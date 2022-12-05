ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brewer, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.9 The Ticket

MDI Swim and Dive Teams Defeat Old Town/Orono

The MDI Girls and Boys Swim and Dive Teams defeated the Old Town/Orono teams in Bar Harbor in the opening meet of the season, on Friday night, December 9th. The MDI Girls won 120-36 while the MDI Boys won 94-30 Here are the results. Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay. 1,...
BAR HARBOR, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Boys Down Skowhegan 60-37 [STATS]

The Brewer Boys Basketball Team defeated Skowhegan 60-37 on the opening night of the 2022-23 season, December 9th, in Skohegan. Brewer jumped out to a 21-8 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 38-18 at the end of the 1st Half. The Witches led 49-25 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
SKOWHEGAN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Ticket TV’s top 10 football plays from the fall [Video]

Take a look back at some of the best plays from Ticket TV's fall coverage of high school football and vote for up to your three favorites!. Congrats to Old Town's Rhiannon Bousquet (53%), Hermon's Natalia Tardie (13%) and Hermon's Michaela Saulter (9%) for receiving the most votes in our girls soccer top 10 video.
OLD TOWN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer, ME
811
Followers
5K+
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 The Ticket has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy