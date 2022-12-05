ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IN

Scott County Sheriff's Office Investigated the Death of a Local Resident...Daughter Arrested for Neglect and Exploitation

By Josh Myers
953wiki.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 7

Related
k105.com

Leitchfield woman who absconded from parole, wanted on 4 warrants, arrested with drugs by Leitchfield PD

A Leitchfield woman wanted for absconding from parole in addition to four arrest warrants out of Jefferson County has been arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street, on an unrelated investigation and observed a woman he knew had multiple warrants for her arrest, 61-year-old Cynthia Sue Kutz.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wbiw.com

Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation

SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
SEYMOUR, IN
Indiana Daily Student

Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4

The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
953wiki.com

Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrests

Clark County - Wednesday, December 7, 2022: a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following an early morning traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after Midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLWT 5

Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man

DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
DEARBORN COUNTY, IN
Wave 3

Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men who died after being shot in Old Louisville on Monday night have been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 24-year-old Jimy Mejias and 28-year-old Kenneth Sauer Jr. died after the shooting. Mejias died at University of Louisville Hospital after being transported in...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County

FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KY
wbiw.com

Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck

SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
SALEM, IN
WLKY.com

Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY
WISH-TV

Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
MONTICELLO, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy