Read full article on original website
Related
NOLA.com
Sugar, clothing and land tycoon Leon Godchaux had a secret. His great-great-grandson's book explores his life.
“It’s a classic immigrant story,” Peter M. Wolf said of his new book, “The Sugar King: Leon Godchaux, A New Orleans Legend, His Creole Slave and His Jewish Roots.”. “You come to America, you spend all your time establishing a family and a business, then over time it disappears,” he said.
WDAM-TV
Virtual reality comes to Pearl River County Hospital & Nursing Home
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Imagine traveling the world without leaving your bedroom. Some Pearl River County Nursing Home residents are living, or re-living, their dreams thanks to a local group of students. Phi Theta Kappa has an Honors In Action program where they strive to help the community. This semester,...
Loved ones celebrate life of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis with balloon release
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and loved ones are mourning the loss of 28-year-old Da’Ja Davis. A balloon release was held in her memory Wednesday night (Dec. 8) at Howell Park on Winbourne Avenue. Those who knew her best came together to honor Davis, as they clutched...
NOLA.com
'Holiday House' in Broadmoor filled with owner's happy vibes year-round
One of the many years Todd Fletcher decorated his Broadmoor home for Christmas with a tree, lights, the works, he hung a "Happy Holidays" sign over the entry door. Then he forgot about it. Other decorations went to storage when the holiday passed, but that sign remained there, still greeting...
NOLA.com
T-Swirl Crepe makes sweet and savory Japanese-inspired crepes in new Metairie location
When I'm out for ice cream, I'll go back and forth between bowls and cones. Cones are tasty and easy when I'm on the go, but they aren't always the best choice when you want toppings and syrups. Cones aren't an issue at T-swirl Crepe, a new creperie in Metairie....
NOLA.com
Andrea’s in Metairie to become Marullo’s, see plans for new Italian restaurant
Andrea’s Restaurant was many different things through its long history – a spot for special dinners, a comforting old favorite, a destination for banquets, reunions and gatherings both professional and deeply personal. Now work is progressing to transform Andrea’s into a new restaurant that is out to be...
NOLA.com
Hours after cancellation, Harahan Christmas parade is back on: 'It means a lot to my community'
Just hours after Harahan announced on Friday that it had canceled its Christmas parade, Mayor Tim Baudier said that the Dec. 17 festivities would go on as planned. Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker, in an announcement Friday morning, said that due to a shortage of available police officers, the parade would have to be canceled.
NOLA.com
Looking for plans this weekend? Things to do around New Orleans Dec. 9-11
"The most wonderful time of the year" becomes the most busy time of the year as South Louisiana celebrates in grand style. And we have a bit of lagniappe to keep you on your toes (check out the end). Head out to St. James Parish upriver from New Orleans and...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Indian restaurant that dazzles at Hammond gas station goes upscale in Kenner
There’s a new Indian restaurant in Kenner with an ambitious menu pairing traditional regional dishes, a chef’s eye for presentation, a hint of fusion and, of course, a lunch buffet. There’s also a backstory that traces a route around the American highway system and leads to dishes like...
This Bakery Has The Best Pastries In Louisiana
Yelp compiled a list of the best spots in the country to enjoy a pastry.
whereyat.com
New Orleans’ Classic Doberge Cake
Everyone and their grandmothers are familiar with New Orleans' most famous baked good: the Carnival classic king cake. However, the Crescent City is also the birthplace of the delightful doberge cake. Typically pronounced as "doh-bear-ge" or "dough-bash", a doberge cake is a dessert that is really only known by locals...
theadvocate.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
'He left me with nobody' - Mother mourns the loss of her daughter to random killing
NEW ORLEANS — Yolanda Dillion planned everything carefully in her life. At 54 years of age, she lived with and cared for her mother Edna, who is in her 80s and surviving cancer. Dillion, a breast cancer survivor herself, was a constant whirlwind of activity, participating actively in her...
brproud.com
Southern University faculty, mentors mourn loss of Human Jukebox members killed in crash
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University’s Marching Band, dubbed the Human Jukebox, continues to mourn the loss of three of its members who were killed in a crash. The three young men were traveling to their Texas-based homes for the winter break when they were hit by an 18-wheeler. Jaguar nation says this is one of its greatest losses.
myneworleans.com
The Roosevelt to Host Réveillon Dinners and Christmas Brunch
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – ’Tis the season for Réveillon Dinners and Christmas Brunch at The Roosevelt New Orleans, A Waldorf Astoria Hotel!. From now until Dec. 24, you can enjoy our hand-crafted, four-course Réveillon Dinner menu for just $62 per person, plus taxes and gratuity at our renowned Fountain Lounge. Mouth-watering menu items include seared duck breast with miso honey roasted turnips and ‘Poulet Rouge’ with oyster dressing and winter vegetable ragout.
lcmchealth.org
Newell Normand, WWL AM Radio Host and former Jefferson Parish Sh
“ This is masterful – this creates the very balance that we need…this will benefit our community in a big way. I really believe that healthcare corridor is something that is a difference maker for us here in the city of New Orleans.”
NOLA.com
Pickleball and a beer? New courts with bar, restaurant, coming to New Orleans; see where
Construction is underway on a pickleball facility in the Lower Garden District that will feature indoor and outdoor courts, a restaurant and a bar, as local entrepreneurs look to capitalize on soaring interest in a sport that's quickly expanding across the U.S. The Exchange Pickleball + Bar, as the venue...
Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway happening Dec. 17
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An annual toy giveaway in the Capital City is preparing to hand out gifts to families in need. Carolyn Gee’s Annual Toy Giveaway will take place Saturday, Dec. 17 at Greater Mt. Canaan Baptist Church. The address is 5820 Evangeline Street. It will take...
KSLA
Hundreds of mourners attend funeral of murdered Covington priest Otis Young
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Hundreds of mourners made their way to St. Peter Catholic Church in Covington on Monday (Dec. 5) to pay their last respects to slain priest Otis Young. St. Tammany Parish authorities say Young, 71, and 73-year-old longtime church worker Ruth Prats were beaten and stabbed to death before their burned bodies were found Nov. 28. Antonio Tyson, a convicted rapist recently released from state prison, has been booked with the murders.
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
Comments / 3