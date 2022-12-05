Read full article on original website
Where to get breakfast in Brewer or Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
2 Feet Brewing offers Bangor a taste of Maine craft beers & Pub foodsStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Holidays Can Be Difficult in the Great State of MaineStephen L DaltonMaine State
Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 11/19 and 11/20The Maine WriterMaine State
Where to get a steak in Brewer & Bangor, MaineStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Watch Orono’s Ruth White Compete in 43rd National XC Championships
Orono's Ruth White is in San Diego getting ready to compete in the National XC Championships, which will take place at 9:15 am Pacific Time - 12:15 p.m. Eastern Time. Ruth's qualifying time of 17:51.8 makes her the 23rd fastest of the 41 qualifiers. You can watch the race and...
Bangor on Tap Returns to Cross Insurance Center in 2023
Hey craft beer fans – Tickets for Bangor on Tap go on sale Monday at 10 am – just in time for your holiday gift giving. Bangor on Tap returns to Cross Insurance Center on April 8, 2023 with more than 75 craft beers, hard ciders, and spiked seltzers, plus music all day by the ADAM EZRA GROUP.
Cheverus Stags Visit Bangor Rams in Girls’ Varsity Basketball on Ticket TV
The Cheverus Stags visit the Bangor Rams in girls' varsity basketball on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 6:30 PM from Red Barry Gymnasium at Bangor High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past...
MDI Swim and Dive Teams Defeat Old Town/Orono
The MDI Girls and Boys Swim and Dive Teams defeated the Old Town/Orono teams in Bar Harbor in the opening meet of the season, on Friday night, December 9th. The MDI Girls won 120-36 while the MDI Boys won 94-30 Here are the results. Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay. 1,...
Brewer Boys Down Skowhegan 60-37 [STATS]
The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated Skowhegan 60-37 on the opening night of the 2022-23 season, December 9th, in Skohegan. Brewer jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 38-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
UMaine Men’s Basketball Beats UMaine Augusta 103-67 Stopping 3-game Skid
The University of Maine Men's Basketball Team beat UMaine Augusta 103-67 at The Pit in Memorial Gymnasium in Orono, Thursday night, snapping their 3-game losing streak. The Black Bears led 48-33 at the Half. They outrebounded The Moose 48-31 and turned the ball over only 9 times, compared to UMaine Augusta's 16 turnovers.
UMaine Women’s Basketball Drops 4th in a Row – Lose to Fordham 57-51
The University of Maine Women's Basketball Team lost their 4th game in a row, falling to the Fordham Rams 57-51, Thursday night at The Pit in the Memorial Gymnasium. Maine led 13-10 at the end of the 1st Quarter but trailed 26-24 at the end of the 1st Half. The Black Bears led 40-37 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
Ticket TV’s top 10 football plays from the fall [Video]
Take a look back at some of the best plays from Ticket TV's fall coverage of high school football and vote for up to your three favorites!. Congrats to Old Town's Rhiannon Bousquet (53%), Hermon's Natalia Tardie (13%) and Hermon's Michaela Saulter (9%) for receiving the most votes in our girls soccer top 10 video.
Another Bangor Couple Will Be On ‘My Lottery Dream Home’ Friday
HGTV is back in Bangor again, and this Friday night, you can see why they were here!. You may remember that David Bromstad, who is the host of HGTV’s My Lottery Dream Home, was seen kicking around Bangor, checking out the sights back in June. It turns out that he was in town for business and pleasure.
