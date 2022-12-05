Anguish and grief pervade as Pittsburgh community mourns killing of 4-year-old girl

Read full article on original website
Sandy Payne
4d ago
Wasn't the mother of this child, herself going to trial for her part in a previous shooting? She literally put that baby in harms way by her with her involvement with the wrong people.
Mother of 4-year-old killed in Pittsburgh shooting dies in hospital, grieving family speaks out
PITTSBURGH — “Kaari was the sweetest kid. All she ever did was laugh and smile and tell everyone, ‘I want to hug you,’” Dana Mitchell, Kamari’s grandmother told Channel 11. Between the tears and heartbreak over the last few days, Dana Mitchell keeps reliving...
Pittsburgh police charge fifth person in fatal August shooting
PITTSBURGH — A fifth person has been charged for a fatal August shooting in Pittsburgh’s California-Kirkbride neighborhood. Rayvon Poellnitz, 20, is charged with criminal homicide in the death of Stephone Drayton, who was shot Aug. 7 in the 1700 block of Brighton Place. Drayton was shot in the chest. He was taken to a hospital where he later died. Two other men men were shot and survived.
Vandergrift man accused of slapping 3-year-old in face so hard it left a hand-shaped welt
Vandergrift police accused a man of repeatedly slapping a toddler in the face so hard that it left a handprint and a bruised and swollen welt. Timothy John Turner, 47, of Franklin Avenue in Vandergrift, was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault of a child under the age of 6, along with counts of simple assault and harassment.
Pittsburgh man arrested after texting with FBI agent posing as 14-year-old girl
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh man was arrested for allegedly making arrangements to meet a 14-year-old girl in what was actually an FBI sting. Pittsburgh police arrested Ackenio Taylor, 32, for exchanging sexual text messages with an FBI agent posing as a 14-year-old. He allegedly made plans to meet at a gas station on East Carson Street, where he was taken into custody.
Mother of 4-year-old killed in Pa. shooting has died: report
According to WPXI, the mother who was shot along with her 4-year-old daughter on Dec. 1 in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood has died. 21-year-old Temani Lewis was taken to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in critical condition after the shooting, where officers said 15 rounds were fired. According to the Allegheny County...
Pa. police searching for teen girl believed to be in ‘immediate danger’
Pa. police are looking for a teenage girl believed to be in immediate danger. Haley, who also goes by Cameron, 13, went missing around the area of Armstrong Junior Senior High School in Armstrong County. She was last seen walking toward Kibuks Motorcycles around 4 p.m., WPXI reported who has a photo of the teen.
Ohio man arrested, charged for stealing Pittsburgh ambulance while medics treating patient
An Ohio man was arrested for allegedly stealing a Pittsburgh ambulance early Friday morning while medics were treating a patient. Medics were in the 200 block of West Sycamore Street in Mount Washington just before 4:30 a.m. responding to a call when Vincent Scrbacic, 32, of Irondale, Ohio, stole an ambulance and fled the city, according to state police and Pittsburgh Public Safety.
Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted
A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
Police: Missing Armstrong County teen found safe
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Cameron Kreider, the missing 13-year-old from Armstrong County, was found in West Kittanning this morning, according to police. They are safe. _____. ORIGINAL STORY:. Manor Township police are searching for a teenager who is believed to be in immediate danger. According to a Facebook...
Mayor Gainey challenges Black parents in Pittsburgh: ‘Our kids need you’
Pittsburgh’s mayor, Ed Gainey, has had enough with the gun violence. He shed the dress shirt, tie and sportcoat for a hoodie, jacket, jeans and Steeler hat and spoke candidly to the crowd assembled for Kaari Thompson’s vigil. Thompson, 4, was shot and killed at the corner of Lincoln and Lemington avenues on Dec. 1. Her mother, Temani Lewis, died days later.
2 suspects accused in shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville appear in court
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. — A man and woman accused in a deadly shooting at Bob’s Tavern in Finleyville in October appeared in court Friday. PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Gunshot victim found dead in Washington County; victim identified. Keaundre Crews and Maurissa Spencer are both facing charges in connection with...
New Kensington-Arnold fires security guard accused of assaulting 5-year-old student
The New Kensington-Arnold School Board fired a security guard who had been accused of assaulting a 5-year-old elementary school student last year. Lori Ann Waltonbaugh, 59, of Greensburg entered a negotiated guilty plea Sept. 29 to a charge of recklessly endangering another person, according to court records. She was sentenced to up to a year of probation.
18-year-old student accused of hitting counselor at Pittsburgh school
PITTSBURGH — An 18-year-old female student is facing charges of aggravated assault for allegedly hitting a counselor at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday, according to Pittsburgh Public School officials. Officials said the counselor has not chosen to seek medical attention at this time. In October, police say a 15-year-old...
16-year-olds charged with shooting girl they said was fighting their sister: report
Two teenage boys have been arrested and charged with attempted homicide after a teenage girl was shot in Pittsburgh Monday afternoon, according to a story from WPXI. Citing court documents, the news outlet said witnesses told police that Raymur Sicklesmith, 16, and James Acklin, 16, got a gun and went to Frankstown Road in the city’s Homewood neighborhood to find the person they believed was responsible for fighting their 13-year-old sister.
Family mourns 4-year-old girl who died after a shooting in Pittsburgh, asking community to change
PITTSBURGH — It was a very emotional night as family and friends came together to remember a 4-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Pittsburgh. Kaari Thompson was with her mother Thursday night when the two were shot on Lincoln Avenue. Thompson later died at a hospital. On...
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
Oliver Citywide student accused of trying to punch school counselor in the face
A Pittsburgh Public School student faces charges for allegedly trying to punch a staff member in the face. According to a criminal complaint, police say 18-year-old Jozlin Petite stormed into the counselor's office at Oliver Citywide Academy on Tuesday and threw her laptop, phone and a lamp. When the counselor...
Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles
NORTH VERSAILLES, PA – A 24-year-old man was shot Tuesday evening in North Versailles and is in critical condition in the hospital. At approximately 4:34 pm on December 6, 2022, County 9-1-1 received a call regarding a shooting in the 2500 block of Hyer Avenue. Upon arrival, first responders found a 24-year-old male victim who had been shot in the abdomen. He was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in critical but stable condition. An investigation has been launched by homicide detectives. Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line The post Police investigating shooting of 24-year-old Tin North Versailles appeared first on Shore News Network.
After A Year, No Arrests Made In College St. Homicide
It’s now been over a year since a man was killed in at a Butler City home, but no arrests have been made. The incident happened on December 5th last year at a home on College Street when multiple people were stabbed, and one person was shot dead. The...
Police arrest man accused of robbing bank in Dormont
DORMONT, Pa. — A man who police say was responsible for robbing a bank in Dormont was arrested on Thursday. Ahmed Ali Asiri, 26, of Brookline, is facing charges of robbery by oral or written demand, theft by unlawful taking of movable property, and terroristic threats. On Wednesday at...
