K-State College of Education announces outstanding student awards
MANHATTAN — Eleven undergraduate and graduate students in the College of Education are being recognized with awards for excellence, social justice advocacy, potential and promise. The students will be recognized at the college's commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday in Bramlage Coliseum. Two students will receive the Outstanding Future...
#9 Lady Trojans travel to Beloit looking to resume NCAA dominance
Despite facing a scare on Tuesday night, the ninth-ranked Southeast of Saline girl’s basketball team was able to persevere and advance to 2-0 with a 48-46 win over Smoky Valley. The Lady Vikings held a two-point lead in the final minutes but Southeast tightened the clamps and rattled off...
TubaChristmas returns to Salina Saturday
TubaChristmas, a long-time celebration comprised of tuba and euphonium players, returns to Salina Saturday. The Kansas Wesleyan Department of Music will coordinate the event. James McAllister, department chair, will conduct the TubaChristmas ensemble, which will rehearse Saturday morning of Dec. 10 at KWU. The group will then play at Central Mall at 12:30 p.m. Area tuba and euphonium players are encouraged to attend and perform.
Salina Tech opening dental hygiene clinic
As part of its new Dental Hygiene program, Salina Area Technical College is opening a clinic on campus in January, with the goals of providing students an opportunity to develop their hands-on skills, and provide low-cost services to the public. The students will work under the supervision of licensed Dental...
Saline County Booking Activity, Dec. 8
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Dunn, Thomas William; 53; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME: Elder, Vance...
Salina Police Department gains three new officers
On Monday, Training Sergeant Tim Brown swore in three new officers for the Salina Police Department. In the group photo, from L to R, are Officer Thornton, Officer C. Coletti, Sergeant Brown, and Officer Leonard. Officer Courtney Thornton is from Minneapolis, Kan., where her father is the Ottawa County Sheriff.
The Garage in Salina garners recognition from Safe Kids Kansas
The Salina Educational Automotive Museum of America - aka The Garage - was honored Tuesday for its work to help keep children safe. Safe Kids Kansas recognized the museum during the organization's annual awards ceremony Tuesday in Topeka. The Garage received an Outstanding Coalition Organization award. "We are thrilled to...
Salina South alum among those selected for KSHSAA Hall of Fame
TOPEKA - Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2023, including Salina South alum Bo Maynes. Awards will be presented during 2023 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/championship, or locally at the inductee's request. The time...
This week's 'KINA Saturday Morning' lineup
Here's the lineup for this week's KINA Saturday Morning. 9:05 p.m. Amanda Otto, Big Brothers Big Sisters executive director talking about Christmas and providing an update on the Frosty 5k. 9:30 p.m. State Food Bank concerning how Christmas is shaping up as far as their services go. 10:05 p.m. Jenni...
Top-ranked Trojans travel to Beloit for first edition of Trojan War
After laying claim to the top spot in the 3A rankings following a takedown of the two-time defending state champs in Hesston, the Southeast of Saline boys’ basketball team made a statement on Tuesday with a 70-38 decimation of Smoky Valley. The Trojans have quickly developed a reputation for...
McPherson Police Chief Golden graduates from FBI National Academy
From the McPherson KS Police Department Facebook page:. On Thursday, December 8, 2022, McPherson Police Chief Mikel Golden graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Chief Golden began training at the FBI National Academy 10 weeks ago, in mid-October and successfully completed the training this week. Chief Golden’s...
Hospice of Salina hosting A Night of Remembrance
After a two-year absence due to COVID-19, Hospice of Salina will be hosting its annual A Night of Remembrance that is open to all community members who are grieving the loss of a loved one during this holiday season. A Night of Remembrance will be Dec. 13, at Hospice of...
Salina City Commission to host panel discussion regarding homelessness
Salina City Commissioners will host a panel discussion and open public forum regarding homelessness on Dec. 14 from 6-8 p.m. at the Salina Grace Community Resource Center, 142 S. Seventh Street. The public is encouraged to attend. There will be an opportunity for public comment as part of the meeting...
Saline County Health Dept.: COVID-19 cases rise in November
There were 194 reported cases of COVID-19 throughout the month of November, up from the 157 cases reported in the previous month. Salina Regional reported six hospitalizations due to COVID-19. One person died of COVID-19 in November. While COVID-19 continues to spread, most cases are being well-managed at home.
Kansas singer's run on 'The Voice' comes to an end
Justin Aaron, Junction City, reached the semifinal round of "The Voice" competition on NBC but was unable to advance to the finals. Following singing performances on Tuesday night, voters reduced the field of eight down to five. Aaron was among those who did not move on. The Junction City resident...
Asleep at the Wheel coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre
A musical staple for more than five decades is coming to Salina's Stiefel Theatre in the spring. Asleep at the Wheel featuring Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley: The Past, Present and Future of Country & Western Music is scheduled for 8 p.m. April 7 in the Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Santa Fe Avenue.
Lady Mustangs and Cougars meet at Mabee for Mayor's Cup Matchup
In years past, Salina South and Salina Central would meet twice in the regular season, with the possibility of additional meetings in the SIT and postseason. This year however, only one matchup between the two is guaranteed, and the Lady Mustangs and Lady Cougars will meet on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan tonight with a year's worth of potential bragging rights on the line.
Two arrested after north Salina traffic stop Thursday
A traffic violation led to the arrest of two Salinans on requested drug charges and a requested firearms charge late Thursday morning in north Salina. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that an officer on patrol in the 500 block of E. Pacific Avenue saw a blue motorcycle with a man and a woman on it driving eastbound just before noon. The officer recognized the motorcycle as being associated with someone he knew to have an active Saline County District Court warrant.
Cougars and Mustangs look for first victory in Mayor's Cup Matchup
With just one Mayor’s Cup matchup on this year’s calendar, the Salina South and Central boy’s basketball teams will meet on the campus of Kansas Wesleyan tonight, for the chance to take home a year’s worth of bragging rights, as well as some much-needed early-season momentum.
UPDATE: Dense fog advisories extended, issued in our area
UPDATE noon Thursday: The National Weather Service has added a dense fog advisory for McPherson County and extended the dense fog advisory for Ellsworth County. Those changes are reflected below. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a dense fog advisory in effect until 4 p.m. Thursday for McPherson...
