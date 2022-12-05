ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madisonville, LA

whereyat.com

New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake

Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
theadvocate.com

Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
BATON ROUGE, LA
myneworleans.com

The Roosevelt to Host Réveillon Dinners and Christmas Brunch

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – ’Tis the season for Réveillon Dinners and Christmas Brunch at The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel!. From now until Dec. 24, you can enjoy our hand-crafted, four-course Réveillon Dinner menu for just $62 per person, plus taxes and gratuity at our renowned Fountain Lounge. Mouth-watering menu items include seared duck breast with miso honey roasted turnips and ‘Poulet Rouge’ with oyster dressing and winter vegetable ragout.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
KSLA

Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners made their way to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Monday (Dec. 5) to pay their last respects to slain priest Otis Young. St. Tammany Parish authorities say Young, 71, and 73-year-old longtime church worker Ruth Prats were beaten and stabbed to death before their burned bodies were found Nov. 28. Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist recently released from state prison, has been booked with the murders.
COVINGTON, LA

