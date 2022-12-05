ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Anguish and grief pervade as Pittsburgh community mourns killing of 4-year-old girl

By Megan Guza, Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Tribune News Service
 4 days ago
Sandy Payne
4d ago

Wasn't the mother of this child, herself going to trial for her part in a previous shooting? She literally put that baby in harms way by her with her involvement with the wrong people.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police charge fifth person in fatal August shooting

PITTSBURGH — A fifth person has been charged for a fatal August shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Rayvon Poellnitz, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Stephone Drayton, who was shot Aug. 7 in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. Drayton was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men men were shot and survived.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Mother of 4-year-old killed in Pa. shooting has died: report

According to WPXI, the mother who was shot along with her 4-year-old daughter on Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood has died. 21-year-old Temani Lewis was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition after the shooting, where officers said 15 rounds were fired. According to the Allegheny County...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient

An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WFMJ.com

Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted

A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
New Pittsburgh Courier

Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’

Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

16-year-olds charged with shooting girl they said was fighting their sister: report

Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, according to a story from WPXI. Citing court documents, the news outlet said witnesses told police that Raymur Sicklesmith, 16, and James Acklin, 16, got a gun and went to Frankstown Road in the city’s Homewood neighborhood to find the person they believed was responsible for fighting their 13-year-old sister.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Oliver Citywide student accused of trying to punch school counselor in the face

A Pittsburgh Public School student faces charges for allegedly trying to punch a staff member in the face. According to a criminal complaint, police say 18-year-old Jozlin Petite stormed into the counselor's office at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday and threw her laptop, phone and a lamp. When the counselor...
Shore News Network

Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles

NORTH VERSAILLES, PA – A 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in North Versailles and is in critical condition in the hospital. At approximately 4:34 pm on December 6, 2022, County 9-1-1 received a call regarding a shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a 24-year-old male victim who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. An investigation has been launched by homicide detectives. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line The post Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles appeared first on Shore News Network.
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA
butlerradio.com

After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide

It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
BUTLER, PA
