ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox35orlando.com

TIMELINE: Cold front to drop temperatures into the 30s, 40s in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's high: 83 degrees. Dense fog will impact the Western viewing area through sunrise this Friday morning. Fog burns off by mid-morning with mostly sunny skies and pleasant weather today. Rip currents will be of issue along the beaches today as favorable tides and increasing ocean swell work in tandem increasing the risk. Expect rip current risk to remain super high through the weekend.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

Brevard County ocean officials warn of weekend's rough surf

COCOA BEACH, Fla. — There's a warning for people heading to the beach this weekend: Be careful. Serious beach erosion from the two recent hurricanes has created dangerous rip currents along Brevard County's coast. Beach officials in the county said they’ve done more than 150 rescues since Thanksgiving. It’s...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Winter outlook for the Tampa Bay area

The Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for the upcoming winter and it calls for warmer than normal temperatures and below normal rainfall across all of Florida. The reasoning behind this year’s winter outlook comes from conditions in the equatorial region of the Pacific Ocean, where water temperatures have been cooler than normal. This is known as La Niña.
FLORIDA STATE
fox35orlando.com

American crocodile found much farther north than usual in rare sighting at Florida beach

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - An 8-foot American crocodile was spotted out of its comfort zone in Central Florida in a rare sighting this week. The Brevard County Environmentally Endangered Lands Program posted a photo of the large reptile relaxing on the beach on Sunday in front of the Barrier Island Center in Brevard County – which is about 88 miles southeast of Orlando. The program called the encounter a "rare sighting" that far north.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WESH

Family of Orlando warehouse fire survivor sees outpouring of support

ORLANDO, Fla. — A week after a massive fire ripped through an Orlando warehouse, state officials are still investigating what happened. Five people were rushed to the hospital. Four have since died. WESH 2's Dave McDaniel spoke with the brother of the surviving victim about the much-appreciated support for...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Flu activity increasing in most central Florida counties

ORLANDO, Fla. — The latest flu report from the Florida Department of Health shows that the flu positivity rate across the state is dropping. According to the health department, overall emergency room visits for the flu are going down too. State data shows that in central Florida flu activity...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Indy100

Huge mysterious object appears on Florida beach - these are four things it could be

A giant, mysterious object has been discovered on Daytona Beach Shores in Volusia County, Florida and everyone is wondering what it could be. The 80-foot-long object that appears to be made of wood and metal object was first noticed by beachgoers after Hurricanes Ian and Nicole earlier this year. "Unprecedented" beach erosion caused by the hurricanes unveiled the massive object which had been hidden underneath the sand."We haven’t seen this kind of erosion in a very long time,” Tammy Malphurs, Volusia Beach Safety Deputy Chief said. “I’ve been on the beach probably 25 years and that’s the first time I’ve...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Critically endangered great hammerhead shark arrives at SeaWorld

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld’s 700,000-gallon shark habitat has a new boss. His name is Dutch! He’s a critically endangered, Great Hammerhead shark that just arrived from the Georgia Aquarium. “It is a completely unique-looking animal. With the cephalofoil, as we call it, that’s the rostrum or the...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Rapid population growth in Osceola County causing safety concerns

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — WESH 2 first heard from Osceola County resident Katelyn McAllister when she spoke at a commission meeting about how construction near her home has her worried about her kids’ safety. “Taking them to school the other day, and all of the construction is constantly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy