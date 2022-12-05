ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bear Necessities: Matt Eberflus' message to his team as losses continue to mount

By Alyssa Barbieri
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Chicago Bears lost another heartbreaker, 28-19, to the Green Bay Packers, which dropped them to 3-10 on the season.

The Bears have now lost six consecutive games with their last win coming over the New England Patriots back in Week 8.

So what is the message from coach Matt Eberflus to his young, frustrated team as the losses continue to mount?

“It’s the message that’s going to be if we win, lose or draw,” Eberflus said. “Every single week I’m going to tell them the same thing. Just like I want to say to you right now. Get back to work tomorrow. I know we got the bye week. Coaches are going to get to you three things you can get better at. You’re going to look at that during the course of the bye week and come back and get better. And we’ll have our eyes forward moving to Philadelphia.”

It’s hard to find another win among the Bears’ final four games. They’ll face the Eagles, Bills, Lions and Vikings to wrap up what’s been a disappointing season, on paper.

But the future is certainly bright now that Chicago has found a franchise quarterback in Justin Fields, which will make this 2023 offseason the most important in a long time.

