TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
Perfect weekend weather but careful along the coast!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast. Perfect weekend weather but careful along the coast!
Brevard County ocean officials warn of weekend's rough surf
COCOA BEACH, Fla. — There's a warning for people heading to the beach this weekend: Be careful. Serious beach erosion from the two recent hurricanes has created dangerous rip currents along Brevard County's coast. Beach officials in the county said they’ve done more than 150 rescues since Thanksgiving. It’s...
A great TGI Friday + warm weekend weather!
WESH 2 First Warning Chief Meteorologist Tony Mainolfi has Central Florida's forecast.
Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area
The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
Family of Orlando warehouse fire survivor sees outpouring of support
ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after a massive fire ripped through an Orlando warehouse, state officials are still investigating what happened. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four have since died. WESH 2's Dave McDaniel spoke with the brother of the surviving victim about the much-appreciated support for...
State archaeologists returning to site of mysterious debris on Florida beach
State archaeologists are set to investigate a large piece of debris that was partially unearthed at a Florida beach after back-to-back hurricanes destroyed seawalls, dunes, and swept away layers of sand.
WESH 2 Investigates: Florida residents impacted by flood damage facing insurance claim denials
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A lot of homeowners found out the hard way during Hurricane Ian that their home insurance policies don't cover flood damage. Because of that, they're in the middle of the long, tedious process to get Federal Emergency Management Agency help or a Small Business Administration loan to repair their homes.
Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties
ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
7 Florida Cities That Could Be Headed for a Housing Crisis
Florida seems to be a state that people are always flocking to and never leaving, with its temperate weather, great beaches and lots of excellent attractions. However, even Florida is feeling the...
Group of passengers pack into van after canceled flight from Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. — Would you hop into a van with a bunch of strangers for a long overnight ride?. Faced with a canceled flight, that's exactly what a group of passengers did at Orlando International Airport. Along the way, they found friendship and a bit of celebrity. "Amy said,...
Huge mysterious object appears on Florida beach - these are four things it could be
A giant, mysterious object has been discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida and everyone is wondering what it could be. The 80-foot-long object that appears to be made of wood and metal object was first noticed by beachgoers after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole earlier this year. "Unprecedented" beach erosion caused by the hurricanes unveiled the massive object which had been hidden underneath the sand."We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Tammy Malphurs, Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief said. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve...
Critically endangered great hammerhead shark arrives at SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld’s 700,000-gallon shark habitat has a new boss. His name is Dutch! He’s a critically endangered, Great Hammerhead shark that just arrived from the Georgia Aquarium. “It is a completely unique-looking animal. With the cephalofoil, as we call it, that’s the rostrum or the...
Ocean rescue warns of dangerous conditions along Brevard coast after 3 drownings
It’s been a deadly few days on the beaches of Brevard County with three drownings just since Saturday. This comes after the county has not had any drowning deaths on its beaches in all of 2022. Serious beach erosion from the two recent hurricanes has created dangerous rip currents...
‘No freaking way’: Unwelcome bear moves into Florida neighborhood, eats residents’ avocados
A resident in Davenport, Florida, is not happy with a black bear that decided to spend his nights in her neighborhood.
Rapid population growth in Osceola County causing safety concerns
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 first heard from Osceola County resident Katelyn McAllister when she spoke at a commission meeting about how construction near her home has her worried about her kids’ safety. “Taking them to school the other day, and all of the construction is constantly...
Brevard County cracking down on bad behavior in class
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Brevard County school district leaders and parents are working together to try and address what some are calling “scary behavior” among students. In a seven-hour meeting on Thursday, school leaders, teachers, parents and community members met to look at changing how the district handles discipline with students.
Daytona Beach celebrates park reopening as leaders look to revitalize downtown
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — It's snowing in Daytona Beach but that's not the only miracle on 221 Beach Street. A celebration was underway for the grand opening of the new Riverfront Esplanade. "Esplanade comes from the Latin word espandantos,” Esplanade Manager Joe Yarbrough said. According to the definition...
AdventHealth Orchestra to perform for Christmas concert at Disney Springs
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — They work through the holidays, birthdays, and every day that we need health care. But just once every month, AdventHealth employees pick up another kind of instrument. "We have doctors. We have people in the office. We have lab people, phlebotomists, patient care techs...
