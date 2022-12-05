ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

K12@Dallas

School renamed for Otto M. Fridia, library dedicated to Emma Rodgers

Students, staff, and community members gathered Saturday for a combined celebration: to rename the former Thornton Elementary for Dallas educator Otto M. Fridia, and to dedicate the school’s library to literacy advocate Emma Rodgers. Both Mr. Fridia – who passed away in 2000 – and Ms. Rodgers were pillars of the community, devoted their lives to education, and the event was an opportunity to honor their legacy and commitment to the school and community.
DALLAS, TX
dmagazine.com

First Look: Dallas’ State Behavioral Health Hospital

The mission to increase inpatient behavioral health beds in Texas is underway in Dallas, as leaders from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’sChildren’s Health broke ground on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas this week. The Texas Behavioral Health...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

3 Dallas-Area Southern U Marching Band Members Killed While Changing Tire

Three North Texas members of Southern University's marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler, a university spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace told news outlets the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night in the Natchitoches area and confirmed three...
DALLAS, TX
fortworthreport.org

Coats for kids: Witherite Law Group provides 300 coats to students in Stop Six community

Fort Worth, Texas, December 6, 2022 – Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck partnered with Fort Worth ISD to provide coats for kids as the winter months approach. The coat giveaway was held on Saturday, December 3rd at the Stallion Pointe Apartment Clubhouse, 9053 S. Race St., Fort Worth, TX. More than 300 brand new coats were given to youth and young adults, grades Pre-K to 12th grade, from the Stop Six community in Fort Worth, Texas.
FORT WORTH, TX
keranews.org

Play inspired by Dallas race relations book ‘The Accommodation’ comes to Fair Park

Explore more stories from Arts Access. A play inspired by racism in Dallas in the 1950s and ‘60s has finally landed here. It’s about time, said the director, Guinea Bennett-Price, co-founder of Soul Rep Theatre Company. Soul Rep is presenting the regional premiere of the play, "Travisville," in Fair Park, not far from where some of the events it depicts took place. "Travisville" is a fictionalized account and never mentions Dallas by name.
DALLAS, TX
PLANetizen

Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
wbap.com

Ground Broken on Site of State Psychiatric Hospital in Dallas

DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’s Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this week to celebrate the start of construction on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas, The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern. The project...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Weekly

NotMySon Celebrates 10,000 Served in the DFW

The Not My Son organization celebrated a major milestone of reaching 10,000 community members served this past weekend, at the High Point Event Center in Dallas, Texas. The event was hosted by radio personality Letitia Owens, and featured an all-star cast of community leaders, volunteers and supporters. The gala featured...
DALLAS, TX
Dallas Observer

House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly

'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
TEXAS STATE
dallasexpress.com

Local HS Football Semifinals Preview

Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:Alvord ISDArgyle ISDBrock ISDBuena Vista ISDCastleberry ISDChico ISDCommunity ISD Decatur ISDEagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDGainesville ISDGarner ISDGreenville ISD Godley ISDHEB ISDKeller ISDKennedale ISDLake Worth ISDLindale ISDMillsap ISDNorthwest ISDParadise ISDPeaster ISD  ·Poolville ISDQuinlan ISD  ·Springtown ISDStephenville ISDSweeny ISDWeatherford ISDWinnsboro ISDComanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.  
TEXAS STATE

