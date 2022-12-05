Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHEC TV-10
Two, including Penfield woman, killed in crash
CLAY, N.Y. – A Penfield woman and her passenger, a Syracuse-area man, are dead after a crash Thursday. It happened in the Town of Clay. New York State Police say Melissa Ann Brown, 55, was speeding when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. The car struck...
WHEC TV-10
Police investigate after triangular spikes found on Webster roads
WEBSTER, N.Y. — Webster Police say they’re investigating tire puncture spikes left on Webster roads. These triangular spikes were found in the area of Five Mile Line Road. Webster Police are asking anyone with information to call 911 and ask to speak to an officer.
WHEC TV-10
NYS Police: Woman arrested for physically abusing children in Webster
WEBSTER, N.Y. — An Ontario County woman was arrested on Thursday after New York State Troopers says she physically abused children while living in Webster between April and October of this year. Troopers began investigating after receiving dozens of videos showing a woman striking an 8-year-old and 4-year-old with...
WHEC TV-10
RPD has person in custody after a stabbing on Bernard Street
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Bernard Street just before 8 p.m. on Thursday. Investigators say a 26-year-old man was stabbed in the upper body but he is expected to be ok. Officers tell us this appears to be an isolated domestic situation....
WHEC TV-10
Man hospitalized after crash in Palmyra
PALMYRA, N.Y. — A man is recovering at Strong Hospital after he was injured in a crash in Palmyra. Deputies say John Synesael hit a tree along Lyon Road on Monday night. The 51-year-old was rushed to the hospital with critical injuries. When we last checked with Strong Hospital...
Shortsville woman arrested for allegedly abusing her children in Webster
An order of protection was issued against her to prevent her from committing crimes against her kids.
WHEC TV-10
UPDATE: Man in 60s expected to survive after shooting near Rochester Public Market
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A 65-year-old man is critically injured but is expected to survive after he was shot near the Rochester Public Market on Wednesday afternoon. Rochester Police are still searching for the shooter. Officers responded around 4:20 p.m. in a parking lot on Trinidad Street. Investigators say the...
Niagara Falls Reporter
Can you identify this accident victim?
On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
WHEC TV-10
Police, troopers, and U.S. Marshals respond after car crashes into home on Chili Avenue
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A car crashed into a home on Chili Avenue on Tuesday night, a few blocks west of Thurston Road. There was a large police presence there, including Rochester police, state troopers and the U.S. Marshal Task Force. A News10NBC photographer saw someone in handcuffs. There is...
WHEC TV-10
Driver crashes into Chili Avenue home amid search for robbery suspect
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — No one was hurt when a man crashed into a home in Rochester Tuesday night. The U.S. Marshal’s Office says it tried to pull over a driver behind the wheel of a vehicle associated with a robbery suspect. The driver, police say, failed to stop and drove into a house at the corner of Chili Avenue and Garfield Street.
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
Porsche catches fire on I-90 West, no injuries
CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Porsche Cayenne caught fire on I-90 westbound in Cheektowaga on Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The incident resulted in right lane traffic being blocked, backing vehicles up for about two miles. The fire has since been extinguished and no injuries were reported. Video of the fire, courtesy of viewer Elizabeth […]
WETM
Twin Tiers Most Wanted: Joshua M. Woodworth
Joshua M. Woodworth is wanted by the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office. Woodworth has violated his probation. Woodworth was convicted of unlawful dealing with a child. Woodworth is 32 years old. Woodworth has red hair and hazel eyes. Woodworth is 5’6″ tall and weighs 130 pounds. The last...
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash case to remain in adult court
BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Julian Armstead, 16, the Buffalo teen charged for the death of four teenagers, was back in court. The judge ruled that Armstead's case will continue in adult court, despite the defense's argument that his case be moved to family court. Armstead faces four...
WGRZ TV
Car fire slows traffic on I-90 at exit 51 in Cheektowaga
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Traffic is at a near standstill on the I-90 westbound just past exit 51 (Kensington Expressway) in Cheektowaga. Police and firefighters are on the scene putting the fire out. The right lane was closed before 4:45 p.m. Traffic heading eastbound on the I-90 is congested. Motorists...
iheart.com
Large Police Presence Last Night on Chili Avenue
We are waiting for detail from authorities about the big police presence last night on Chili Avenue, west of Thurston Road. A car crashed into a home, and U.S. Marshals, state troopers and Rochester police were at the scene. We don't know if anyone was hurt. News10NBC reports a person...
WHEC TV-10
Pedestrian hit and killed in Ontario County
HOPEWELL, N.Y. – The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office said a pedestrian, 33-year-old Kaycynthielle John was struck on Route 5 and Route 20 in front of Patty’s Lodge on Tuesday afternoon. She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. 21-year-old Erik Dillon was driving a 2014 Chevy Aveo eastbound when John was hit. Dillon was not injured. The roads were closed for about two hours. The cause of the accident is still under investigation.
WHEC TV-10
More details come to light in shootout that seriously injured 3-year-old
ROCHESTER, N.Y. We have a better understanding as to why a man who is accused of murder and being involved in the shootout that caught a 3-year-old with a bullet was free from jail at the time. Those shootings happened after Travis Lewis had already pleaded guilty to a gun...
Man sentenced to 84 months for planning Irondequoit store robbery
They stole approximately $32,344 worth of cell phones before leaving the store.
65-year-old shot multiple times near Public Market Wednesday afternoon
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 65-year-old is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in a Public Market parking lot Wednesday afternoon, police said. Shortly after 4 p.m. officers with the Rochester Police Department (RPD) responded to a parking lot on Trinidad Street just west of North Union Street for the report of […]
Comments / 1