People in Scotland have been warned to expect snow and ice later this week as Arctic air sweeps in, with temperatures likely to drop below zero.Overnight temperatures could plunge below minus 10C over higher ground and could hover not far above zero during the daytime.The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings of snow and ice for northern Scotland on Wednesday and Thursday.It warns that 2-5cm of snow is possible at lower levels, with 5-10 cm above 200 metres, and said that drifting and blizzard conditions are likely in the strong northerly winds.⚠️ Yellow weather warning UPDATED ⚠️Snow & Ice...

3 DAYS AGO