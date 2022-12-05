Solon Twp. house total loss after fire
SOLON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Solon Township family lost their home in an early Monday morning fire.
Around 6:30 a.m., five fire crews were sent to 21 Mile Road NE near White Creek Avenue NE southwest of Sand Lake for a fire, the Kent County Dispatch Authority said.
Solon Township Fire Chief Rich Hays told News 8 that the family of four made it out. They were taken to the hospital with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.
Fire crews on the scene said the house is not salvageable.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Correction: A previous version of this article gave the incorrect map location. We regret this error which has been corrected.
