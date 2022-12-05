ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

247Sports

Jo'Quavious Marks announces return to Mississippi State for 2023

Rather quickly, Mississippi State went from an experienced and deep backfield to possibly rather thin. After junior running back Dillon Johnson announced his exit from the Bulldog program in a rather shocking way on Wednesday night, his classmate and leading rusher Jo’Quavious Marks was rumored to be following suit. Instead, an effort from MSU coaches led by running backs coach Jason Washington has gotten Marks on board in 2023.
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Rebels offer quarterback-turned-linebacker in transfer portal

Ole Miss has offered Georgia State outside linebacker portal transfer Jamil Muhammad. The offer was extended Thursday. Muhammad also owns offers from Soiuthern Cal, James Madison, Minnesota, California, Arkansas State, Troy and West Virginia. He is a graduate transfer and has two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-2, 245-pound Muhammad...
OXFORD, MS
maroonandwhitenation.com

Mississippi State Football: Tulu Griffin dominates the transfer portal

Mississippi State football wide receiver, Lideatrick (Tulu) Griffin, is dominating the recruiting trail via the transfer portal. The Mississippi State football wide receiver, Tulu Griffin, has been tweeting at several different college football players who have entered the transfer portal. Tulu Griffin might just be Mississippi State football’s best recruiter....
STARKVILLE, MS
247Sports

Ole Miss offers longtime MSU safety commit Kelley Jones

Ole Miss shut the gate and picked a fight with instate rival Mississippi State on the recruiting trail Wednesday when the Rebels offered 2023 safety Kelley Jones. Jones, out of Clarksdale (Miss.) High School, has been committed to Mississippi State since last June. The 6-4, 178-pounder is a three-star prospect...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Mike Leach Controversy

A controversy appears to be brewing between Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and one of his outgoing players. Most college football transfer announcements are the same. Dillon Johnson's was very different tonight. The outgoing Mississippi State running back took a clear shot at his former head coach. “With that...
STARKVILLE, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Neshoba teams win on court

The Neshoba Central Rockets picked up two wins last week and improved their record to 10-1 in prep basketball action. The Rockets started the week with a 55-54 win over Choctaw Central and then blew out Pearl 61-43. Neshoba Central will host New Hope Tuesday and visit Newton County Friday.
PHILADELPHIA, MS
wtva.com

MHP trooper arrested in Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WTVA) -- A Mississippi state trooper out on bond Thursday night after being arrested in Alabama. The Tuscaloosa Police Department confirmed 33 year old Steven Jones of Columbus was charged with a misdemeanor; specifically third degree domestic violence, harassment. He turned himself into Tuscaloosa police Thursday morning. No...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
woodworkingnetwork.com

United Furniture's promises and did it deliver?

United Furniture Industries received more than $3 million in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. UFI, which had ranked #39 on FDMC 300's listing of wood-products companies with an estimated $321 million in sales, notified its 2,700 workers by email and text that it was closing the business immediately and that workers should not show up to work. Truckers on the road were told not to deliver their cargo, but to return it to company facilities.
MONROE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Christmas movie scheduled for Tupelo High canceled

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The Tupelo Public School District canceled Friday's planned showing of a Christmas movie on the big screen at the high school football field. Weather is to blame for the cancellation. The forecast calls for rain that night. There was concern the blue turf at Renasant...
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Record temperatures for Thursday, rain again Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Record early December heat is likely today, and above average temperatures continue for the next seven days. THURSDAY: After morning fog dissipates, expect a mostly cloudy sky to become partly sunny by afternoon. This will lead to highs reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s. Tupelo’s record for the day is 76°, and it will likely break that record this afternoon.
TUPELO, MS
wcbi.com

Rain is making a quick return

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Today consisted of humid air, record breaking temperatures, and continued cloud coverage. Rain chances return for the end of the week and into the weekend. THURSDAY NIGHT: There are going to be mild temperatures again tonight, in the lower 60s. Cloud coverage will gradually fill back in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

New business coming to north Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A new business will soon make North Gloster Street home. Construction on Tidal Wave Auto Spa Express is still in the developing stages. It'll be located adjacent to Chipotle. The chain is based in Georgia, with locations throughout the Southeast and Midwest. Construction is expected to...
TUPELO, MS
Alabama Now

Man killed on Alabama highway when truck overturns

A Mississippi man died Friday when his semi-truck left the roadway, struck and embankment and overturned, Alabama state trooper reported. John B. Reece, 27, of Belden, Mississippi, received fatal injuries in the wreck, troopers said and was pronounced dead at the scene. The accident happened at approximately 3:26 p.m. on...
SULLIGENT, AL
WJTV 12

How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers

United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009.  The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS

