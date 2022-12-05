Fatal, fiery Dan Ryan crash shuts down outbound lanes, portion of CTA Red Line

A person was dead after a fiery crash early Monday on the Dan Ryan Expressway, causing outbound lane closures and suspending service on portions of the CTA Red Line, according to officials.

About 3:05 a.m., fire officials responded to the outbound lanes of the Dan Ryan for a crash involving a vehicle and a semi-truck, a spokesperson with the Chicago Fire Department said.

A person inside the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene, fire officials said. Their name and age haven’t been released.

Another person hurt in the crash was taken to St. Bernard Hospital where their condition was stabilized, fire officials said.

Illinois State Police said southbound traffic was being diverted off of 83rd Street early Monday morning. It was unknown when lanes would reopen, state police said.

Service on the CTA Red Line was temporarily suspended due to a fire near the tracks and no trains were in service between 69th and 95th Street stations as of 5:30 a.m., according to a tweet from CTA.

No further information was immediately available.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire & Chicago Sun-Times 2022. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram