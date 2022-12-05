Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
OAK'D BBQ To Open Addison Location Spring 2023Steven DoyleAddison, TX
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TexasTravel MavenArlington, TX
Happy Hour with a Proper Pisco SourSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Dallas Announced Plans for Affordable Housing At a Cost of $25 MillionTom HandyDallas, TX
Related
North Texas fraternity brothers donate new coats for local students
ARLINGTON, Texas — A group of fraternity brothers in North Texas are working to make a difference in some local schools. The Brothers of the Arlington-based Nu Pi Lambda chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated showed up to some school campuses delivering hundreds of new coats on Thursday morning.
Parents Raising Money For Allen ISD Teachers Affected By School Closings
Allen ISD parents are raising funds to support teachers that work in the two schools to be shut down. An Allen ISD parent with children who attend the closing school created a GoFundMe that aims to raise $5,000. According to The Dallas Morning News, Holly Barnard created the GoFundMe. Her...
K12@Dallas
School renamed for Otto M. Fridia, library dedicated to Emma Rodgers
Students, staff, and community members gathered Saturday for a combined celebration: to rename the former Thornton Elementary for Dallas educator Otto M. Fridia, and to dedicate the school’s library to literacy advocate Emma Rodgers. Both Mr. Fridia – who passed away in 2000 – and Ms. Rodgers were pillars of the community, devoted their lives to education, and the event was an opportunity to honor their legacy and commitment to the school and community.
dmagazine.com
First Look: Dallas’ State Behavioral Health Hospital
The mission to increase inpatient behavioral health beds in Texas is underway in Dallas, as leaders from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’sChildren’s Health broke ground on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas this week. The Texas Behavioral Health...
keranews.org
A new arts organization in Arlington seeks to empower young vocalists through opera
The fledgling arts group that aims to make Arlington the premier opera city debuts Friday at Tate Springs Baptist Church. Six vocalists will sing arrangements of Christmas carols classics, including “Silent Night” and “Joy to the World,” as well as other songs. “We intend on showcasing...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Dallas-Area Southern U Marching Band Members Killed While Changing Tire
Three North Texas members of Southern University's marching band, known as the Human Jukebox, were killed in a crash with an 18-wheeler, a university spokesperson confirmed Wednesday. Louisiana State Police Master Trooper Casey Wallace told news outlets the two-vehicle crash happened Tuesday night in the Natchitoches area and confirmed three...
fox4news.com
Former slave born in Dallas who became Texas' 1st Black dentist honored for being trailblazer
DALLAS - A former slave from Texas is being honored for being a trailblazer. Dr. Marcellus Clayton Cooper was enslaved on a farm in Dallas in 1862, before later becoming the state's first Black dentist. He also co-founded Dallas' first Black bank. At a dedication ceremony at Communities Foundation of...
fortworthreport.org
Coats for kids: Witherite Law Group provides 300 coats to students in Stop Six community
Fort Worth, Texas, December 6, 2022 – Witherite Law Group and 1-800-TruckWreck partnered with Fort Worth ISD to provide coats for kids as the winter months approach. The coat giveaway was held on Saturday, December 3rd at the Stallion Pointe Apartment Clubhouse, 9053 S. Race St., Fort Worth, TX. More than 300 brand new coats were given to youth and young adults, grades Pre-K to 12th grade, from the Stop Six community in Fort Worth, Texas.
fortworthreport.org
Winter break is coming for Fort Worth students. Here’s when it starts and ends.
Students across Fort Worth are counting down the days. Yes, for Christmas and other holidays. But also for the start of their two-week winter break. Unsure of when the break starts for your school district? The Fort Worth Report gathered the schedules for the 12 school districts in the city.
dmagazine.com
Remembering Dr. George Keaton, Who Made Sure the History of Black Dallas Wasn’t Forgotten
Wednesday morning, dozens of people gathered at Communities Foundation of Texas to watch the dedication of a historical marker honoring Dr. Marcellus Cooper, the first Black dentist in Texas. But the day was also poignant because the man who had a hand in making sure Cooper got his due wasn’t there.
Dallas Observer
Report Says Dallas Spends Too Much on Mass Criminalization, Not Enough on Community Care
A new report shows that Dallas and Fort Worth are among several large U.S. cities dedicating a disproportionate amount of money to criminal justice and legal systems instead of programs designed to enrich its population and possibly prevent more arrests and incarceration. The Criminalization v. Care Report 2022, authored by...
keranews.org
Play inspired by Dallas race relations book ‘The Accommodation’ comes to Fair Park
Explore more stories from Arts Access. A play inspired by racism in Dallas in the 1950s and ‘60s has finally landed here. It’s about time, said the director, Guinea Bennett-Price, co-founder of Soul Rep Theatre Company. Soul Rep is presenting the regional premiere of the play, "Travisville," in Fair Park, not far from where some of the events it depicts took place. "Travisville" is a fictionalized account and never mentions Dallas by name.
PLANetizen
Construction Set to Begin on $1.6 Billion Highway Widening in Texas
The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will soon begin construction on the $1.6 billion Southeast Connector, one of the state’s largest-ever investments in transportation infrastructure. The project is intended to ease congestion and improve transportation in Tarrant County on a stretch of highway that sees about 200,000 vehicle trips a day—a number that is expected to increase to 370,000 vehicles a day by 2045.
wbap.com
Ground Broken on Site of State Psychiatric Hospital in Dallas
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF) – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission, UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Children’s Health hosted a groundbreaking ceremony this week to celebrate the start of construction on the state’s newest psychiatric hospital in Dallas, The Texas Behavioral Health Center at UT Southwestern. The project...
NotMySon Celebrates 10,000 Served in the DFW
The Not My Son organization celebrated a major milestone of reaching 10,000 community members served this past weekend, at the High Point Event Center in Dallas, Texas. The event was hosted by radio personality Letitia Owens, and featured an all-star cast of community leaders, volunteers and supporters. The gala featured...
ESPN ranks suspended Duncanville program its No. 1 high school basketball team for 2022-23 season
DUNCANVILLE, Texas — On Monday, ESPN ranked the Duncanville High School boys' basketball team as its current No. 1 high school basketball team in the nation. Of the 25 high schools included in the article, Duncanville is the only one from Texas. California had the most schools with six.
fortworthreport.org
Black fraternity chapter to buy abandoned, historic Vickery school to help revitalize southeast Fort Worth
The abandoned R. Vickery Elementary School at 1905 E. Vickery Blvd. is easily recognizable, with its faded blue facade, boarded-up windows and overgrown bushes. The deteriorating historic school building, now owned by the city, has been closed since the 1980s and is often used as a shelter by people experiencing homelessness.
Dallas Observer
House Bill Aims to Ban 'No-Knock Warrants' but North Texas Police Agencies Already Use Them Sparingly
'Tis the season for hot button issues as the Texas Legislature prepares for its upcoming session in 2023. Bills touching on topics ranging from abolishing the city of Austin, marijuana reform, legal sports gambling and school library books will be on the table during the 88th legislative session, which begins on January 10. House Bill 762 is one of the filings aimed at tackling a highly topical matter: no-knock warrants.
dallasexpress.com
Local HS Football Semifinals Preview
Three state semifinals will match Dallas area schools against one another. Below are previews of the matchups:. 6A Division I: Duncanville (13-0) vs. Prosper (13-1) When: Saturday, December 10, at 4 p.m. Where: SMU’s Gerald J. Ford Stadium. Duncanville is in the state semifinals for the fifth consecutive season,...
North Texas school districts plan 'pink out' on Monday to honor Athena Strand
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Over 25 North Texas school districts have announced that in honor of Athena Strand, the 7-year-old who was abducted and murdered by a deliveryman last week, students and staff will be asked to wear pink on Monday.So far, the school districts who have announced they will "pink out for Athena" are:Alvord ISDArgyle ISDBrock ISDBuena Vista ISDCastleberry ISDChico ISDCommunity ISD Decatur ISDEagle Mountain-Saginaw ISDGainesville ISDGarner ISDGreenville ISD Godley ISDHEB ISDKeller ISDKennedale ISDLake Worth ISDLindale ISDMillsap ISDNorthwest ISDParadise ISDPeaster ISD ·Poolville ISDQuinlan ISD ·Springtown ISDStephenville ISDSweeny ISDWeatherford ISDWinnsboro ISDComanche Elementary, which Athena attended in Oklahoma, also asked students to wear pink on Monday.Wise County Judge J.D. Clark wrote on Facebook on Saturday afternoon that pink was Athena's favorite color and called on the rest of the county to wear pink Monday. He also announced that at 6:30 p.m., a prayer vigil will be held at the Wise County Courthouse.A candlelight vigil will also be held in Fort Worth on Tuesday at 6:00 p.m. at the Cafe Republic at 8640 N Beach St.
Comments / 1