ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Daly City (Daly City, CA)

Nationwide Report
Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DJOmu_0jXjr0rq00
Photo byNationwide Report

The San Francisco Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday.

The accident occurred in the parking lot of a Target store at the Serramonte Center in Daly City.

A SamTrans Bus had smashed into vehicles parked outside the Target store. 16 cars were struck in the massive accident.

The officials have reported that at least four people were injured in this accident. One of the four was in critical condition. All victims were rushed to San Francisco General Hospital.

A witness came forward and reported that the bus was turning into the shopping center when it lost control and jumped a curb. The bus then clammed through the parking lot.

The driver said that the vehicle’s brakes were not functioning properly prior to the crash.

There are no other details available at this time.

The crash is being investigated.

December 5, 2022

Source: San Luis Tribune

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™

Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4

Car fire burns on I-80 west in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Video posted on the Citizen app showed a car on fire on westbound Interstate 80 Friday afternoon. Traffic was backed up behind the burning car. The Citizen app lists the address for the fire as I-80 and 6th Street. Video shows emergency crews arriving to treat the fire, and traffic continues around it.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Daly City police investigating commercial burglary at restaurant

DALY CITY, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Daly City are investigating a commercial burglary that occurred last week at a restaurant. The burglary occurred at Tom San Ramen overnight between 11:40 p.m. on Nov. 30 and 10:20 a.m. on Dec. 1, according to the Daly City Police Department. Police said a suspect forced entry into the […]
DALY CITY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Pursuit Starts in San Francisco, Ends on I-880 in Oakland: CHP

A police pursuit ended on Interstate 880 in Oakland Thursday prompting the temporary closure of southbound lanes. San Francisco police officers attempted to stop an alleged robbery suspect and it that quickly turned into a chase from Polk Street, across the Bay Bridge and into Oakland, SFPD said. “The freeway...
OAKLAND, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Pedestrian Accident Reported on Royal Palm Drive in Fremont

The Fremont Police Department reported a fatal pedestrian accident on Blacow Road on the morning of Friday, December 2, 2022. The car vs. pedestrian collision occurred at approximately 7:40 a.m. near Royal Palm Drive and Blacow Road, according to Fremont PD. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Accident on Blacow Road...
FREMONT, CA
KRON4 News

On-ramp closed after fatal collision in East Bay: CHP

DUBLIN (BCN) – The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal collision in Dublin early Thursday on northbound Interstate Highway 680 has closed the connecting on-ramp from westbound Interstate Highway 580. Officers responded to a 3:08 a.m. report of a vehicle collision with a guard rail. A SigAlert was issued at 3:48 a.m. closing the connection […]
DUBLIN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Motorcyclist Dies in San Francisco Mission District Crash

A motorcyclist died in a collision with a vehicle in San Francisco's Mission District on Wednesday morning, a police spokesperson said. The collision was reported at 9:24 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the collision between two men, one driving a motorcycle and the other driving the vehicle, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

SF Medical Examiner identifies man fatally struck in Crocker-amazon hit-and-run

SAN FRANCISCO (CBSA SF/BCN) – A man fatally struck in a hit-and-run collision in San Francisco's Crocker-Amazon neighborhood Wednesday evening has been identified by the city's Medical Examiner's Office as 55-year-old Jose Flores Espinoza.Officers had responded at 7:33 p.m. to the collision reported in the area of Geneva Avenue and Prague Street and found Flores Espinoza, who was pronounced dead at the scene, San Francisco Police Officer Niccole Pacchetti said.The driver and vehicle involved in the collision remain at large as of Thursday, Pacchetti said.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Family, friends fear for Bay Area woman abducted in Mexico

SAN MATEO -- Concerns were mounting among family and friends over the whereabouts of Monica De Leon, a Bay Area woman who was abducted on the streets of Tepatitlán de Morelos, Mexico, in late November.A flyer posted on a Facebook page dedicated to locating the 29-year-old says she was last seen walking her dog in the city near Guadalajara while visiting on Nov. 29. She was reportedly forced into a van while on her way to a local gym around 5 p.m.Since that time, her family has grown frustrated with local authorities in Tepatitlán de Morelos."We would ask Mexican officials...
SAN MATEO, CA
Ars Technica

Trashed lithium-ion batteries caused three garbage truck fires in California

A firm that handles returned Amazon electronics has agreed to pay a $25,000 fine after lithium-ion batteries it threw away caused at least three different garbage truck fires. iDiskk, LLC, based in San Jose, California, agreed to a settlement with the district attorney of Santa Clara County in late November over civil charges regarding improper waste disposal, as noted by E-Scrap News. The company, according to the district attorney's office, "dismantles, recycles, and disposes of consumer computer electronics that are returned through Amazon, some of which contain lithium-ion batteries."
CAMPBELL, CA
KRON4 News

Pedestrian killed in San Jose crash

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One person is dead after a crash in San Jose Wednesday night, the San Jose Police Department said. The crash happened at the intersection of Perrymont Avenue and Little Orchard Street at about 7:32 p.m. It involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Police said the driver is cooperation with the […]
SAN JOSE, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Motorcyclist killed in San Francisco collision

A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with an SUV near the Bernal Heights area of San Francisco on Wednesday morning. The collision was reported about 9:30 a.m. in the area of Cesar Chavez Street and South Van Ness Avenue, according to the San Francisco Police Department. Details on what led up to the collision were not immediately clear, but the SFPD confirmed the man riding the motorcycle was found...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

2-alarm fire burns Saratoga home

SARATOGA – Santa Clara County firefighters have knocked down a two-alarm fire at a home in Saratoga on Thursday morning.The fire was reported at 6:33 a.m. in the area of Short Hill Court and Chester Avenue. By shortly after 7 a.m., a second alarm was called.According to the county fire department, smoke is visible in the area but no one has had to be evacuated as a result of the blaze. Resources from Saratoga, Monte Sereno,  Los Gatos and Cupertino also responded to the fire.At around 7:20 a.m., Santa Clara County Fire tweeted out video and a photo from the scene, saying that crews were making good progress on the fire.Authorities said the fire was knocked down at around 8:30 a.m. One resident reportedly fled from the home safely when the fire started. Fire crews said there was significant fire and water damage to the interior of the home.Santa Clara County Fire and Santa Clara County Sheriff units will stay on scene for several hours for salvage as overhaul as authorities conduct an investigation into the cause of the fire.
SARATOGA, CA
PLANetizen

San Jose Eliminates Parking Minimums

San Jose, California is the newest and largest U.S. city to abolish minimum parking requirements for new developments, easing the way for new housing construction and lowering the cost of building in the formerly car-oriented city. Reporting for the Mercury News, Eliyahu Kamisher explains that the city’s parking requirements, mostly unchanged since 1965, have been blamed for driving up housing costs, with parking spots costing upwards of $50,000 apiece to build.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mask mandates back for jails, shelters in these Bay Area counties

NOVATO, Calif. - With the number of COVID cases rising, facemask mandates are back for jails and shelters in Marin, Santa Clara and Sonoma counties. Those counties now average more than 10 new COVID-related hospital admissions per 100,000 residents. The CDC recommends that people who are at higher risk for...
MARIN COUNTY, CA
Nationwide Report

Nationwide Report

63K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Nationwide Report™ provides local traffic and consumer safety reports across the US.

 https://www.nationwidereport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy