Rain Saturday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Scattered showers tonight will give way to steadier rain and downpours by Saturday afternoon. Some places could pick up a couple more inches of rain on top of what’s already fallen. Rain will continue into Saturday evening before moving out later in the night. Clouds linger into Sunday before more rain chances early next week.
More Rain in the Forecast
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The rain has moved out and skies have cleared for now. Don’t expect it to last for long with more clouds developing, along with fog and some drizzle later tonight and early Friday. Temperatures will drop into the 40s tonight and hold in the 50s, perhaps pushing into the 60s by the Friday afternoon. Showers will be possible again Friday afternoon and night. Saturday is also looking wet and some of the rain could come down hard at times. Sunday will be a nice and dry day with highs up close to 70. A large storm system brings another round of rain and storms our way Monday and Monday night. There are signs that the weather pattern may try to get colder later next week.
Showers and storms are likely Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - On Wednesday, rain chances will increase. We will have a 70% chance of rain with a high of 55. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 52 with rain chances. Thursday, we will have a high of 74 with a 20% chance of showers in the morning hours. Rain will clear the area in the afternoon. Thursday night, we will have a low of 42 with mostly clear skies.
Late Evening Weather Update
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Rain and storms with some heavy rain will continue off and on throughout the night. Some places could pick around half inch or so of rain. Most of the heaviest stuff will be gone by Thursday morning but a few lingering showers remain possible. More rain heads our way Friday and early Saturday.
Cygnus is looking for his forever home
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s our favorite part of the week, it’s time for Pet of the Week. Katie Lister with Emily’s Legacy Rescue joined Ken Johnson in the studio to talk about Cygnus. There is a $140 adoption fee for dogs, which covers multiple medical...
New restaurant opens at the Wichita Falls Regional Airport
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Travelers out of the Wichita Falls Regional Airport no longer have to get on their flight hungry. A new restaurant called Suga B’s has opened its doors. Everyone has to start somewhere and for owner Brandi Belk, it’s at the airport. While she has...
Cyclists gather for Jingle Bells Ride
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many cyclists from across Wichita Falls gathered for Thursday’s Jingle Bells Ride. The six-mile ride has been going on for more than 10 years and takes place on the last Thursday of finals week at MSU Texas. The ride begins in the parking lot...
Video Confirmation that Wichita Falls Arcade is Officially Haunted
"If there's something weird. And it don't look good. Who you gonna call?" We have several ghost tours that go on around Wichita Falls throughout the year. Many of them during the month of October. However, could we have a new stop on the ghost tour? The Deep End recently had something really weird happen around opening time this week. Co-owner Jason Hester was recently opening up for the night when all of the sudden the service bell dinged.
First Alert Forecast- Winter Machine Broke
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Tomorrow might be the least December-y December day this December. A surge in warm air brings tomorrow’s highs into the mid-to-upper 70s. Last night’s showers quickly clear out of the Texoma area, leaving us rain-free well before noon. For the rest of the day, we keep some cloud cover into the afternoon and light 5-15 mph winds from the south. Highs today get into the mid-to-upper 50s with a few 60s.
MSU Texas hosts senior walk
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The fall class at Midwestern State University is ready to walk across the stage on Saturday. Before they do that, many took part in a special tradition called the Spirit of the Mustangs. It is a unique tradition that started back in 2017. There are...
Dashcam Video of Horrible North Texas Street Racing Accident Released
WARNING: This video contains content that some viewers may find disturbing. We have a real problem with street racing here in Texas. While it’s especially bad in major metropolitan areas like Dallas-Fort Worth, I hear people racing on Kell Boulevard from my home here in Wichita Falls all the time.
Annual Tour of Homes returns with Holiday cheer
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Senior-Junior Forum teamed up with the Arts Council to host their annual tour of homes all day Thursday in celebration of the Christmas season. The event is a tradition lasting over 40 years and raises money in support of local for non-profits and organizations.
Yelp’s Top 10 Wichita Falls Barbecue Joints in 2022
If you’re looking for great barbecue, you’re in the right place. We Texans take a lot of pride in our food. Everyone I know owns a grill at the very least, and most of us have a smoker. Backyard barbecues are life in our neck of the woods.
New WF Chamber CEO ready to get started
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A new face, but continued progression. This is what the Wichita Falls Chamber of Commerce is expecting with the hire of new President and CEO Ron Kitchens. He is excited for what this opportunity brings to him with projects already in the works. He also...
i.d.e.a WF participants reflect on competition
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - If you’re an entrepreneur looking for an opportunity to jump-start your business, i.d.e.a. WF might just be the program for you. It’s an annual business development competition that supports local entrepreneurs. There is no participant cap so anyone can take part the competition...
Attention: Another Change to City of Lawton’s Utility Billing
Yes, I know it sounds like the same song, but the 43rd verse! It feels like every time we get used to the City of Lawton's Utility Billing System, another change comes along. It seems that way because it is! Reminds me of 'Groundhog Day' where Bill Murray wakes up and it's the same day, every. single. day.
Herb Easley Chevrolet donates bicycles to Operation Santa Claus
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Many kids are going to wake up Christmas morning with a new bike thanks to Operation Santa Claus. This was the 11th year that Herb Easley Chevrolet partnered with the Wichita Falls Professional Firefighters Association. They have donated over 2,500 bikes in the last 11...
“It’s tragic what happened to Athena,” Wichita Falls restaurant helps family of Athena Strand
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The state of Texas may be big but when a tragedy strikes one of us it impacts us all. After the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand of Paradise, Texas was found, schools and community members across the state are coming together to remember her and support her family during this difficult […]
No injuries after semi, car crash on I-44
BURKBURNETT, Texas (KAUZ) - A semi and car crashed Friday morning on I-44 near Burkburnett. It reportedly happened near exit ramp 14, which is now closed to traffic. Officials on scene said the car attempted to make an “unsafe lane change,” and made contact with the semi. Both...
PSO’s Shine a Light program to provide free LED light bulbs to Oklahomans
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - PSO is helping families in need by distributing more than 180k free LED Light Bulbs to 100 communities within Oklahoma. Shine A Light began in 2014 and since its inception they’ve distributed more than 750k energy-efficient bulbs to food pantries in PSO serviced areas in the state. This year, they expanded to an additional 22 pantries.
