Friday, but more showers in the coming days

Low pressure exiting to the east has left us with partly-cloudy skies for Friday and temperatures back to seasonal, as high pressure enters in from the north and west with a northwest wind. This area of high pressure will quickly transition east and weaken throughout the day and into the overnight. On the border of Colorado and Kansas is another area of low pressure beginning its transition east. This will bring in a southerly wind by late Friday night into Saturday morning.
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

Collision in area of 92nd and Holmes leaves 1 with critical injuries

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in the area of 92nd and Holmes left one person in critical condition Friday morning. Kansas City Missouri Police said a sudden, abrupt lane change from a white Chevrolet HHR traveling southbound on Holmes in the first lane of travel led it to strike the left front side of a green Honda Civic.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Christmas light displays around the Kansas City metro area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Looking to enjoy a Christmas light display beside your nextdoor neighbors’ setup or the one across the street?. Here is a list of places to check out in the Kansas City area:. Missouri. Country Club Plaza - The Plaza Lights returned for their 93rd...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Hydroponics business sees increased interest in marijuana cultivation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - With legal recreational marijuana coming to the Show Me State, businesses have been fielding questions from customers interested in purchasing, or even growing, marijuana. The owners of Quality Grow, a hydroponics shop in Waldo, said they have seen an increased interest in cultivating marijuana at...
WALDO, ME
KCTV 5

Kansas finalizes nearly $10 million in multistate settlement with JUUL Labs

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - A multistate settlement with JUUL Labs has resulted in nearly $10 million for the state, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Wednesday. The settlement resolves a two-year investigation into the e-cigarette manufacturer’s marketing and sales practices. Schmidt said the settlement will force JUUL to comply...
KANSAS STATE
KCTV 5

UM System keeps marijuana prohibited on all grounds

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KCTV) - A day before the use of recreational marijuana becomes legal in the state of Missouri, the UM System sent out a reminder that possession and use of it remains prohibited on all UM System grounds. “Following a review of the federal Drug-Free Schools and Community Act...
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Overland Park apartment fire displaces residents from three units

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - Crews from the Overland Park and Leawood Fire Departments were called to a building fire Wednesday afternoon at the Highland Lodge Apartments in the 5000 block of Indian Creek Parkway. Units on scene reported smoke in the third-floor hallway of a four-story apartment building with...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

KCPD looking for armed suspect from November bus incident

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Missouri Police Department is looking for an armed suspect who brandished a gun during an incident on a city bus in November. The incident happened Nov. 30 near Truman Road and Jackson Avenue, according to KCPD. A video posted by KCPD shows...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Elderly man’s body found in Kansas City house fire

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An elderly man’s body was found in a Kansas City house fire early Thursday morning, leading police and fire officials to investigate what caused the fire and how the man died. Firefighters responded at 1:15 a.m. to a house fire on Lockridge Avenue just...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Pedestrian critical after being hit by vehicle in Westport

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A pedestrian is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in Westport on Wednesday night. According to the police, it happened just after 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest Trafficway and Roanoke Road. The pedestrian who was struck was taken to a...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Grand theft auto suspect in custody after police chase leads to crash

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A grand theft auto suspect crashed a stolen vehicle near I-35 and Vivion Road after leading police on a chase Friday morning. Liberty Missouri Police Department said a woman arriving at work at 5 a.m. Friday morning had a dark SUV and three occupants pull up on her. Police said a male then produced a handgun and took her vehicle from her, luckily leaving the woman uninjured.
LIBERTY, MO
KCTV 5

4 rescued from Overland Park apartment fire

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A large early morning apartment fire in Overland Park displaced at least 10 people and sent a firefighter to the hospital Thursday. The Overland Park Fire Department responded at 1:15 p.m. to a fire call at Meadowlark Hill Apartments at 93rd Street and Lowell Avenue. Firefighters and police worked on-scene to help evacuate the residents, some of whom were trapped. Crews had to rescue four people from the building, according to the fire department.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
KCTV 5

‘I was that kid’: Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City

'I was that kid': Shop with a Cop gets personal in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, MO

