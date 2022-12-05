ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three women wanted in Estero Bath and Body Works theft

By Victoria Costa
ESTERO, Fla. — Authorities are looking for the three women suspected of stealing thousands of dollars in merchandise from Bath and Body Works in Estero.

The trio was caught on camera entering the store located at 23161 Fashion Drive on Thursday, November 17, stealing several items worth $1,081.00 and then leaving the business without paying.

If you have any information regarding any of the suspects, please contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS or submit a tip online.

