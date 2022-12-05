Shopping expert shares tips on how to buy cheap designer Christmas gifts

A shopping expert who claims to save around £5,000 per year on second-hand designer items has shared tips on how you can find cheap Christmas presents .

Monica Mills, 28, suggests raiding local charity shops to find the best Christmas bargains .

The shopping expert revealed the deals she found during a recent shopping trip to a charity shop .

Ms Mills said she saved £88 on an UGG handbag, which RRPs for £108, bought for just £20.

“I will be buying the majority of my Christmas gifts second-hand this year”, Ms Mills added.

