Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman in Massachusetts accused of assaulting officers with a swarm of angry beesMuhammad Junaid MustafaLongmeadow, MA
Police arrest Connecticut man for alleged murder and dismemberment of baby daughtercreteNaugatuck, CT
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical ExperienceTravel MavenConnecticut State
Man On The Run After Murdering 11 Month Old DaughterStill UnsolvedNaugatuck, CT
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Related
Fairfield police respond to potential suspicious package
Police were called to Beaconview Drive just before 1 p.m. for a package found under a mailbox.
News 12
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
Police: Laptop stolen in Riverhead business burglary
The owner of Huartan Designs called police after he noticed his front door was damaged and someone had entered the store on Sweezy Avenue.
Police: Man wanted for stealing jewelry from Deer Park store
Detectives tell News 12 a man opened a display case at Snug Harbor Jewelry on Deer Park Avenue and took seven gold chains.
News 12
Police: Norwalk man resigned from job, struck former employee with company vehicle
Police say a Norwalk man struck an employee with a company vehicle after resigning from a job in Middlefield. Jeremy Jordan, 41 was charged with assault, reckless endangerment, use of a car without permission, and disorderly conduct. Police say Jordan resigned from his job at a business on Industrial Park...
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
Drug task force searches Hyde Park man’s home for counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills
It was part of the ongoing narcotics investigation into counterfeit oxycodone prescription pills being sold in the Dutchess area.
Judge transfers cases of 5 New Haven officers charged in incident that paralyzed man
Five New Haven police officers charged in an incident that paralyzed a man faced a judge for the first time today.
Milford mom writes in court filing before her death, 'I'm scared he's going to kill me.'
Last month the Milford mom filed for a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend.
Bookkeeper accused of stealing more than $700,000 from Beacon body shop
Authorities say Suzanne Whitman, 55, of Poughkeepsie, was a bookkeeper at Fishkill Body Shop in Beacon.
Police: Clarkstown man arrested, facing charges for bringing drugs into Putnam County jail
According to the County Sheriff's Office, Joseph Garguilo III allegedly brought a controlled substance into the jail on Oct. 31 during visitation.
Accused infant-killer refuses to respond to judge again; town sells "Justice for Camilla" bracelets
Christopher Francisquini was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges he missed a recent court hearing in Milford while on the run.
Woman accused of selling meth and cocaine out of Dutchess motel
Dutchess County Task Force agents say they busted Alexus Lemmon Tuesday at a motel on Albany Post Road in Hyde Park.
News 12
Connecticut marijuana dispensaries get green light to begin sales on Jan. 10
The state announced Friday retail marijuana sales will begin Jan. 10. Nine stores will be the first to launch, including locations in Torrington, Danbury and Stamford. All of these stores are currently medical dispensaries. Fine Fettle Dispensary in Stamford is one of those dispensaries. Workers say they are expecting to...
'He's getting exactly what he deserves.' Jurors in Valva trial find closure at sentencing
Jury members rejected the argument by defense attorney John LoTurco that Michael Valva cared for the two boys.
Comments / 0