WILX-TV
A new Lansing holiday light show spreads cheer this holiday season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Christmas is a little over two weeks away and there are many places in Mid-Michigan getting people in the holiday spirit. This includes a new holiday light show at the Cottonwood Campground. This is the first year the site is hosting the Lansing Holiday Light Show...
WILX-TV
Capital Area Humane Society needs secret Santas for adoptable pets
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Capital Area Humane Society is looking for secret Santas for its adoptable animal friends. The cost is $25. For each secret Santa experience, a pet will get a stocking full of toys and treats to take home when they are adopted during December. The Human...
WILX-TV
Win a $50 gift card to Capital City Market!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 6 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to Capital City Market!. They gave us the clue to the sixth day of giveaways. CLUE #6: What do...
WILX-TV
New fun coming to East Lansing’s Winter Fest
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing’s free winter festival is getting a new location and a new name: East Lansing Winter Fest. This winter-inspired annual tradition, hosted by the East Lansing Department of Parks, Recreation & Arts (ELPRA), will take place on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the East Lansing Hannah Community Center (NEW LOCATION), 819 Abbot Road, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop by for free entertainment and craft activities as well as the popular Winter Farmers Market.
WILX-TV
Michigan law enforcement agencies bring Christmas to seniors
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mid-Michigan seniors who live below the poverty line got a special surprise Thursday from law enforcement officers who delivered gifts to their front doors as part of a yearly event called “No Seniors Without Christmas.”. More than 15 law enforcement agencies from Ingham, Eaton and...
WILX-TV
Schools Rule: Jackson students made ornaments for the U.S. Capital Tree
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Some talented art students in Jackson were chosen along with 58 other schools in the U.S. to design ornaments for the national Christmas tree display in Presidents Park. News 10′s Claudia Sella spoke with students at Hanover Horton Elementary on what it means to represent Michigan...
WILX-TV
Win a $50 gift card to City Limits!
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 5 of Christmas Giveaways leads us to City Limits!. They gave us the clue to the fifth day of giveaways. CLUE #5: What do you...
WILX-TV
Potter Park Zoo shines brightly for children with life-threatening conditions
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year, Potter Park Zoo is transformed into a Winter Wonderland of Lights. Wednesday night, they shined extra brightly for hundreds of children with life-threatening conditions. Background: Nonprofit to welcome over 800 Michigan families for holiday festivities at Potter Park Zoo. There wasn’t a single frown...
WILX-TV
Win a $50 in store gift card to Quality Dairy
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We are in FULL swing of the Holiday spirit as we celebrate the 10 days of Christmas Giveaways on Studio 10. Day 4 of Christmas Giveaways leads us back to Quality Dairy!. They gave us the clue to the fourth day of giveaways. CLUE #4: What does...
WILX-TV
‘Does it bite?’ - Ingham County deputy finds lost snake in car dashboard
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office was able to help out some people who were in a scaly situation Thursday night. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to check on a couple of people in distress because their pet snake got loose inside their vehicle. A deputy was able to locate the snake, which was hiding inside the dashboard. The owner was able to retrieve the snake through a vent.
WILX-TV
28 new recruits of the Mid-Michigan Police Academy set to graduate
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Community College will hold a graduation ceremony for 28 new recruits of the 110th class of the Mid-Michigan Police Academy. The new recruits have completed more than 700 hours of basic law enforcement training. The completed hours are above the 594 hours mandated by the state of Michigan.
WILX-TV
Michigan schools trying new programs to find teachers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Schools across the country, including in Mid-Michigan, are desperately trying to find new teachers. Studies show more than half of public schools nationwide are understaffed. Many districts across Mid-Michigan have teaching positions posted, and we’re nearly halfway through the school year. Schools in every Mid-Michigan...
WILX-TV
MacDonald Middle School is closed due to power outage
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - East Lansing Public Schools (ELPS) announced that MacDonald School will be closed Friday due to a power outage. “If you have not yet dropped off your student, please do not drop them off. If you have already dropped your student off at school, more information will be forthcoming. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and look forward to providing more information as soon as it becomes available,” said ELPS.
WILX-TV
Mid-Michigan’s flu numbers not as severe as rest of state
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we head into the holiday season, the flu is continuing to spread across the country. It’s having a major impact across the state as well, but the impact in Mid-Michigan isn’t quite as severe. Michigan is one of two states in the country...
WILX-TV
Sparrow, University of Michigan Health detail partnership announcement
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People across Mid-Michigan will soon have easier access to more specialized healthcare. Sparrow Health System will join Michigan Medicine, formerly the University of Michigan Health System, in a new partnership. Together, the two will become one of the largest healthcare organizations in the state, valued at more than $7 billion with over 200 sites.
WILX-TV
Police arrest man accused of string of thefts across Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A string of thefts over several hours Tuesday ended with an arrest near Frandor. According to authorities, police received multiple reports of a man in a white Chevrolet Malibu who was breaking into parked vehicles on Lansing’s north side. The Malibu, police discovered, was stolen...
WILX-TV
Family of Patrick Lyoya files lawsuit against the City of Grand Rapids
DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - A civil lawsuit is being filed against the City of Grand Rapids and former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr by the family of Patrick Lyoya. Attorneys for the family announced the lawsuit in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon in Detroit. Background: Ex-Michigan officer to...
WILX-TV
Ionia County requests public input on hazard mitigation plan
IONIA, Mich. (WILX) - Officials with Ionia County are seeking input from residents to help them put together a hazard mitigation plan. Some of those hazards include extreme cold, invasive species and wildfires. “Community input is an integral part of the Hazard Mitigation Plan development process, and we greatly appreciate...
WILX-TV
Gas prices continue to drop in Mid-Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Drivers are keeping more of their hard-earned money this holiday season as gas prices continue to go down across the state. The current average price for gas locally ranges from $3.14 in Hillsdale to $3.29 in Eaton County. Drivers in Lansing may have already noticed average gas prices have dropped $0.25 per gallon –– that’s just within the last week.
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Council seeks applicants to fill upcoming vacancy
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The East Lansing City Council is currently seeking eligible applicants for an upcoming vacancy on the City Council. East Lansing City Councilmember Lisa Babcock has been elected to serve as a judge with the East Lansing 54B District Court and is expected to submit her resignation from the City Council on or around Dec. 28 to serve in her new position.
