Abilene, KS

Salina Post

K-State College of Education announces outstanding student awards

MANHATTAN — Eleven undergraduate and graduate students in the College of Education are being recognized with awards for excellence, social justice advocacy, potential and promise. The students will be recognized at the college's commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. Two students will receive the Outstanding Future...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

TubaChristmas returns to Salina Saturday

TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina Saturday. The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse Saturday morning of Dec. 10 at KWU. The group will then play at Central Mall at 12:30 p.m. Area tuba and euphonium players are encouraged to attend and perform.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina Tech opening dental hygiene clinic

As part of its new Dental Hygiene program, Salina Area Technical College is opening a clinic on campus in January, with the goals of providing students an opportunity to develop their hands-on skills, and provide low-cost services to the public. The students will work under the supervision of licensed Dental...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 8

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dunn, Thomas William; 53; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Elder, Vance...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Salina Police Department gains three new officers

On Monday, Training Sergeant Tim Brown swore in three new officers for the Salina Police Department. In the group photo, from L to R, are Officer Thornton, Officer C. Coletti, Sergeant Brown, and Officer Leonard. Officer Courtney Thornton is from Minneapolis, Kan., where her father is the Ottawa County Sheriff.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

The Garage in Salina garners recognition from Safe Kids Kansas

The Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America - aka The Garage - was honored Tuesday for its work to help keep children safe. Safe Kids Kansas recognized the museum during the organization's annual awards ceremony Tuesday in Topeka. The Garage received an Outstanding Coalition Organization award. "We are thrilled to...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina South alum among those selected for KSHSAA Hall of Fame

TOPEKA - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Salina South alum Bo Maynes. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup

Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 p.m. Amanda Otto, Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director talking about Christmas and providing an update on the Frosty 5k. 9:30 p.m. State Food Bank concerning how Christmas is shaping up as far as their services go. 10:05 p.m. Jenni...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

McPherson Police Chief Golden graduates from FBI National Academy

From the McPherson KS Police Department Facebook page:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Chief Golden began training at the FBI National Academy 10 weeks ago, in mid-October and successfully completed the training this week. Chief Golden’s...
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Hospice of Salina hosting A Night of Remembrance

After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Hospice of Salina will be hosting its annual A Night of Remembrance that is open to all community members who are grieving the loss of a loved one during this holiday season. A Night of Remembrance will be Dec. 13, at Hospice of...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Kansas singer's run on 'The Voice' comes to an end

Justin Aaron, Junction City, reached the semifinal round of "The Voice" competition on NBC but was unable to advance to the finals. Following singing performances on Tuesday night, voters reduced the field of eight down to five. Aaron was among those who did not move on. The Junction City resident...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Salina Post

Asleep at the Wheel coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre

A musical staple for more than five decades is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in the spring. Asleep at the Wheel featuring Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley: The Past, Present and Future of Country & Western Music is scheduled for 8 p.m. April 7 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Lady Mustangs and Cougars meet at Mabee for Mayor's Cup Matchup

In years past, Salina South and Salina Central would meet twice in the regular season, with the possibility of additional meetings in the SIT and postseason. This year however, only one matchup between the two is guaranteed, and the Lady Mustangs and Lady Cougars will meet on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan tonight with a year's worth of potential bragging rights on the line.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday

A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
SALINA, KS
