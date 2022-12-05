Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win
Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
NOLA.com
Entergy, environmental groups, Gov. John Bel Edwards in fray ahead of PSC election Saturday
A heated Public Service Commission race tops the ticket for Saturday’s runoff elections across much of southeast Louisiana, as incumbent Lambert Boissiere seeks to stave off a well-funded challenge from the left in progressive advocate Davante Lewis. Both candidates are Democrats in a heavily Democratic district that spans from...
NOLA.com
LCMC makes its case for $150 million acquisition of three HCA-owned Tulane hospitals
LCMC's plan to acquire three HCA-owned Tulane hospitals for $150 million got a public airing in Baton Rouge on Thursday in one of the final regulatory steps required before the sale can proceed. At a well-attended public hearing in Baton Rouge, hospital and university officials made their case for the...
NOLA.com
Barred from teaching in Florida, an instructor was hired by two New Orleans schools
A woman barred from teaching in Florida because she had an inappropriate relationship with a student was hired by two New Orleans charter schools this year, exposing a flaw in the hiring system at a time when many schools have been scrambling to fill empty positions amid a national teacher shortage.
These Louisiana Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a few in Louisiana.
NOLA.com
Dense Slidell area development fought by neighbors is rejected by St. Tammany Parish Council
St. Tammany Parish homeowner and environmental groups chalked up a major win recently in a two-year fight against a development with 1,300 housing units on 275 acres near Slidell, the proposed Honeybee development that had become a flashpoint in ongoing tensions over development in the growing parish. Opponents argue that...
NOLA.com
HANO board member Sharon Jasper again faces removal, agency says
For a second time, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is trying to remove a member of the Housing Authority of New Orleans board, after an earlier attempt was rejected by the City Council, according to HANO. Cantrell sent a letter to board member Sharon Jasper informing Jasper of her removal on Wednesday...
NOLA.com
Commentary: On Ferguson successor, Cantrell should take the time to get it right
The retirement of New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has created a clear choice for Mayor LaToya Cantrell: She can move forward with a predetermined successor to Ferguson, as has been rumored for months; or she can take a more deliberate — and more transparent — approach that produces buy-in from NOPD’s rank and file, the City Council and the public.
NOLA.com
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
NOLA.com
Clancy DuBos: Cantrell, council playing political ‘chicken’ over next top cop
The impending showdown between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council over selection of the next police chief is shaping up as a high-stakes game of political “chicken,” with the executive and legislative branches of city government barreling toward a collision. In that scenario, who’s most...
NOLA.com
For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans
Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
NOLA.com
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend
Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
Popular restaurant chain opening another new location in Louisiana this week
A popular restaurant chain that is known for its crispy chicken tenders and mac & cheese will be opening another new location in Louisiana this week. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A will open its newest Louisiana restaurant location in New Orleans.
WDSU
DOTD hits roadblocks removing tires dumped on Michoud interchange ramps
Months after The Department of Transportation closed the interstate 10 interchange westbound and eastbound ramps at Michoud Boulevard to remove illegally dumped tires and debris, hundreds of tires still remain. WDSU reported in October, DOTD was closing the ramps indefinitely to begin the cleanup process. Scott Boyle with the Department...
wbrz.com
Concerns on Lake Maurepas grow after people were met with armed guard during public demonstration
TANGIPAHOA- Dozens of people were on Lake Maurepas to see how Air Products plans to inject carbon dioxide into the bed of the lake. What they saw before that could happen has them angry. "We were invited out there. Elected officials. All concerned citizens that just want to know what...
NOLA.com
Morrell warns Cantrell: don't 'circumvent the public will' on police chief
New Orleans City Council Vice President JP Morrell Thursday warned Mayor LaToya Cantrell the council will use its powers to remove her choice for police superintendent unless she engages in a nationwide search for a candidate — and puts them before the council for confirmation. Morrell this year authored...
NOLA.com
Hours after cancellation, Harahan Christmas parade is back on: 'It means a lot to my community'
Just hours after Harahan announced on Friday that it had canceled its Christmas parade, Mayor Tim Baudier said that the Dec. 17 festivities would go on as planned. Harahan Police Chief Tim Walker, in an announcement Friday morning, said that due to a shortage of available police officers, the parade would have to be canceled.
WDSU
New Orleans hotel owner at center of Magnolia Mansion raid federally charged
A well-known political campaign contributor and owner of a historic New Orleans hotel has been charged by federal prosecutors. Fouad Zeton was charged in an indictment Thursday on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, according to his legal team led by David Courcelle and Stansbury. This comes just over...
brproud.com
Baton Rouge man caught with around 300 pieces of mail and packages, affidavit says
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the early morning hours of Tuesday, December 6, when something caught their eye. A person was seen “squatted down next to a garbage bin next to the roadway,” according to...
NOLA.com
Feds: NOPD officer schemed with Fouad Zeton to gin up false reports of art theft
A New Orleans Police Department officer close to local political benefactor Fouad Zeton “pretended” not to know him as he wrote up a false police report in 2019 to support a fraudulent claim that valuable paintings were stolen from Zeton’s home in Lakeview, according to a federal grand jury indictment handed up Thursday.
