The best video game narratives of 2022: 7 stories we’re still thinking about
When this year's Game Awards nominations were first revealed, the Best Narrative category sparked a bit of discourse. Nominees included giant games you'd expect like God of War Ragnarok, but one pick stood out: Elden Ring. Some were left scratching their heads considering that story isn't front and center in the fantasy epic, while others defended the choice citing the game's deep lore and worldbuilding.
Dragon Quest Treasures review: there’s gold here, but you’ll have to dig
“Though its core treasure-hunting loop is tedious, there's a lot of charm worth digging up in Dragon Quest Treasures.”. Past, present, and future all come together in Dragon Quest Treasures. The treasure-collecting RPG is at once an old-school dungeon crawler that pays tribute to the franchise’s long history and a modern open-world game that acts as a complement to this year’s Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The intersection of those two ideas is at times messy, but there’s gold in those hills if you have the patience to pan for it.
The best live service games of 2022: 10 ongoing games we couldn’t stop playing
Some games are meant to be played once, savored, and then shelved for the next one — not unlike a book or a movie. But many other games are meant to be played and replayed over a long period of time, offering wildly different experiences each time you sit down and boot them up. There were many ongoing games to pick from in 2022, a lot of which include live service elements like online multiplayer, microtransactions, and regular content updates — though not all are worth investing your time into.
The best trailers from The Game Awards 2022: Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more
The Game Awards 2022 was full of awesome reveals, and many of them had amazing trailers that we’re still eager to rewatch after the show. From clever music choices to flashy visuals to stunning cast reveals, these seven trailers stuck out above the rest. If you don’t experience anything else from The Game Awards 2022, make sure you still check out these trailers for Replaced, Judas, Death Stranding 2, and more.
The Game Awards 2022: Here’s the complete list of winners
The Game Awards 2022 is shaping up to be one of the most contentious awards shows in the history of the gaming industry thanks to its interesting batch of nominees. God of War Ragnarok garnered the most nominations in 10 categories, including Game of the Year, but like its hero Kratos, the game will have to fight hard to defeat its equally hardened peers such as Elden Ring, A Plague Tale: Requiem, Horizon Forbidden West, and StrayÂ for that game of the year award. Meanwhile, Sonic Frontiers and Genshin Impact are duking it out for Players’ Voice, and some nominations, like Elden Ring for Best Narrative and Sifu for Best Fighting Game, have caused a lot of debate.
Elden Ring developer’s next game is Armored Core VI
Armored Core is back. FromSoftware, the developer of Elden Ring, is working on Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The upcoming sequel was announced Thursday night during The Game Awards 2022 via a short cinematic trailer. It’s gearing up to launch sometime in 2023. The trailer didn’t show off...
The best Xbox exclusives of 2022: 6 Game Pass greats that saved Microsoft’s quiet year
The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S’s second year on the market was rough. While the consoles continue to sell well and Xbox Game Pass is still a great deal, the delay of Redfall and Starfield into 2023 decimated the Xbox consoles’ first-party 2022 lineup. While the lack of heavy-hitting AAA titles might initially make a list like this seem frivolous, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S still had quite a few compelling exclusives.
Everything announced at The Game Awards 2022
The Game Awards has rolled around once again, awarding developers who made some of the year’s best games and unveiling a bunch of new trailers and game announcements. Geoff Keighley’s annual event is equal parts award show and video game showcase, and The Game Awards 2022 was no different.
How to get the Shiny Charm in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
For anyone who wants to hunt those elusive shiny Pokémon in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the normal odds of encountering one are naturally very low. Like in past games, however, there are a number of ways in which you can increase your odds of finding one of these off-color Pokémon, with the Shiny Charm being the single greatest boon you can get. That being said, it's no easy feat to acquire this beneficial charm. Before you go trying to catch all the shiny Pokémon you can, here's how you can get the Shiny Charm to make your life a bit easier.
How to play Fortnite with Xbox Cloud Gaming
Fortnite is one of the most successful games of all time, due in part to being available on a slew of platforms. It has a massive audience across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, and even Nintendo Switch. Recently, the game became available on mobile devices via Xbox Cloud Gaming, allowing players to stream Fortnite for free via a browser in many regions. This essentially gives players access to the full version of Fortnite without having to download or install anything onto a device. It’s a quick and easy process that works a lot better than you might expect, as long as your internet connection supports it.
How to order the PS5 (with disc drive) for delivery by December 24
If you’re looking to buy a PlayStation 5 (with a disc drive) in time for the holidays, Best Buy deals are where you need to look. Right now, you can buy either a PlayStation 5 on its own for $500 or with God of Ragnarok for $560. In high demand, you’re going to need to be quick as PlayStation 5 consoles sell out fast but this is the ideal chance to snag one in time for some relaxing time gaming over the festive period. Order now and it’ll arrive by December 24. Here’s what you need to know about the PlayStation 5 or get straight to hitting the buy button.
Gears 5 is only $5 at Best Buy right now — hurry!
The newest mainline Gears of War game, Gears 5, is on sale at Best Buy for only $5 today. It’s normally $40, so this is your chance to save $35. You’re getting a full game for the price of a Starbucks coffee, so don’t snub your at this deal. If you have an Xbox One or an Xbox Series X, grab Gears 5 before the discount is over.
Diablo IV is a promising return to form, but not without red flags
Diablo IV is an intense game … and its release shares that intensity. Many of its bloodiest story beats aren’t for the faint of heart, and it gives exhilarating isometric dungeon crawling a AAA sheen. That said, this is Blizzard Entertainment’s first original story-driven game release for PC and consoles since 2012’s Diablo III, and it comes in the wake of its rocky launches in 2022 and reports exposing the once-beloved developer’s toxic workplace history.
‘Wordle’ today, December 8: Answer, hints, and help for word of the day (#537)
Trying to solve Wordle #537 for December 8, 2022, and need some help? We have today’s Wordle answer right here. But before rushing in and taking a look at the solution, check out our easy guide on playing Wordle for some tips and tricks for playing daily, including strategies and good starting words that could help you find the Wordle answer today by yourself.
Need for Speed Unbound review: compelling hook elevates stylish racer
Thinking I was being funny when customizing my first car in Need for Speed Unbound, I gave the refurbished Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary (1988) car a license plate that said “DTrends.” That joke quickly turned into embarrassment when that car was stolen from me at the end of the game’s prologue.
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet gym rematch guide: teams, weaknesses, and more
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet offer trainers three unique quests to pursue through the new Paldea region. This not only adds variety, but plenty more content to do after you accomplish any single task. One of these main quests is the familiar journey to beat all eight gym leaders, claim their badges, defeat the Elite Four, and become the region’s Pokémon League Champion. This has been the main goal of essentially all mainline Pokémon games and is just as fun to complete this generation as ever before.
Today’s Best Deals: Apple iPad, Xbox Series S, and more
Stop whatever you’re doing and gather round — we’ve got today’s best deals right here in one place. From iPad deals to gaming PC deals and Chromebook deals — and even a great deal on an Xbox Series S in time for the holidays — there’s no other place you need to be right now for the latest, greatest discounts.
Amazon Echo Show 15 is getting the full Fire TV update today
The line between the Amazon Echo Show 15 and a Fire TV is blurring, with the former getting the experience of the latter starting today with a software update. It won’t quite turn your Echo Show 15 into a Fire TV 15, per se. But it’ll give it full access to the Amazon Appstore, and that means you should have all the apps available to essentially turn it into a wall-mounted streaming powerhouse (provided that everything’s square when it comes to APIs and app updates, but we have a feeling Amazon and the developers will have that figured out in short order, if things aren’t already working as expected).
First Star Wars Jedi: Survivor trailer features dual-lightsaber combat, open-world teases
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is launching on March 17, 2023, for Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5, and PC. The action-adventure game received an impressive trailer during The Game Awards that showed off several new features and teased some potential open-world aspects. Survivor takes place five years after 2019’s Star Wars...
The Game Awards delivered dazzling trailers, but winners played second-fiddle
If the goal of the modern awards show is to make “moments,” then The Game Awards 2022 certainly rose to the occasion — and then some. The Geoff Keighley-produced ceremony was among the show’s best overall efforts yet, packing in an excellent slate of reveals, some genuine surprises, and enough “WTF” moments to make headlines even at mainstream publications that don’t normally pay attention to the world of gaming.
