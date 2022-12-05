ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keir Starmer confirms he will 'abolish House of Lords' if Labour wins general election

By Ollie Cooper
 4 days ago

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has confirmed plans to abolish the House of Lords should he become the next prime minister following the next general election.

The former director of public prosecutions told Sky News that he doesn’t think “anybody can defend the House of Lords anymore”.

Mr Starmer said he would move to abolish the house, established in 1801, within his first term as prime minister, before announcing Labour’s intention to replace it with an “Assembly of Nations and Regions”.

The next general election in the UK is due to take place in 2025.

