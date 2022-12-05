4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Daly City (Daly City, CA)

Photo by Nationwide Report

The San Francisco Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Friday.

The accident occurred in the parking lot of a Target store at the Serramonte Center in Daly City.

A SamTrans Bus had smashed into vehicles parked outside the Target store. 16 cars were struck in the massive accident.

The officials have reported that at least four people were injured in this accident. One of the four was in critical condition. All victims were rushed to San Francisco General Hospital.

A witness came forward and reported that the bus was turning into the shopping center when it lost control and jumped a curb. The bus then clammed through the parking lot.

The driver said that the vehicle’s brakes were not functioning properly prior to the crash.

There are no other details available at this time.

The crash is being investigated.

December 5, 2022

Source: San Luis Tribune

Recent California News from Nationwide Report™

Consumer Safety Reports from Nationwide Report™