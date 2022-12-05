ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Starmer vows to ‘unbind’ Britain from centre that has ‘not delivered’

By Amy Gibbons
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BGvKW_0jXjrHmw00

Sir Keir Starmer has vowed to “unbind” Britain from a centre that has “not delivered”, as Labour unveiled its blueprint for political and economic devolution.

The party’s leader claimed people are being held back by a “broken model” that “hoards power in Westminster”, with the country “crying out for a new approach”.

Speaking at the launch of the report of Labour’s commission on the UK’s future, headed by ex-premier Gordon Brown , Sir Keir said he sympathised with the sentiments of those who voted to leave the EU, despite once backing remain himself.

“They wanted more control over their lives, more control over their country,” he said.

“They wanted to create opportunities for the next generation – build communities they felt proud of, have public services they could rely on.”

He said in order to build a future the country deserves, Britain needs change involving “higher standards in public life, a wider spread of power and opportunity and better economic growth”.

“No more navel gazing or facing inwards – higher, wider, better – that is how Britain must set its sights,” he said.

“I am determined that, with Labour, that’s exactly what we will do.”

Mr Brown said his commission on the UK’s future was proposing “the biggest transfer of power out of Westminster and Whitehall” that “our country has seen”.

We have an unbalanced economy which makes too little use of the talents of too few people in too few places

Sir Keir Starmer

He said the report identified 288 “new economic clusters”, 200 of them outside London , capable of creating tens of thousands of high-paying jobs.

In its report, the panel suggests giving local communities new powers over skills, transport, planning and culture to drive growth, and replacing the House of Lords with a new democratic assembly of nations and regions.

Earlier, Sir Keir said Labour would aim to abolish the “indefensible” upper chamber “as quickly as possible”, ideally within its first term.

But he did not commit to a timeframe for the move, stressing discussions are pending on when “exactly” it would come to pass.

He said at the launch event that the sooner Labour can abolish hereditary peers, the better.

He had hinted that some of the measures – including the democratic assembly to replace the Lords – may have to wait for a second term Labour government.

But quizzed repeatedly on when his party would enact the proposal to abolish the upper chamber during a broadcast round on Monday, he said he hoped to deliver the change within the first five years of governing.

Sir Keir suggested the move, along with all other proposals in the report, could be achieved within Labour’s first term.

He insisted that his new commission would not be a “talking shop”, as he stressed the focus on sweeping constitutional reforms “could not be more relevant”.

“I’m fed up to the back teeth with sticking plasters for the problems we have got,” he said.

“The underlying problem is our economy isn’t working.

“This is a strong, compelling set of recommendations that do what politicians have all agreed needs to be done, but nobody has actually done it, which is to be bold enough to say ‘we’ve got to stop those in Westminster and Whitehall pretending that they know best about the communities that desperately want to play their part in the future’.

“We are going to transfer that power to them, rebuild our economy.”

The commission’s report calls for a new constitutional law setting out how political power should be shared, with a requirement for decisions to be taken “as close as meaningfully possible” to the people affected by them.

There would be an explicit requirement to rebalance the economy to spread prosperity and investment more equally across the UK, and the right to healthcare based on need rather than ability to pay would be enshrined in a set of protected social rights.

Towns, cities and other areas would be brought together as part of a co-ordinated economic strategy, with some 50,000 civil service jobs transferred out of London.

The panel also proposes a series of measures to clean up politics, including a “powerful” new anti-corruption commissioner and a ban on most second jobs for MPs.

Meanwhile, the report advocates extra powers for Scotland and Wales , with restored and strengthened devolution in Northern Ireland.

But Plaid Cymru quickly labelled the Labour proposals as a “damp squib”.

Liz Saville Roberts, the party’s Westminster leader, accused Labour of backtracking on previous promises of devolving policing to Wales and said that the report “does nothing to change the fundamental inequalities of the UK”.

“By offering more powers to Scotland than to Wales, Labour is once again showing that how much they are in awe of SNP-run Scotland while taking Labour-run Wales for granted. Scotland is rewarded while Labour is content for Wales to make-do and mend with piecemeal powers.

“Not only does this report not go far enough, but it also backtracks from previous Labour promises – the 2017 Labour manifesto having promised the devolution of policing to Wales,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry and Meghan series attack on Brexit ‘jingoism’ is wrong, says Lord Frost

Tory peer Lord Frost has lashed out at the Harry and Meghan docuseries, saying its claim that 2016 Brexit referendum sparked an outbreak of “jingoism and nationalism” was wrong.James Holt, executive director of the Sussexes’ Archewell Foundation, describes Brexit as a “perfect storm that gave credence to jingoism and nationalism” in the Netflix series.The former Palace spokesperson said leaving the EU “gave people with really horrible views on the world a little bit more strength and confidence to say what they wanted to say”.Harry added: “So the EU commissioned a report in 2016, exactly the same time that our relationship...
The Independent

Kwasi Kwarteng admits he ‘got carried away’ and Liz Truss government ‘blew it’

Kwasi Kwarteng has admitted he “got carried away” during his brief stint as chancellor.Reflecting on Liz Truss’s disastrous seven weeks as prime minister, the chancellor she sacked after he implemented her tax-cutting agenda said her government “blew it”.Mr Kwarteng has spoken publicly only a handful of times about his disastrous mini-budget and ousting from Government, as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Chancellor Jeremy Hunt promptly shifted direction in a bid to reassure financial markets.My biggest regret is we weren’t tactically astute and we were too impatient. There was a brief moment and the people in charge, myself included, blew itKwasi...
The Independent

Rail union boss Mick Lynch calls for urgent meeting with Prime Minister

The leader of the biggest rail workers union has called for an urgent meeting with the Prime Minister in a bid to help resolve the long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions.Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) are due to stage two 48-hour strikes next week following months of industrial action over the deadlocked row.RMT general secretary Mick Lynch has written to Rishi Sunak saying a meeting between the two men was now the best prospect of making any progress.Mr Lynch said that from press reports, Transport Secretary Mark Harper’s appearance at the Transport Committee this week...
The Independent

Strikes and rights: Simon Calder answers your travel questions on the weeks – and troubles – ahead

“It’s the most wonderful time of the year”: lyrics that seemingly don’t apply if you’re trying to travel anywhere at all this Christmas. Here I do my best to answer our readers’ most burning questions on getting around during the strike-ridden festive period.UK Border Force strikesQ: Will departures from Heathrow on 23 December be affected by the passport strike?Bradlee MA: The Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union has announced industrial action by UK Border Force staff from 23 December until the end of the year, with the exception of 27 December. Walk-outs will take place at six airports. These include...
The Independent

Sussexes urged to give up titles as papers criticise ‘hatchet job’ series

The UK’s papers have joined the calls for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to give up their royal titles.The national mastheads drew issue with the couple for attacking Britain’s institutions in their tell-all Netflix documentary.The Daily Mail goes in hard, describing the series as “little more than a hatchet job from start to finish”.The paper’s editorial states: “What is so infuriating is that the Sussexes continue to make millions out of their royal connections while trashing the institution that sustains them.“If they loathe the monarchy so much, why not voluntarily give up their titles? They won’t because that would...
The Independent

‘No question of Russian involvement’ in alleged German coup, says Kremlin

Russia has denied any involvement in an alleged coup in Germany.The Kremlin said on Wednesday that the incident was nothing to do with them. They were drawn to comment after German police carried out raids across the country and arrested 25 members of a group called the Reich Citizens movement. Officials in Berlin said they were looking into any possible link to Moscow involvement.The group allegedly planned to storm the parliament building, the Reichstag, and seize power, said officials.Among those arrested was a Russian citizen.However, Moscow said there was no involvement whatsoever from Russia.“This appears to be a German internal...
The Independent

Embarrassing moment culture secretary admits she can’t name her Scottish counterpart

Michelle Donelan, the culture secretary, could not name her Scottish counterpart when put on the spot during a meeting of the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee in parliament on Tuesday, 6 December.In Ms Donelan's first appearance before the committee since her appointment in September, she was asked by SNP MP John Nicolson whether she had met Angus Robertson.Ms Donelan said no, and admitted she did not know his name.“He led the SNP group here for many years. He’s known by all of us,” Mr Nicolson said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Matt Hancock announces that he will not stand as a Tory MP in next electionIan Blackford steps down as head of SNP in Westminster: ‘Time for fresh leadership’Who is Georgia senator Raphael Warnock?
The Independent

US to examine environmental impact of planned Cumbrian coal mine

US climate envoy John Kerry has suggested he will keep a close eye on UK plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria.The underground mine near Whitehaven is expected to extract nearly 2.8 million tonnes of coal per year for use in steel making, rather than power generation, and backers say it will create around 500 jobs for the area.But opponents warn it will create more greenhouse gas emissions and say it is hypocritical amid UK efforts to show climate leadership and urge the world to give up coal.Mr Kerry, President Joe Biden’s special envoy on climate, stopped short of...
The Independent

Meghan reveals why she dressed in ‘muted’ tones during royal duties

The Duchess of Sussex has explained why she "rarely wore colour" while in the UK in the newly released tell-all Netflix docuseries. Meghan said you "can't ever wear the same colour" as the monarch or any other more senior member of the royal family. When faced with the decision of what to dress herself in, she thought: "Well, what's a colour that they'll probably never wear?"Camel, beige, white - so I wore a lot of muted tones but it also was so I could just blend in," she sharedClick here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Meghan Markle recalls ‘amazing’ first Christmas with royals at SandringhamSaturday Night Live: Steve Martin unpacks Martin Short from suitcase in promo clipCeline Dion reveals incurable Stiff Person Syndrome diagnosis
The Independent

Ukraine-Russia news – live: Iran is now Putin’s ‘top military backer’, US and UK warn

The British defence ministry has this morning reiterated the Biden administration’s warning that a “full-fledged” military partnership is emerging between Russia and Iran.The US suggested Tehran has become Moscow’s “top military backer”.“Iran’s support to the Russian military is likely to grow in the coming months,” the UK’s Ministry of Defence said in its latest intelligence update. It added that Russia is “attempting to obtain more weapons, including hundreds of ballistic missiles.”US national security council spokesperson John Kirby yesterday said Moscow is seeking to collaborate with Iran in areas like weapons development and training. He said Moscow was offering Tehran...
The Guardian

‘My life is being endangered’: the growing struggle against fishing bans

It is one of South Africa’s largest nature reserves, where hippos, elephants and endangered black rhinos live among wetlands, savannah and lakes. But iSimangaliso wetland park, a Unesco world heritage site favoured by wealthy eco-tourists for its biodiversity, is also the site of an increasingly deadly battle, between the people who live there and the conservationists ostensibly tasked with protecting it.
The Independent

Did Joe Lycett really shred £10,000 in protest at the Qatar World Cup?

Comedian Joe Lycett is well on his way to becoming a national treasure, increasingly beloved for his pointed stunts exposing corporate wrongdoing and for his ruthless satirising of Conservative politicians like Liz Truss and Nadine Dorries.Ahead of World Cup 2022 in Qatar this winter, Lycett took to social media to challenge Manchester United and England legend David Beckham over his decision to accept a lucrative ambassadorial role with the hosts despite their highly problematic human rights record.Lycett was, like many people, particularly incensed by the criminalisation of homosexuality in Qatar so posted a video on Instagram on Sunday 13...
The Independent

Will my train be running during the rail strikes?

The most protracted and disruptive national rail strikes since 1989 begin on Tuesday 13 December. They involve walk-outs on a total of 12 days, stretching into the New Year, by the RMT union as well as some industrial action by the TSSA and Unite unions.The strikes that will disrupt passenger trains the most involve a series of four 48-hour stoppages:13-14 December16-17 December3-4 January6-7 JanuarySome trains will be affected on the evening before strikes, and many will be disrupted on the days after strikes.The RMT leadership has also imposed an overtime ban across 14 train operators from 18 December until 2...
The Independent

‘He won’t let me hear the end of it’ – England versus France divides families

Families divided by football allegiances are preparing for England’s blockbuster World Cup quarter-final against France on Saturday, with mother-daughter relationships and boastful Kylian Mbappe emails adding intrigue to the spectacle.The winner of the game between Gareth Southgate’s side and Didier Deschamps’ 2018 winners will go into the semi-finals in Qatar with every chance of lifting the 18-carat solid gold trophy.The contest on the pitch will not be the only clash, with some families preparing for the “light-hearted rivalry” that only comes with divided national loyalties.Alexia Leachman, 48, grew up in Cardiff but is also French and now lives in Uzes...
The Independent

France to make condoms free for anyone under 25, Macron says

France will make condoms free in pharmacies for anyone up to age 25 in the new year, President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday.The move comes as the government says sexually transmitted diseases are on the rise among young people, and as this year’s exceptional inflation is cutting especially deeply into the budgets of France’s poorest.Girls and women 25 and under already can get free birth control in France as part of government efforts to ensure that young people of all incomes can prevent unwanted pregnancy. Existing measures don’t apply to men, however, or specifically address access for transgender or nonbinary...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy