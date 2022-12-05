Read full article on original website
Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Less than 24 hours after Kirstie Alley’s children announced her passing at 71 years old, the cause of the Cheers star’s death has been revealed. According to PEOPLE, Kirstie Alley died of colon cancer. The late actress’s rep confirmed the news to the media outlet. The family shared Alley had been receiving treatment at the Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa, Florida prior to her death.
Tina Turner’s Son Ronnie Found Dead at 62
On Thursday (December 8), Tina Turner’s second-oldest son, Ronnie Turner, was found dead in his San Fernando Valley home at just 62 years old. According to local law enforcement, they received a call on Thursday morning from a neighbor who reported Ronnie was struggling to breathe. After a few minutes, he couldn’t breathe at all, per TMZ.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Trevor Noah Thanked Black Women In A Major Way During His "Daily Show" Farewell
"I always tell people if you truly want to learn about America, talk to Black women."
Kearney Hub
Kate Winslet dismisses rumors of 'The Holiday' sequel in the works
While speaking to People for an interview published on Tuesday The Holiday star was asked to confirm or deny reports a sequel to the 2006 movie was upcoming. According to Box Office Mojo, The Holiday was a minor theatrical hit at the time of its release, with more than $200 million (£164 million) in global ticket sales on a $85 million (£70 million) budget. Addressing the sequel rumours, Winslet explained, "I read something about that, but it's the first I’ve heard of it.”
‘Ain’t No Mo’ to Close on Broadway Less Than Three Weeks After Opening
Jordan E. Cooper’s history-making production, Ain’t No Mo’, is closing on Broadway just a few weeks after it officially opened on Dec. 1. Written by Cooper, directed by Stevie-Walker Webb and produced by Lee Daniels, the Dec. 18 closure of the critically acclaimed play follows 22 preview performances and 21 regular performances. More from The Hollywood Reporter'KPOP' to Close in December Two Weeks After Opening on Broadway'Stomp' to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-BroadwayQuentin Oliver Lee, Broadway Actor, Dies at 34 In a statement about the play’s closure, Daniels recalled when he first saw Ain’t No Mo’. “It shook me to my...
Chicago Youth Boxing Club brings kids confidence inside the ring and out
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Throwing hands in the House of God is typically something that would be frowned upon – but not so in the basement of the La Villita Community Church in Little Village.As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, the Chicago Youth Boxing Club is giving kids confidence in and out of the ring.You'll find La Villita Community Church tucked away at the corner of 23rd Street and Millard Avenue in Little Village. One step inside, and the space and people transform right before your eyes."Before I came here, I was pretty overweight. I was obese, and I was about...
