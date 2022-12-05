ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store

What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop

Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
When will see more snow and lightning?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
Sioux Falls campaign aims to curb unsafe driving habits

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday morning’s crash at a restaurant along Minnesota Ave. not only resulted in the driver of the vehicle being charged with reckless driving, it almost caused another accident along the road. “The vehicle tried to flee the area, and then drove across...
Minnesota Ave. crash; New organ for Cathedral; Snow chances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors. A 52-year-old...
Driver Hits Sioux Falls Famous Dave’s BBQ Sign Wednesday Morning

A Sioux Falls restaurant known for its famous bar-b-que is now in need of a new famous sign. The big red sign out in front of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que at 2700 South Minnesota Avenue received more than just a minor boo-boo early Wednesday morning after a car driven by a Sioux Falls man smashed into the sign, resulting in more than $1,000 in damages.
A Family Holiday Tradition: Mogen David

Some years ago I was speaking at a Chamber of Commerce annual banquet in one of the small towns here in the Sioux Falls area, and as I often do, I turned back to the 'old days'. There were perhaps a couple of hundred folks there that evening and I...
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. To...
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
Sioux Falls Salvation Army $20 Challenge is Saturday

The Salvation Army has played a significant role in the holiday season since its beginnings in 1891. The red kettle with its bellringers is one of the most recognizable sights and sounds of the holidays. The message of the Salvation Army has never changed, they are spreading the word of God and meeting human needs wherever they exist.
County seeks help to solve Harrisburg crime

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent burglary. Officials say it happened at the Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire...
Shop with a cop this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week some Sioux Falls police officers will be swapping out the city streets for store isles. Over the next several days the department will be taking part in three different shopping events. “The kids show up and they are paired with an officer...
