ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Cool, rainy Friday weather across South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Showers will move across the Midlands today. Cooler air will be moving in from the northeast. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 50s to near 60 degrees. Skies will be mainly cloudy over the weekend. Rain returns to the Midlands Sunday. Earlier today temperatures were...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WLTX.com

Indiana sues TikTok for alleged security and child safety violations

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorney General Todd Rokita, on behalf of the state of Indiana, is suing the social media platform TikTok and its parent company ByteDance over alleged security and child safety violations. Rokita announced two lawsuits against the popular video-sharing platform on Wednesday. Both, he said, are related to...
INDIANA STATE
WLTX.com

Edible pot company allegedly sold products 50 times more potent than allowed

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
MINNESOTA STATE
WLTX.com

3 of polygamous "prophet" leader's 20 wives charged with kidnapping

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Federal authorities on Wednesday charged three of a self-declared prophet's wives with kidnapping and impeding a foreseeable prosecution after eight girls associated with the polygamous group fled from state foster care. Naomi Bistline and Donnae Barlow appeared in federal magistrate court in Flagstaff on Wednesday. They...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy