Read full article on original website
Related
WCNC
Investigators seek warrants in Moore County Duke Energy substation attack
CARTHAGE, N.C. — Law enforcement officials in North Carolina are applying for search warrants related to the weekend shooting of electric substations that caused widespread power outages in Moore County, authorities confirmed Thursday. The FBI is seeking cell phone records that could indicate who was near the substations Saturday...
VIDEO: North Carolina businesses suffer overnight break-ins
Thieves targeted two South End businesses overnight in a smash and grab. The break-ins happened around 1:30 Thursday morning at Flower Child and Futo Buta.
WBTV
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in SC
That portion of the highway is shut down as of 6 a.m. Some in western North Carolina felt the ground shake late Wednesday night. Crash closes portion of Eastway Drive, causes power outages in east Charlotte. Updated: 7 hours ago. As of 5:30 a.m. Thursday, the road is shut down...
TikTok videos warn roadside scammer has made his way to Gaston County
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Some women are using TikTok to warn about a man’s suspicious actions on local highways. They said he stops on the side of the road, claiming he has car trouble and needs money. He then offers strange items in exchange for help. Channel 9′s...
Waxhaw elementary school teacher cited with 'influence of alcohol' on school grounds
WAXHAW, N.C. — On Tuesday, Kensington Elementary school resource officers were called to an incident involving an intoxicated teacher on school grounds. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. After investigating the incident, it was confirmed that the teacher was under...
WCNC
Scary scene, no serious injuries when Cumberland County Schools bus flips
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — A Cumberland County Schools bus was involved in a crash on Thursday morning. There were no serious injuries, a sheriff's office spokesman told WRAL News. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. There were 23 students, en route...
Town of Cramerton welcomes new manager
CRAMERTON, N.C. — The Town of Cramerton is welcoming a new leader to its ranks. On Friday, the town government announced Zach Ollis as the new town manager, touting his experience during his time in Tryon, North Carolina. In a post on Facebook authored by town mayor Nelson Wills, Ollis was hailed for making Tryon more walkable and ADA-friendly, along with taking charge of park expansions and land acquisition. Ollis was also responsible for overseeing several service departments, from water and sewer to parks and recreation.
Shooting in Kannapolis leaves 1 dead
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — A 29-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Kannapolis Wednesday night, the Kannapolis Police Department reports. According to police, the shooting happened at a home on South Little Texas Road around 5 p.m. Police said when they got to the scene, officers found 29-year-old Claude...
One dead in crash involving CMS school bus, motorcycle and pickup truck, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus in southwest Charlotte Thursday morning, police said. The crash happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection of Youngblood Road and South Tryon Street, just south of the Steele Creek Crossing shopping center. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
Officials investigating bomb threat at Charlotte elementary school
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said a bomb threat was made at Pinewood Elementary School Friday afternoon. In an email sent to parents, the school said it received a bomb threat and that all students and staff were evacuated to Office Depot, located at 5107 South Boulevard, out of an abundance of caution.
Other states reporting power outage attacks similar to North Carolina, document says
Tuesday night, CBS 17 learned North Carolina isn't the only state to see intentional attacks to critical infrastructure.
Wanted by FBI: Suspects accused of shooting substations resulting in massive power outages
MOORE COUNTY, N.C. — The FBI is currently searching for suspects accused of shooting up two Duke Energy substations in Moore County, North Carolina. The substations are located about 10 miles apart in West End and Carthage, North Carolina. The damage led to a massive power outage for about...
WCNC
VERIFY: Contractors are required to maintain a clean worksite and pick up litter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — So far this year, 1.5 million pounds of litter and road debris has been picked up along the streets of Mecklenburg County. That's more than by this time last year. A viewer asked us about trash along I-485, on the south side. The stretch he's talking...
Autopsy results rule homicide after body found in NC wooded area
The body was found around 3:40 p.m. in a wooded area on Lee Cline Road near Houston Mill Road.
Victim identified after body found in Catawba County ruled a homicide
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — An autopsy has revealed that a person found dead earlier this month died as the result of a homicide. On Thursday, the Catawba County Sheriff's Office announced that a medical examiner had ruled the cause of death for a person found in the county on Dec. 3 to be the result of homicide.
qcnews.com
Police: Men robbed Gaston County Dollar General with weapon
GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gaston County Police are investigating an armed robbery at a Family Dollar. Authorities say the initial call came in just after 4 p.m. on Friday. Two suspects robbed the business, and police are following leads. No suspects are in custody at this time.
Duke Energy data: Number of outages caused by distracted drivers nearly doubled in 3 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thousands of Duke Energy customers are being left in the dark a year, and officials say distracted driving is to blame. Since 2018, the energy company has been tracking the number of crashes caused by drivers hitting power poles. For the latest breaking news, weather and...
WCNC
Pair of crashes cause delays on I-77 from South Carolina
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A pair of crashes caused major delays and backups for drivers on Interstate 77 heading into Charlotte from South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first crash happened around 6:30 a.m. near Exit 90 (Carowinds Boulevard and U.S. 21). This crash led to backups as far south as Gold Hill Road in Fort Mill.
2nd suspect arrested after CMS student killed getting off bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot and killed while getting off his bus. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries last week. He was shot while getting off a school bus on Lanza Drive near Culver Spring Way.
Gun found during search of student's car at Lancaster County school
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. — A handgun was found during the search of a student's vehicle at Buford High School in Lancaster County Friday, school officials announced. The Lancaster County School District said no one was threatened with the weapon. Administrators were searching the student's vehicle after an alleged violation of school rules. District leaders did not specifically say what they were searching the student's vehicle for when the gun was found.
WCNC
Charlotte, NC
27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Charlotte local newshttps://www.wcnc.com/
Comments / 0