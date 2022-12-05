ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Death toll rises to 14 in flash flood that swept away worshipers in Johannesburg

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME
 4 days ago

The death toll from a flash flood that swept away members of a church congregation along the Jukskei River in Johannesburg has risen to 14, officials have confirmed.

Rescue teams Monday resumed search operations for at least three people still missing.

Twelve bodies were recovered Sunday in addition to two bodies recovered Saturday, Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.

Members of the congregation were participating in rituals along the river when a flash flood swept away several of the worshipers. The riverside services were being conducted near the populous Alexandra township, in eastern Johannesburg.

Some of the bodies were found far downstream on the Jukskei, one of Johannesburg's largest rivers.

Rescue operations were delayed Monday because of heavy rain.

On Monday, the South African Weather Services warned of continued heavy rainfall that may lead to more flooding in large parts of Gauteng province this week. Communities living along the banks of the Jukskei River have been warned to exercise caution.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

