Mauldin, SC

FOX Carolina

Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday after a tragic accident at his home several weeks ago. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Talanges began law enforcement career in 1989 as...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man pumping gas shot at by robbers in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place at a 7/11 early Friday morning. Deputies said three men went into the gas station on Highway 29 around 5 a.m., stole one vape pen and left. A man pumping gas saw what happened and noticed the men had a gun.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

1 injured in shooting in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence. He was […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Deputies said Karma Ellenburg was last seen on Howard McGee Road in Anderson. If you or anyone you know has information on where Karma Ellenburg is, please call the ACSO...
FOX Carolina

Deputies locate 14-year-old who ran away in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have located a 14-year-old who ran away. Deputies said Laila Catoe was last seen Thursday near Colburn Road at around 2:00 p.m wearing a black mid-drift shirt, black ripped jeans and white crocs. They added that she left the area on foot but was possibly picked up by someone in a blue Nissan Pathfinder SUV with mud tires.
FOX Carolina

Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies man shot to death in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Tuesday night. According to officers, they responded to the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street after a 911 call reported a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. They added that as they headed to the scene, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
ANDERSON, SC

