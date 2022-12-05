Read full article on original website
Related
wtaj.com
Sunshine for your Friday!
A chilly start to your Friday but clouds are moving out. We will see a mostly sunny sky by midday! Expect a cooler airmass however as high temperatures will sit in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Winds will be light but out of the east. Clouds approach by the evening as lows fall into the 20s.
CBS Sacramento
Weekend storm cancels holiday events around the region
SACRAMENTO — Many outdoor events are being impacted by this week's wet weatherThe weekend storm, in particular, is dimming some holiday celebrations. The Imaginarium light display at Cal Expo is canceled Saturday all because of the heavy rain and winds being forecasted.Sacramento's annual Santa parade around the California State Capitol was also supposed to take place rain or shine, but organizers scrubbed it due to the storm.Crews that respond to storm damage are bracing for a busy weekend."We actually start 12-hour shifts," said Nelson Azevedo with a City of Sacramento storm drain crew."I'd say we try to almost double our...
wtaj.com
Cloudy & mild start today, few breaks of sunshine this afternoon
A dry day coming our way for Thursday as high pressure is moving in from the north. We still have a good deal of cloud cover, so temperatures remain mild in the mid to upper 40s. Winds will be light today out of the northwest. Tonight a disturbance will pass just to our south so areas like Somerset and Bedford will be clipped with at most a quick shower. Mostly to partly cloudy tonight with lows near 30.
wtaj.com
Friday should finish bright
A disturbance passing to our south will pull in some dry air from the north on Friday. While the day may start off cloudy in the morning, clouds will break for sunshine during the afternoon. Despite the return of some sunshine. highs will only be near to just above 40. Saturday will become mostly cloudy only a slight chance for a shower or flurry in a few spots. Highs will be near to just above 40.
wtaj.com
Mild start to Wednesday, showers move out this afternoon
A warm front is lifting across the region this morning which has made for a mild but also a foggy start for many. Showers are moving across the region as temperatures climb into the 50s. By this afternoon shower activity diminish but the overcast sky remains. Other than a stray shower this evening will be a dry one. Low temperatures will fall into the upper 30s.
Comments / 0