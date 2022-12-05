Read full article on original website
Time Out Global
Alert: we could actually be getting snow next week
It’s been a weirdly balmy couple of weeks. But now it seems the UK could (finally!) be getting cold again. According to forecasters, snow could even fall in areas around northern England and Scotland as early as next week. The Met Office said that temperatures will drop after a...
BBC
UK weather: Even colder temperatures forecast this week
"Boy it's going to feel cold," says BBC Weather presenter Carol Kirkwood. Current forecasts predict unseasonable temperatures - well below average for the time of year - in many places, with the cold weather continuing into next week. The Met Office has several severe weather warnings in place - including...
Scotland set to shiver as Arctic air sweeps in with snow and ice warnings
People in Scotland have been warned to expect snow and ice later this week as Arctic air sweeps in, with temperatures likely to drop below zero.Overnight temperatures could plunge below minus 10C over higher ground and could hover not far above zero during the daytime.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of snow and ice for northern Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.It warns that 2-5cm of snow is possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, and said that drifting and blizzard conditions are likely in the strong northerly winds.⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️Snow & Ice...
Video of a Cruise Ship During a Storm Is Tripping Us Out
The drinks aren't even staying on the tables!
Farmers' Almanac's extended winter forecast predicts freezing rain, storm tracks and severe cold - pass the hot chocolate!
According to the Farmers’ Almanac, winter-like temperatures are going to hit the United States much sooner than expected - and last a very long time
US winter weather predictions revealed – how much snow will hit your state and the lowest the temperature will drop
THIS year’s winter weather forecast has been revealed, with officials sharing their predictions on what to expect across the different parts of the country. NOAA reports that this year marks the return of the phenomenon of La Niña, which makes its return for the third consecutive year. La...
Southern US facing first accumulating snow of the season, risk of severe storms
A storm system moving across the Plains will deliver the first accumulating snow of the season for areas of the Southern U.S., which is also facing a storm risk.
Geologists discovered a hidden 8th continent leaving some skeptical
Imagine learning that there could be a missing continent. Most maps today portray the world with seven distinct continents; North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia and Antarctica. What if I told you that there was a potential eighth continent lying beneath the Earth’s surface?
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Tonga eruption is the biggest and worst volcano crisis in human history. Here's why
About 11 months have passed since the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano erupted, but the aftermath of this biggest volcanic event in human history continues to surprise us. To study the impact of the volcano in the Pacific region, a team of researchers from New Zealand and the UK mapped the 22,000 km2 area around the Tonga volcano.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for season's first snowfall
Alert: Red Alert late Tuesday into early Wednesday morning.Check the latest radar and weather mapsReports: We've had reports of 1.2 inches of snow in High Point, New Jersey, and 1.4 inches in Wantage Township, New Jersey, around 8 p.m. before the rain started to erode the numbers. Mt. Pocono, Pennsylvania, reported 3.2 inches.Tuesday night: Heavy rain is pushing north through Putnam and Orange counties in New York and has just overwhelmed Sussex County in New Jersey. Just to the north of the rain/snow line, Sullivan, Ulster and Dutchess counties are getting a decent clip of snow.Long Island moving west to...
'Moment of darkness' engulfed the earth today, and more is coming
Dark days are at hand. It's December, and solstice is right around the corner: The shortest day of the year happens on Dec. 21. But Tuesday made history, too, in the darkness department: almost 85% of people on Earth -- 6.88 billion out of 8 billion worldwide -- experienced a "moment of...
natureworldnews.com
Buildings Collapsed and Vehicles Thrown Into Sea as Landslides Hit Italian Island; At Least 12 People Reported Missing
Landslides struck the island of Ischia in Italy following heavy rain on Saturday, November 26, leaving at least 12 people missing. Local sources said the mudslides caused buildings to collapse and vehicles to be thrown into the sea as the disaster shook the Italian island, where the port town of Casamicciola Terme on the part was affected.
A Second World War sea fort off the English coast was sold for about $580,000 at an auction. Take a look.
The Grade II-listed sea fort off Lincolnshire in northern England could be turned into a luxury hotel, restaurant, Airbnb or retreat.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Wednesday storms
The CBS2 First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday.The main threat will be gusty winds that could down some tree limbs or power lines. Rainfall amounts are not huge -- a quarter of an inch to 1 inch, maybe a little more in a thunderstorm. Temps will also swing dramatically from Wednesday afternoon to Thursday morning.TIMING4-8 a.m.: No worries yet. Cloudy, some miler temps creeping in. Perhaps an early sprinkle or ice pellet (Catskills) if the precipitation speeds up.8-11 a.m.: Rain fills in from west to east, and closer to 11...
CNBC
Chinese takeover of the UK's biggest chip plant blocked on national security grounds
Business Minister Grant Shapps on Wednesday ordered Chinese-owned Dutch chipmaker Nexperia to sell its majority stake in Newport Wafer Fab. Nexperia is based in the Netherlands but owned by Wingtech, a partially Chinese state-backed company listed in Shanghai. Newport Wafer Fab runs Britain's largest chipmaking facility, producing some 32,000 silicon...
UK weather: Snow and ice warnings for two days as Britain freezes in -10C cold snap
A weather warning covering large parts of Britain has been extended as a prolonged period of freezing weather settles in.Forecasters said Artic air will drift down into Scotland on Wednesday, bringing temperatures below minus 10C and as much as 4 inches of snow in high places.Sub-zero nights will be felt across the country with even southern England expected to see minus 7C by the weekend.The Met Office has issued a series of yellow weather warnings covering much of the UK over Wednesday and Thursday. Parts of Scotland north of Dundee are warned of snow and ice, while England’s east coast...
UK weather: Snow to hit London and southeast this weekend as temperatures plunge below freezing
Snow and ice are forecast to hit London and southeast England this weekend, causing disruption for drivers and rail passengers.For Sunday, Met Office experts have issued a yellow warning – the third-highest – for the UK areas usually the least affected by freezing temperatures.They said snow may fall across parts of east and southeast England, leading to a risk of travel disruption, especially on Monday morning. Mobile phone coverage could even suffer, forecasters warned.The UK woke up to bitterly cold weather on Friday, with temperatures as low as -8C overnight.More cold weather is expected at the weekend, with the thermometer...
BBC
Cost of living: Woman, 78, lives in bedroom to keep warm
A 78-year-old woman has described how she spends most of her time living in her bedroom because she cannot afford to heat the rest of her home. Audrey Roberts said she has been like this for years and is used to it, but this is the coldest she has known.
Ice cold arctic air set to move across UK on Tuesday to begin wintry spell
Cold arctic air is set to move across the UK, triggering a chilly spell when overnight temperatures are predicted to plunge to as low as minus 10C.Frost will hit areas from Tuesday evening, with snow predicted in parts of Scotland, forecasters say.It comes as the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) issued a severe cold weather alert for England and warned the plummeting temperatures could increase health risks to vulnerable people and disrupt deliveries.Tuesday morning will see showers feeding into northern and eastern coasts from the North Sea, as well as into Northern Ireland and North Wales from...
