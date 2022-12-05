ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Shopping expert shares tips on how to buy cheap designer Christmas gifts

By Ollie Cooper
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3939Fl_0jXjrDG200

A shopping expert who claims to save around £5,000 per year on second-hand designer items has shared tips on how you can find cheap Christmas presents .

Monica Mills, 28, suggests raiding local charity shops to find the best Christmas bargains .

The shopping expert revealed the deals she found during a recent shopping trip to a charity shop .

Ms Mills said she saved £88 on an UGG handbag, which RRPs for £108, bought for just £20.

“I will be buying the majority of my Christmas gifts second-hand this year”, Ms Mills added.

Sign up for our newsletters .

Comments / 0

Related
TODAY.com

Check everyone off your list with these 7 gifts from Target — starting at $10

It's officially the most wonderful time of year, and if you're anything like us, you've probably decked the halls with holiday decor and started on your holiday baking. But have you tackled that long list of holiday shopping yet? If not, you're not alone: We know how hard it can be to find that perfect gift for loved ones.
Mic

75 clever, cheap gifts on Amazon for people who are hard to shop for

No matter the occasion or the recipient, gift-giving can be tricky. Whether you’re trying to impress the in-laws or looking for something memorable for your best friend, you just might find it on this list of clever, cheap gifts on Amazon. When it comes to shopping for picky people,...
GOBankingRates

10 Walmart Items To Stock Up On for Winter

The chilliest season of the year is upon us, and Walmart has everything you need to stay snug and cozy. Now is the time to start stocking up on cold-weather essentials, so you don't have to leave your...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...
TODAY.com

Skinny jeans are 'out' — but these 12 editors' picks will never leave our closets

We hate to break it to you, but the internet has officially deemed skinny jeans uncool. And although we love us some wide-leg pants, millennials and Gen Zers have pitted against each other in an online debate on this specific sartorial choice. However, trends be damned — the Shop TODAY team won't be giving up our tried-and-true skinnies anytime soon.
Hypebae

Let Fruity Booty's FW22 Collection Unleash Your Inner Animal

London-based bodywear label Fruity Booty just unveiled its new Fall/Winter 2022 offering, fuelled by butter-soft fabrics, recycled mesh and deadstock satin. Launching as the brand celebrates its fifth anniversary, the collection features Fruity Booty’s most popular styles and signature silhouettes, reimagined in new colors and fabrics. Following the release of the brand’s swimwear and seamless collections, Fall/Winter sees FB return to its roots, with a distinct focus on its core categories of underwear and lingerie.
GOBankingRates

8 Best Deals at Walmart in December

The most expensive season of the year -- the holiday season -- is officially in full swing, so you're trying to stretch your budget in several different directions. Thankfully, Walmart has you covered...
StyleCaster

The Dark Spot Corrector That’s ‘Even Better Than Laser Treatments’ Is on Sale With This Special Code

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to skin concerns, dark spots and scars might be more of a nuisance than acne itself—and that’s saying a lot. But unlike zits, these marks can stick around for a long, long time, and they’re equally as annoying to deal with. And, unfortunately, they always seem to come out of nowhere… then stick around for what seems like the rest of eternity. To deal with these pesky situations, you have a few couple options, among the most popular:...
The Independent

The Independent

968K+
Followers
310K+
Post
486M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy