SEEN HIM? Man sought in attempted rape of woman walking home in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A man attacked and tried to rape a 19-year-old woman as she walked home in Brooklyn, police said Monday.

The NYPD released surveillance video of a suspect in the attempted rape last Monday morning in Fort Greene/Clinton Hill.

The victim was walking home from a school around 2 a.m. when the man attacked her on Lafayette Avenue, police said.

Police are searching for a suspect in an attempted rape at 2 a.m. on Nov. 28 in Fort Greene/Clinton Hill. Photo credit NYPD

The man attempted to force her to the ground and then tried to rape her, according to police.

The suspect ultimately fled the area on foot.

The woman refused medical attention at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.