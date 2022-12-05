In years past, Salina South and Salina Central would meet twice in the regular season, with the possibility of additional meetings in the SIT and postseason. This year however, only one matchup between the two is guaranteed, and the Lady Mustangs and Lady Cougars will meet on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan tonight with a year's worth of potential bragging rights on the line.

