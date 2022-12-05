Read full article on original website
BBC
Idaho murders: Tips pour in about white car sought by police
Police in Idaho have been swamped with a flurry of tips as they search for a white car seen near the house where four students were found murdered. No arrests have been made or suspects identified in the stabbings. Police have said the Hyundai Elantra was seen near the home...
BBC
Havant woman jailed over 'terrifying' dog attack on toddler
A woman whose dog seriously injured a toddler during a "terrifying" attack has been jailed for 10 months. Lisa Garner, 45, was walking her doberman in Havant, Hampshire, when it mauled a three-year-old girl on 8 August, leaving her with wounds that required surgery and permanent scars. Garner admitted being...
‘My life is being endangered’: the growing struggle against fishing bans
It is one of South Africa’s largest nature reserves, where hippos, elephants and endangered black rhinos live among wetlands, savannah and lakes. But iSimangaliso wetland park, a Unesco world heritage site favoured by wealthy eco-tourists for its biodiversity, is also the site of an increasingly deadly battle, between the people who live there and the conservationists ostensibly tasked with protecting it.
William pays tribute to conservation friend and son who died in Kenya
The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to a conservationist friend who died while flying over Kenya’s largest national park.William described Mark Jenkins as someone who had “dedicated his life” to protecting wildlife in East Africa.He said Mr Jenkins had been killed alongside his son Peter as they flew over Tsavo National Park on an aerial patrol.Yesterday, I lost a friend, who dedicated his life to protecting wildlife in some of East Africa’s most renowned national parks. Mark Jenkins, and his son Peter, were tragically killed when flying over Tsavo National Park while conducting an aerial patrol.— The Prince and Princess of Wales...
BBC
Man arrested after baby girl dies in head-on crash
A man has been arrested after a seven-month-old baby girl died in a head-on car crash. Thames Valley Police said a grey Peugeot 508 collided with a green Fiat 500 on the H10 Bletcham Way in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, at just after 21:50 GMT on Sunday. The baby, travelling in...
BBC
Haverfordwest paddleboarder deaths 'tragic and avoidable'
The deaths of four people on a paddleboarding trip was "tragic and avoidable", a report has said. The organisation of the trip on the River Cleddau on 30 October 2021 was strongly criticised by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch MAIB. Paul O'Dwyer, 42, Morgan Rogers, 24, Nicola Wheatley, 40, and...
BBC
Air passengers told to expect 'serious disruption'
People face "serious disruption" at UK airports over Christmas due to planned strikes by border staff, the home secretary has warned. Suella Braverman said people should "think carefully" about their plans as "they may well be impacted". Staff at six airports will stage walkouts from 23 December to Boxing Day...
BBC
Police aim to identify woman over report of fraudulent driving test
Police have released a picture of a woman officers are aiming to identify in connection with an alleged fraudulent driving test. Derbyshire Police said it happened in Quintin Road, Derby, on 18 November, when staff became concerned one of the women present might have been taking a test on behalf of another person.
BBC
Slapton: Man held over landing of migrants on beach
A man has been arrested on suspicion of people smuggling offences after migrants were seen landing on a Devon beach in June. The National Crime Agency (NCA) said a 57-year-old man was arrested in Lydford, mid-Devon on Tuesday. He is alleged to have used a pleasure craft to transport at...
