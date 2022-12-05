Memphis’ public works division prepares for week of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — With a week of rain ahead, Memphis’ Public Works Division is working to keep storm drains clear around the city.

Areas that are prone to flooding could experience some issues. Ponding and flash flooding could also be concerns.

The Mid-South is expected to get two to five inches of rain this week.

Areas like Southern Avenue and Boston Street in Orange Mound are prime areas for flooding.

Storm drains that are covered with leaves and debris prevent water from draining. City crews will be working all week to clear those drains out.

Others areas like Mt. Moriah and Clark and Tillman and Sam Cooper are also prime areas for flooding.

Public works crews will be working to keep about 70,000 drains and inlets clear as the rain falls.

Residents who worry about water leaking into their homes can take early action by clearing storm drains and downspouts.

City streets could also experience standing water.

The city said crews are on standby working around the clock to keep drains clear during the wet weather.

If you have issues with flooding or downed trees, you can call 311 during business hours.

After-hours and weekends you can call the Office of Emergency Management at 901-636-2525.

Showers are expected to let up on Friday, but they’ll return this weekend.

