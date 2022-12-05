ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marsh Regional partners with Wreaths Across America in Monday blood drive

By Mackenzie Moore
(WJHL) — A partnership between Marsh Regional Blood Center and TC-MAC on Monday will see that each blood donation provides a wreath for veterans’ resting places at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

‘Our grandparents’ and parents’ 9/11′: How area veterans are remembering the bombing of Pearl Harbor

For the second year in a row, Marsh’s Wreaths Across America Blood Drive aims to give the fit of life while honoring those who served their country.

Blood donors can stop by any Marsh Regional Blood Center on Monday from 10:30 a.m. through 6 p.m. Donations can also be made at the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce from 12-5 p.m. Holiday long-sleeved t-shirts are available to those who give blood.

Make an appointment to donate at the Kingsport Chamber blood driver by clicking here. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Donation Centers are in Kingsport, Johnson City and Bristol, Tennessee. For information regarding locations and directions, click here .

