Aldi Opens Another New Sioux Falls Grocery Store
What's that, you need to stock up on food and supplies for the even BIGGER winter weather event that is supposedly gonna smack into the Sioux Empire early next week. Good news, Sioux Falls now has another new grocery store to choose from to do just that. The new Sioux...
Yum! Try This Delicious Cookie Decorating Class in Sioux Falls
Have you ever seen decorated holiday cookies and thought, "Wow. I wish I could create yummy artwork like that!" Well, did you know there are some bakers that offer cookie decorating classes in Sioux Falls? I certainly didn't until I attended a class last week. HEB Bakes is owned by...
Sioux Falls Cops to Help Kids Christmas Shop
Everyone knows the motto for the Police Department is "To Protect and to Serve", right? Starting this week, we can add "shop" to that mission statement here in Sioux Falls. The brave men and women within the Sioux Falls Police Department are once again showing what wonderful people they are, by getting into the holiday spirit and helping to make this Christmas season just a little merrier for some less fortunate children throughout the Sioux Empire.
KELOLAND TV
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
dakotanewsnow.com
City of Sioux Falls declares snow alert; SFSD announces 2-hour late start for Friday
Dakota News Now brings you the latest news and weather from across South Dakota, western Minnesota, and northwestern Iowa. City of Sioux Falls prepares for first heavy snow fall of the season. What started as freezing rain Thursday evening, quickly turned into snow. It’s the first true test of the...
KELOLAND TV
When will see more snow and lightning?
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — When the winter precip arrived in Sioux Falls it started as freezing rain and sleet. Then eventually switched to snow in Sioux Falls Thursday evening, and it was more than what people bargained for. KELOLAND Weather online resources. Anytime lightning is present when it...
dakotanewsnow.com
Sioux Falls campaign aims to curb unsafe driving habits
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wednesday morning’s crash at a restaurant along Minnesota Ave. not only resulted in the driver of the vehicle being charged with reckless driving, it almost caused another accident along the road. “The vehicle tried to flee the area, and then drove across...
KELOLAND TV
Minnesota Ave. crash; New organ for Cathedral; Snow chances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Good morning. Here’s today’s KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know to start your day. A man accused of murdering three people in the town of Scotland has three months to make a plea deal with prosecutors. A 52-year-old...
Driver Hits Sioux Falls Famous Dave’s BBQ Sign Wednesday Morning
A Sioux Falls restaurant known for its famous bar-b-que is now in need of a new famous sign. The big red sign out in front of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que at 2700 South Minnesota Avenue received more than just a minor boo-boo early Wednesday morning after a car driven by a Sioux Falls man smashed into the sign, resulting in more than $1,000 in damages.
A Family Holiday Tradition: Mogen David
Some years ago I was speaking at a Chamber of Commerce annual banquet in one of the small towns here in the Sioux Falls area, and as I often do, I turned back to the 'old days'. There were perhaps a couple of hundred folks there that evening and I...
Discover New Holiday Tradition at Historic Former State Hospital
Using the term historic in this story is double-edged for me. On one hand, I am very familiar with the location of this holiday event and glad that this place is being preserved. On the other, I can't help having a twinge of a weird sort of painful nostalgia about...
KELOLAND TV
Snow alert issued for Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The city of Sioux Falls has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes began Thursday and will continue until routes are clear. All vehicles parked on emergency snow routes are subject to ticketing and towing. To...
dakotanewsnow.com
Plans discussed for new major restaurant and casino in Sioux Falls
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -A public hearing took place at the Sioux Falls planning commission meeting involving a potential large-scale restaurant, bar, and casino. The location would be on South Louise Ave on the corner of 85th street. It would include a restaurant, bar, and four gaming rooms.
Forget Iowa & Minnesota Towns: Sioux Falls Has Best Hot Chocolate
The temperature is dropping across the Sioux Empire as Jack Frost nips at our noses. How do we stay warm during the cold winter months? Well, some people enjoy being wrapped in a blanket next to a fireplace. Fuzzy slippers can also do the trick!. These remedies for beating the...
South Dakota cities innovate to help the homeless with new focus on Native American needs
A new frontier in South Dakota’s fight against homelessness involves using “street outreach teams” to identify and interact with vulnerable individuals in the community and get them the help they need, taking some of that responsibility away from law enforcement. The effort is an acknowledgment among public...
Sioux Falls Salvation Army $20 Challenge is Saturday
The Salvation Army has played a significant role in the holiday season since its beginnings in 1891. The red kettle with its bellringers is one of the most recognizable sights and sounds of the holidays. The message of the Salvation Army has never changed, they are spreading the word of God and meeting human needs wherever they exist.
How to Give the Gift of Christmas to Sioux Falls Foster Kids
Over 400,000 children are in foster care in the U.S. and here in Sioux Falls, The Foster Network is working hard to make sure that foster children have a Christmas. That's because a number of kids in foster care never have. You can help change that just by volunteering a...
KELOLAND TV
County seeks help to solve Harrisburg crime
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in solving a recent burglary. Officials say it happened at the Ace Hardware in Harrisburg. Those with any information are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 605-764-5651 or Sioux Empire...
Iowa Based Maker of Blue Bunny Ice Cream Sold to Italian Firm
When you talk about ice cream in Iowa, talk will no doubt turn to Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, Iowa. The home of Blue Bunny ice cream and many other delicious treats. Yesterday, the company's CEO announced that he had sold the company in an effort to protect its future.
KELOLAND TV
Shop with a cop this week
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week some Sioux Falls police officers will be swapping out the city streets for store isles. Over the next several days the department will be taking part in three different shopping events. “The kids show up and they are paired with an officer...
