Scott County Sheriff's Office Investigated the Death of a Local Resident...Daughter Arrested for Neglect and Exploitation

Read full article on original website
Related
k105.com
Leitchfield woman who absconded from parole, wanted on 4 warrants, arrested with drugs by Leitchfield PD
A Leitchfield woman wanted for absconding from parole in addition to four arrest warrants out of Jefferson County has been arrested by the Leitchfield Police Department. Friday morning at approximately 12:15, Leitchfield Police Officer DJ Newton arrived at FiveStar Food Mart, at 308 South Main Street, on an unrelated investigation and observed a woman he knew had multiple warrants for her arrest, 61-year-old Cynthia Sue Kutz.
wymt.com
KSP trooper involved in deadly EKY shooting recognized by international organization
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One police organization recently recognized one of the Kentucky State Police troopers who was involved in a deadly shooting earlier this year in Floyd County. Trooper Billy Ball, who is based out of the KSP post in Pikeville, was recently inducted into the International Association of...
wbiw.com
Seymour man arrested on two counts of child molestation
SEYMOUR – On November 20, patrol officers with the Seymour Police Department received information regarding a sex offense that occurred in Seymour, Indiana. The report originally came from the Round Lake, Illinois Police Department. Investigators conducted interviews with the 6-year-old female victim and the 38-year-old male suspect. A forensic...
Man sentenced for hitting, killing Columbus East student Lily Streeval in 2021
The man convicted of hitting and killing Columbus East High School student Lily Streeval in 2021 as she walked to her school bus has been sentenced to prison.
WLKY.com
16-year-old killed in Shawnee shooting leaves family asking why he was in that area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a 16-year-old gunned down in a Shawnee neighborhood alley said Thursday they have questions as they look to find justice for his death. Siblings Hannah Morley and Jason Daniel said their little brother, 16-year-old Draven Daniel, was a sophomore at Pleasure Ridge Park High School and loved cars.
Indiana Daily Student
Bloomington Police Department receives report of rape Dec. 4
The Bloomington Police Department received a report of a rape Dec. 4., officers said. A 19-year-old female called the police on Dec. 4 stating she had been raped. She told officers a 22-year-old male, whom she knew, had gone over to her house on the south side of Bloomington the evening of Dec. 3 and stayed the night. She said he then raped her.
953wiki.com
Traffic Stop Leads to Felony Drug Arrests
Clark County - Wednesday, December 7, 2022: a New Albany man was arrested on multiple dealing charges following an early morning traffic stop in Clarksville early Wednesday morning. Just after Midnight on Wednesday, Trooper Brandon Love stopped a gray Pontiac passenger car traveling west on Eastern Boulevard near I-65 for...
WLKY.com
Woman convicted of deadly DUI crash in southern Indiana asks for early release
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman convicted of a deadly DUI crash in 2020 is seeking to be released from prison early. Taylor Barefoot went before a Floyd County judge on Thursday to get her 12-year sentence modified. In 2020, she pled guilty to causing a wrong-way crash on...
WLWT 5
Dearborn County deputies locate wanted man
DEARBORN COUNTY, Ind. — UPDATE:. The Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office said Ryan McIntosh was located in Bright, Indiana and was taken into custody. Dearborn County Sheriff Shane McHenry said he expects more charges to be filed against McIntosh after the incident on Tuesday. The Dearborn County Sheriff's Department...
Kentucky mother charged with killing 10 year old son makes court appearance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kaitlynn Higgins was back in court Thursday for the murder of her 10-year-old son. Higgins admitted to cutting out Kyan Higgin Jr.'s tongue, shooting him, and placing his body in the trunk of her car. Neighbors say they also witnessed Higgins abuse her family dog several times before Kyan's murder.
wdrb.com
Crime Against Children's Unit investigating allegation against Lassiter Middle School staff member
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Crime Against Children's Unit (CACU) is investigating an allegation made against a staff member at Lassiter Middle School. Jefferson County Public Schools provided a letter sent home to families on Wednesday. Interim Principal Amy Crady said in the letter, following protocol, the staff member has...
wdrb.com
Victim shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood identified as 16-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a teen who was shot to death in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's office, that victim has been identified as 16-year-old Draven J. Daniel. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said police responded to a shooting...
Wave 3
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
wdrb.com
Coroner identifies 2 men killed in Old Louisville shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two men who died after being shot in Old Louisville on Monday night have been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 24-year-old Jimy Mejias and 28-year-old Kenneth Sauer Jr. died after the shooting. Mejias died at University of Louisville Hospital after being transported in...
fox56news.com
$15,000 in stolen tools returned in Franklin County
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest after investigating retail theft cases in Frankfort and surrounding areas. Timothy Davis, 56, from Franklin County was charged with receiving stolen property of over $10,000.00 in value. Peter Kiger, 53, of Lexington, has been charged with receiving stolen property over $10,000.00. Kiger has an active arrest warrant for him at this time in regards to this investigation.
wbiw.com
Man arrested while driving on the flat tire of a stolen grain truck
SALEM – A Salem man was arrested after he was stopped by a conservation officer Sunday after driving on a flat tire. The driver was 53-year-old Francisco Contreras and the grain hauler he was driving had been stolen from Knox County Tire in Vincennes. Contreras was arrested on charges...
WLKY.com
Family of man killed in Russell neighborhood relieved knowing twin brothers arrested for his murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The family of a man killed in the Russell neighborhood back in October said Monday they are relieved to know the twin brothers police believe are behind his murder are off the streets. Aina Greer said the final words she had with her brother are something...
WLKY.com
Louisville man sentenced to 2 decades in prison for 2021 shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man will spend the next two decades in prison after being convicted of breaking into someone's home and shooting the victim. Marquis Barrow, 30, pleaded guilty to assault, burglary, wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and other charges on Wednesday.
wdrb.com
Police searching for truck driver who allegedly kept driving after hitting La Grange teen on I-71
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Oldham County Police are looking for the semitruck driver they said hit and killed a La Grange teenager in Oldham County Friday night. Ayden F. Altman, 17, was identified as a victim in a crash that happened on Interstate 71 southbound between mile markers 22 and 23 near La Grange around 11:46 p.m., according to Jefferson County Coroner's Office.
WISH-TV
Docs: Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Prosecutors say a man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for dealing methamphetamine. Patrick Doornbos, 38, of Monticello, Indiana was stopped by Indiana State Police in Nov. 2021 while he was driving on I-65 in Jackson County. Court documents say he told police he was coming from Kentucky where he had just purchased a pound and a half of methamphetamine and three firearms for $5,000.
Comments / 7