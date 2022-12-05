Anguish and grief pervade as Pittsburgh community mourns killing of 4-year-old girl

NORTH VERSAILLES, PA – A 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in North Versailles and is in critical condition in the hospital. At approximately 4:34 pm on December 6, 2022, County 9-1-1 received a call regarding a shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a 24-year-old male victim who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. An investigation has been launched by homicide detectives. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line The post Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles appeared first on Shore News Network.

NORTH VERSAILLES, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO