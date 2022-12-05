ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moore County, NC

WCNC

Investigators seek warrants in Moore County Duke Energy substation attack

CARTHAGE, N.C. — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations Saturday...
MOORE COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC

That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager

CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
CRAMERTON, NC
WCNC

Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Officials investigating bomb threat at Charlotte elementary school

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said a bomb threat was made at Pinewood Elementary School Friday afternoon. In an email sent to parents, the school said it received a bomb threat and that all students and staff were evacuated to Office Depot, located at 5107 South Boulevard, out of an abundance of caution.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Pair of crashes cause delays on I-77 from South Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of crashes caused major delays and backups for drivers on Interstate 77 heading into Charlotte from South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 90 (Carowinds Boulevard and U.S. 21). This crash led to backups as far south as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gun found during search of student's car at Lancaster County school

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A handgun was found during the search of a student's vehicle at Buford High School in Lancaster County Friday, school officials announced. The Lancaster County School District said no one was threatened with the weapon. Administrators were searching the student's vehicle after an alleged violation of school rules. District leaders did not specifically say what they were searching the student's vehicle for when the gun was found.
LANCASTER COUNTY, SC
WCNC

WCNC

