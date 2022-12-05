Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
This SC Town Has One of the “Best Downtown's” in America According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
A Call to 911, authorities found the deceased and his incapacitated mothercreteGreenville, SC
Family Hits Wall Of Silence In Son's ShootingStill UnsolvedSpartanburg, SC
Homeschool mom of 8 on parenting: "Seeing love multiplied"Amy ChristieGreenville, SC
Related
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg County deputy dies weeks after ‘tragic accident’
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of Deputy Robert Charles “Taco” Talanges who passed away Thursday after a tragic accident at his home several weeks ago. According to the Sheriff’s Office, Deputy Talanges began law enforcement career in 1989 as...
Man shot at after trying to stop shoplifters in Anderson Co.
Deputies said a man was shot at while pumping gas Friday morning in Anderson County.
FOX Carolina
Deputies: Man pumping gas shot at by robbers in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating a shooting that took place at a 7/11 early Friday morning. Deputies said three men went into the gas station on Highway 29 around 5 a.m., stole one vape pen and left. A man pumping gas saw what happened and noticed the men had a gun.
WLOS.com
One transported to the hospital after shooting; investigation continues, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway after a shooting Wednesday night left one person injured. The Asheville Police Department confirms officers were dispatched Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at around 10:15 p.m. to reports of a shooting at the Pisgah View Apartments in west Asheville. Authorities tell News...
Increase in law enforcement at Upstate high school after threat
There will be an increase in law enforcement at one Upstate high school after a threat was made Friday.
FOX Carolina
Man acquitted of murder of 93-year-old woman scheduled to appear in court
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Solicitor’s Office said a man acquitted of a murder in 2020 is scheduled to appear in court for a hearing to be released into the custody of his mother on Thursday. Jevon Carter was arrested and charged with burglary and the...
1 injured in shooting in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – The Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night. Police said they were dispatched around 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street in reference to a gunshot wound. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his calf inside his residence. He was […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for missing 16-year-old in Anderson County
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said it is searching for a missing 16-year-old girl. Deputies said Karma Ellenburg was last seen on Howard McGee Road in Anderson. If you or anyone you know has information on where Karma Ellenburg is, please call the ACSO...
Deputies locate missing teen in Greenville Co.
The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said Laila Caroline Catoe was safely located.
WYFF4.com
Woman charged after deputies, SWAT search home, find fentanyl, heroin, officials say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. — A home worth hundreds of thousands of dollars has been officially "closed for business" as a drug house after the arrest of a woman who lived there, according to deputies. Johnny Duncan, with the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, said the home, located on Ferenvilla Drive...
FOX Carolina
Deputies locate 14-year-old who ran away in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have located a 14-year-old who ran away. Deputies said Laila Catoe was last seen Thursday near Colburn Road at around 2:00 p.m wearing a black mid-drift shirt, black ripped jeans and white crocs. They added that she left the area on foot but was possibly picked up by someone in a blue Nissan Pathfinder SUV with mud tires.
FOX Carolina
Nine indicted in Oconee Co. ‘Operation Rocket Fuel’ drug bust
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said nine suspects were indicted by a State Grand Jury in the second phase of the ongoing “Operation Rocket Fuel” drug trafficking conspiracy investigation. In May 20, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced that 26 people...
FOX Carolina
3 charged after reportedly stealing trucks, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said three men from Anderson County were recently charged for stealing two trucks from a business in November. On November 23, Deputies said they responded to Pioneer Rural Water District Office on Highway 24 after someone reported that two...
FOX Carolina
Greenville man appears in court months after being found not guilty by reason of insanity
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who was found not guilty of murder by reason of insanity in July of 2022 appeared in court for a hearing to be released into the custody of his mother on Thursday. Jevon Carter was arrested and charged with burglary and the murder...
FOX Carolina
Upstate school employee charged with contributing to delinquency, deputies say
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said an employee with the Oconee County School District has been arrested on a charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. According to the Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was contacted Monday, Dec. 5 by an employee of...
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg Co. deputies looking for 2 after man punches cashier barrier
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they need help identifying two people after an altercation at a store. Surveillance video caught a man punching through a cashier’s Plexiglas barrier. Deputies are looking to identify the man and a woman. Anyone with information is...
Missing woman found dead in Cherokee COunty
Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler says, a woman’s body discovered in an open field by Sheriff’s deputies Wednesday afternoon. The body was identified as a missing Blacksburg woman.
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies man shot to death in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that killed one person on Tuesday night. According to officers, they responded to the area of Turner Street and Lorla Street after a 911 call reported a disturbance at around 8:40 p.m. They added that as they headed to the scene, another 911 caller said they heard gunshots in the same area.
Greenwood man receives 17-year sentence for drug charges
A Greenwood man was sentenced to 17 years Wednesday to drug-related charges.
FOX Carolina
Officers searching for runaway juvenile in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department said officers are searching for Hunne Liddell, a runaway juvenile from Anderson. Officers said Liddell was last seen near Queen Drive on December 1, 2022. Anyone with information about Liddell is asked to contact the police at (864)-231-2249 or dmorgan@cityofandersonsc.com.
Comments / 0