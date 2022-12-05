ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Louisiana in line for ‘hurricane highway’ restoration win

Louisiana may finally be in line for federal money to repair widespread ecological damage from what state officials and activists have labeled a “hurricane highway” – the Mississippi River-Gulf Outlet shipping channel, cursed by New Orleans residents after Hurricane Katrina. Congress looks set to approve legislation that...
HANO board member Sharon Jasper again faces removal, agency says

For a second time, Mayor LaToya Cantrell is trying to remove a member of the Housing Authority of New Orleans board, after an earlier attempt was rejected by the City Council, according to HANO. Cantrell sent a letter to board member Sharon Jasper informing Jasper of her removal on Wednesday...
Commentary: On Ferguson successor, Cantrell should take the time to get it right

The retirement of New Orleans Police Department Superintendent Shaun Ferguson has created a clear choice for Mayor LaToya Cantrell: She can move forward with a predetermined successor to Ferguson, as has been rumored for months; or she can take a more deliberate — and more transparent — approach that produces buy-in from NOPD’s rank and file, the City Council and the public.
New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins resigns

New Orleans Regional Transit Authority CEO Alex Wiggins, who has led the agency for more than three years, will leave his post by year's end, he confirmed Wednesday. The board that governs the authority said the resignation will take effect Dec. 31. Lona Hankins, the RTA's deputy CEO for infrastructure, will replace Wiggins temporarily until the board appoints a new leader after a national search.
Clancy DuBos: Cantrell, council playing political ‘chicken’ over next top cop

The impending showdown between Mayor LaToya Cantrell and the New Orleans City Council over selection of the next police chief is shaping up as a high-stakes game of political “chicken,” with the executive and legislative branches of city government barreling toward a collision. In that scenario, who’s most...
For Mayor Cantrell, everything’s mostly fine in New Orleans

Mayor LaToya Cantrell painted a defiantly rosy picture of life in New Orleans in her State of the City speech Wednesday while barely acknowledging — or in some cases ignoring altogether — the host of crises facing the city and her administration. “We faced back to back blows,...
Detective takes center stage in trial of Baton Rouge woman accused of poisoning husband, boyfriend

Arthur Noflin Jr. had been missing for days by the time New Orleans homicide detectives visited the home of his estranged wife in March 2016. When the detectives broke the news that Noflin’s truck was found burned to a crisp with charred human remains in the back seat near an abandoned railyard in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, Meshell Hale began sobbing unconsolably.
DOTD hits roadblocks removing tires dumped on Michoud interchange ramps

Months after The Department of Transportation closed the interstate 10 interchange westbound and eastbound ramps at Michoud Boulevard to remove illegally dumped tires and debris, hundreds of tires still remain. WDSU reported in October, DOTD was closing the ramps indefinitely to begin the cleanup process. Scott Boyle with the Department...
