FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in IndianaTravel MavenLawrenceburg, IN
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Yankees follow up Aaron Judge deal by taking a massive L to Red Sox
The New York Yankees may have gotten a win by re-signing Aaron Judge, but they watched a free agent target agree to terms with the rival Boston Red Sox. The New York Yankees did not sound like a team that was confident in their ability to re-sign Aaron Judge, their star outfielder and 2022 AL MVP. There was the false alarm that claimed Aaron Judge (or Arson Judge) was likely heading to the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday night. But on early Wednesday morning, the Yankees were able to agree to terms with Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, ensuring he wouldn’t sign with the Giants or the San Diego Padres.
Cardinals among most interested in big-name free agent shortstop
The St. Louis Cardinals are interested in getting in on the very hot shortstop free agent market. The St. Louis Cardinals have done a decent job so far this offseason. They signed Willson Contreras away from a division rival which fills a gaping hole behind the plate left by Yadier Molina’s retirement.
Dark horse team to steal Dansby Swanson from Braves or Cubs lurking
While it does largely appear that the Braves and Cubs are the likely landing spots for Dansby Swanson, one dark horse team could be lurking. Now that the likes of Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom and Justin Verlander are out of the way in free agency, basically all of the big-name focus — at least the focus outside of Carlos Rodon — is on the shortstop market. Trea Turner is already locked up with the Phillies, but where Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson land remains undecided.
Carlos Rodon wants a contract the Yankees won’t even give him
Carlos Rodon, arguably the best starting pitcher left on the free-agent market, wants a contract the Yankees might not even pay. Carlos Rodon wants a seven-year deal, and he might very well get it. If the starting pitching market at the Winter Meetings taught us anything, it’s to expect the unexpected.
Willson Contreras twists the knife in Cubs during Cardinals press conference
New St. Louis Cardinals catcher Willson Contreras — tasked with replacing Yadier Molina — twisted the knife in his former team, the Chicago Cubs, during his press conference. Willson Contreras was forced to imagine life as a St. Louis Cardinal for quite some time. Once he wasn’t dealt...
Raiders fans have wild group brawl after heartbreaking loss to Rams (Videos)
Some Raiders fans processed their stunning loss to the Rams on Thursday Night Football by fighting on the concourse at SoFi Stadium. The Raiders spent much of the last week talking about the progress they’d made on a three-game winning streak. It seemed like they’d turned a corner.
If Dansby Swanson leaves the Braves, Alex Anthopoulos is to blame
The Atlanta Braves are at serious risk of losing Dansby Swanson, as the two sides haven’t spoken about a new contract in quite some time. The Braves haven’t been consistent in their messaging as it pertains to Dansby Swanson. As much as some members of the team and front office say they want him back, Alex Anthopoulos and Co. haven’t made many competitive offers since the start of spring training last season.
Yankees might double down on ruining Giants offseason with Carlos Correa
After re-signing Aaron Judge on a nine-year, $360 million deal, the Yankees aren’t done stealing nice things from the Giants. Could Carlos Correa be next?. Recent reports suggest Carlos Correa has yet to receive a coveted $300 million contract offer. Trea Turner, once through to be the best shortstop on the open market, signed for that much with the Phillies. Xander Bogaerts, perhaps a tier below Correa’s valuation, signed for $280 million. So why not cut the deficit in half?
Padres contract offer for Aaron Judge revealed, and it was absolutely massive
The San Diego Padres aren’t messing around this year as they reportedly offered star Aaron Judge a massive contract in their meeting on Tuesday. The San Diego Padres continue to stun the baseball world as they aim for big stars. They started the regular season with Manny Machado, Fernando Tatis Jr. and Joe Musgrove already on the roster (though Tatis wasn’t able to play due to injury and suspension). At the deadline, they managed to land Juan Soto, which was the biggest trade this season.
Braves GM’s latest comments should scare fans about Dansby Swanson
Atlanta Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos latest comments on the offseason won’t make them happy about their chances of bringing back Dansby Swanson. The Atlanta Braves have been relatively quiet at the MLB Winter Meetings, while they watched their division rivals in the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets all make huge signings. But given the Braves’ roster construct, they’re relatively set for the foreseeable future. But there was one key player set to hit free agency, and that was shortstop Dansby Swanson.
Xander Bogaerts appears to take shot at Red Sox front office
The Boston Red Sox truly fumbled the bag with Xander Bogaerts, and he appeared to take shots at them for it after signing with the San Diego Padres. The Red Sox failed to keep Xander Bogaerts around, disappointing many fans and Bogaerts himself. This ultimately led him to opt out of his contract and hit free agency, in which he agreed to a massive 11-year deal worth $280 million with the San Diego Padres.
Red Sox’ underwhelming farewell to Xander Bogaerts compounds the loss
Anyone who watched the iconic television series The West Wing knows about Take Out the Trash Day. For those who don’t, the White House press secretary is advised to hold off on giving the press corps several unpleasant stories until Friday. When the Deputy Chief of Staff’s assistant asks him why, he explains that the press only has a certain amount of space in their columns, so dumping several stories on them at once prevents them from truly giving adequate attention to each issue. Why on Friday, she asks. ‘Cause no one reads the paper on Saturday.’
NFL Week 14 2022: Picks and predictions for every game
The NFL Week 14 picks are here, and we look at a slate dominated by seven divisional matchups as the standings races heat up. Even with Baker Mayfield, the Rams are a complete mess. The Raiders are actually making a late playoff push, against all odds. Pick: Las Vegas 24,...
Latest details make Padres Aaron Judge contract offer even more insane
The Padres were reportedly cooking up an absolutely insane contract offer for Aaron Judge that MLB would never have allowed to go through. You’ve got to hand it to the San Diego Padres, they’re are willing to swing for the fences when it comes to contract offers. They...
Cardinals should make a Jose Quintana upgrade with this trade
Now that Jose Quintana has signed with the Mets, the Cardinals are left to search for another arm to bolster their rotation. While the St. Louis Cardinals were busy looking to sign their replacement for legendary catcher Yadier Molina, Jose Quintana took the opportunity to sign with the team showing him the money.
Justin Verlander’s new profile pic will make Astros fans squirm
Justin Verlander revealed his new Twitter profile picture after his deal with the New York Mets became official. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title in franchise history this past season, and had to brace for an important offseason. They did manage to bring in a big name first baseman in Jose Abreu, but they were in serious danger of losing ace and reigning AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander. Sure enough, the New York Mets and Verlander agreed to a two-year, $86.6 million contract at the Winter Meetings on Monday.
Latest World Series Odds for Every Team Following Big Free Agency Signings (Astros Remain Favorite After Jose Abreu Signing)
The hot stove has been sizzling the past week with several stars changing teams this offseason with the World Series Champions Houston Astros signing 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to bolster their roster while the NL Champions Philadelphia Phillies signed Trea Turner to make another run at the World Series.
NFL Week 14 2022: 3 teams on upset alert this Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins are among the NFL teams that find themselves on upset alert entering Week 14 of the season. December has arrived in the NFL and the playoff picture is remarkably tight. The AFC alone has 12 of its 16 teams within two games of a playoff spot, which could cause some absolute chaos over the final five weeks of the regular season.
Astros missing on Willson Contreras could heighten pursuit of these targets
After watching catcher Willson Contreras sign with the St. Louis Cardinals, there’s a sense of which free agents the Houston Astros will target next. The Houston Astros won their second World Series title this past season, and they showed that they still plan on contending in the very near future. Their biggest move this offseason so far is signing former Chicago White Sox first baseman and 2020 AL MVP Jose Abreu to a three-year contract. the Astros were in need of a catcher, but watched as one of their reported targets come off the board.
