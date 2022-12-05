Read full article on original website
Jo'Quavious Marks announces return to Mississippi State for 2023
Rather quickly, Mississippi State went from an experienced and deep backfield to possibly rather thin. After junior running back Dillon Johnson announced his exit from the Bulldog program in a rather shocking way on Wednesday night, his classmate and leading rusher Jo’Quavious Marks was rumored to be following suit. Instead, an effort from MSU coaches led by running backs coach Jason Washington has gotten Marks on board in 2023.
Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal
Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
2023 Bulldog commitment Kelley Jones eagerly awaiting signing day
Coming off an impressive senior campaign at Clarksdale High School, 2023 Mississippi State commitment Kelley Jones was able to get a look at his future at the next level last weekend. The 247Sports three-star cornerback was one of several Bulldog commitments on campus last weekend. It was one final get...
Kosciusko Little Whippets to Play in MS Youth Bowl Championship Series
The Kosciusko Little Whippets will play in the Mississippi Youth Bowl Championship Series at Velma Jackson High School this Saturday, December 10th. Kosciusko Little Whippets 6U will play the Seminoles at 4 pm and 10U will play the Toppers at 5:15 pm.
Mississippi State Football: Tulu Griffin dominates the transfer portal
Mississippi State football wide receiver, Lideatrick (Tulu) Griffin, is dominating the recruiting trail via the transfer portal. The Mississippi State football wide receiver, Tulu Griffin, has been tweeting at several different college football players who have entered the transfer portal. Tulu Griffin might just be Mississippi State football’s best recruiter....
Ole Miss offers longtime MSU safety commit Kelley Jones
Ole Miss shut the gate and picked a fight with instate rival Mississippi State on the recruiting trail Wednesday when the Rebels offered 2023 safety Kelley Jones. Jones, out of Clarksdale (Miss.) High School, has been committed to Mississippi State since last June. The 6-4, 178-pounder is a three-star prospect...
Freeze, Auburn Courting Multiple Ole Miss Football Commitments
New Auburn head coach has already hired away an Ole Miss assistant as recruiting battles intensify
Mississippi State WR Reportedly Enters NCAA Transfer Portal
Mississippi State is reportedly down a wide receiver to the transfer portal.
Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Leach Controversy
A controversy appears to be brewing between Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and one of his outgoing players. Most college football transfer announcements are the same. Dillon Johnson's was very different tonight. The outgoing Mississippi State running back took a clear shot at his former head coach. “With that...
Neshoba teams win on court
The Neshoba Central Rockets picked up two wins last week and improved their record to 10-1 in prep basketball action. The Rockets started the week with a 55-54 win over Choctaw Central and then blew out Pearl 61-43. Neshoba Central will host New Hope Tuesday and visit Newton County Friday.
Mississippi state trooper arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charge
A Mississippi state trooper was arrested in Alabama on domestic violence charges reportedly stemming from an incident concerning an infant child. Steven Jones, 33, of Columbus, was out on bond Thursday night after turning himself in to the Tuscaloosa Police Department Thursday morning. WTVA in Tupelo reports that Jones was...
MHP trooper arrested in Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
Future of US aviation begins in Mississippi: Largest uncrewed aircraft at a US academic institution unveiled
The future of aviation is in Mississippi, officials from Mississippi State University said when they unveiled the largest uncrewed aircraft at any US academic institution — a plan capable of flying up to 24 hours without refueling and able to carry a 600 pound payload. On Dec. 1, MSU...
United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?
United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
Christmas movie scheduled for Tupelo High canceled
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Public School District canceled Friday's planned showing of a Christmas movie on the big screen at the high school football field. Weather is to blame for the cancellation. The forecast calls for rain that night. There was concern the blue turf at Renasant...
Record temperatures for Thursday, rain again Friday
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Record early December heat is likely today, and above average temperatures continue for the next seven days. THURSDAY: After morning fog dissipates, expect a mostly cloudy sky to become partly sunny by afternoon. This will lead to highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tupelo’s record for the day is 76°, and it will likely break that record this afternoon.
Rain is making a quick return
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today consisted of humid air, record breaking temperatures, and continued cloud coverage. Rain chances return for the end of the week and into the weekend. THURSDAY NIGHT: There are going to be mild temperatures again tonight, in the lower 60s. Cloud coverage will gradually fill back in...
New business coming to north Tupelo
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns
A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
