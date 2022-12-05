Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program:Contact now if you need moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Body Language Expert Says Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Show Signs of ‘Unity, Excitement and Unadulterated Pleasure’ During New York Night Out
Body language expert Judi James claims that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed signs of 'unity, excitement, and unadulterated pleasure' during New York night out.
EW.com
The Real Housewives of New York City loses new cast member due to alleged 'anti-Semitic attacks'
Bravo has already lost one of its new cast members of The Real Housewives of New York City. Lizzy Savetsky, a digital influencer who hosts an Instagram show that helps Jewish singles find love, announced that she will not be continuing on the show with Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Dana Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield.
Popculture
Britney Spears' Awkward Interaction With Husband Sam Asghari on Instagram Raised Some Eyebrows
Britney Spears's Instagram account mysteriously vanished after her husband, Sam Asghari, requested her to appear on his Instagram Live video. The "Baby One More Time" singer was laying in bed, out of frame, next to her hubby, who was chatting with over 4,000 fans on the Livestream when he asked if she wanted to appear on camera. "Can I show you?" the actor asked the singer. "Show me what?" Spears, who seemed perplexed by the request, replied. "On the Live," Asghari responded. "What are you talking about?" the pop star asked, to which Asghari clarified, "Can I turn the camera on you?"
Ivana Trump’s Town House Lists for $26.5 Million, the Goonies and Christmas Story Houses Are for Sale, and More Real Estate News
From the listing of an ornate town house previously owned by Ivana Trump to beloved movie residences hitting the market, there’s always plenty happening in the world of real estate. In this roundup, AD PRO has everything you need to know. On the Market. A Christmas Story house for...
Amy Robach Appears To Move Out Of NYC Apartment Amid T.J. Holmes Romance Speculation: Photos
Amy Robach is moving on and moving out. The 49-year-old co-anchor of GMA 3: What You Need To Know — who made headlines this week for her apparent romantic relationship with co-anchor T.J. Holmes, 45 — was spotted moving out of her New York City apartment on Friday, Dec. 2 in photos obtained by Page Six, which can be seen here. The move from the West Village residence was set to happen before her and T.J.’s relationship was made public, according to a Page Six source. “She sold the apartment in September, and, ironically, this was her moving day,” the insider noted.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Andy Cohen Dishes On Why Bethenny Frankel Returning To The Real Housewives Wouldn’t “Make Sense”
Andy Cohen is dishing more and more about the Housewives these days, and now, he’s sharing why Bethenny Frankel’s return to the Real Housewives of New York City wouldn’t make sense. At least not right now. Andy noted that the RHONY OG “isn’t friends with any of the women anymore,” per US Weekly. “The great thing […] The post Andy Cohen Dishes On Why Bethenny Frankel Returning To The Real Housewives Wouldn’t “Make Sense” appeared first on Reality Tea.
'She's Reevaluating Her Life': Why Miley Cyrus Has Cut Off Family Members & Gone MIA During Parents' Messy Divorce
On September 27, Miley Cyrus hit the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to her good friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 in March, to belt out out a rousing version of Photograph with Def Leppard."I miss Taylor so much," she wrote on Instagram the following day. "It was such an honor to celebrate him last night." It was a rousing performance — and a surprise to fans, who haven't seen much of the 29-year-old star in recent months. According to sources, the Wrecking Ball singer was...
Actor Ariel Winter Buys Secluded Tennessee House for $2.9 Million
Actor Ariel Winter has left the bustle of L.A. in favor of some quieter southern living. According to Dirt, the Modern Family star sold her modern farmhouse-style Studio City home last March and shortly thereafter paid $2.9 million (slightly over the original $2.85 million ask) for a newly built traditional-style four-bedroom and five-bathroom house in College Grove, Tennessee–an unincorporated community about 34 miles from Nashville.
BET
Lauren London Shares Her 'L.A. Love Story' + Reveals Nipsey Hussle’s Motto That She Keeps Close To Her Heart!
For some, Los Angeles is the home of Hollywood. For Lauren London, L.A. is more than a place where dreams are made. It's where she grew up, where she met and fell in love with the late Nipsey Hussle, and where she continues to raise her children. Her love for...
The Hollywood Gossip
Jackie Goldschneider Blasts Bethenny Frankel for "Skinnygirl" Brand: Stop Promoting Disordered Eating!
Following years of hard work, Jackie Goldschneider has been making strides battling her disordered eating. The The Real Housewives of New Jersey star knows that this is not a “quick fix.” She increased her efforts when her kids began to notice her habits. Now, she is taking aim...
Inside Cher’s Eclectic Real Estate Portfolio
Cher’s decades-long career has been defined by her ability to repeatedly shed her skin and reinvent herself, a characteristic that is also evident in the singer’s expansive and eclectic real estate portfolio. No two properties are exactly the same, and this is intentionally so. “I don’t know where people go to get that rule, ‘Thou shalt be one thing and one thing only for thy entire life,’” she told Architectural Digest in 1989.
Wyatt Cenac’s Historic Brooklyn Brownstone Went From Plain to Deeply Personal
When Barry Bordelon and Jordan Slocum, together known the Brownstone Boys, met prospective client Wyatt Cenac at a Brooklyn bar in 2019, he was already well into the process of renovating his home. He had the space, he had the architectural plans, but what the actor, comedian, producer, and music lover needed to bring the project to life was a team with the technical expertise to make the reno happen and bring, for lack of a better word, vibes.
Bethenny Frankel Claps Back At Her Former RHONY Co-Stars For Bashing Her New Podcast
Bethenny Frankel is clapping back at her haters for trashing her newest podcast. The former Real Housewives of New York star left the show in 2019 after many years as one of the show’s main attractions. She hasn’t been shy about telling her fans how she feels about the Housewives show as a whole… and […] The post Bethenny Frankel Claps Back At Her Former RHONY Co-Stars For Bashing Her New Podcast appeared first on Reality Tea.
Sam Asghari Reveals Why Britney Spears Doesn’t Join At Events & Insists She Runs Own Social Media
Sam Asghari shared a heartfelt message for fans about why his wife Britney Spears has opted to skip the A-list events Sam has recently attended, and also explained her decision to take a break from social media. The 28-year-old fitness model took to his Instagram Stories on December 7 to shut down speculation by “protective” fans that his wife’s accounts were being controlled once again, and to provide explanation as to her recent whereabouts.
bravotv.com
Josh Flagg Makes a Huge Career Announcement — and It Has Nothing to Do with Real Estate
Like sands through the hourglass, so are the days of Josh Flagg's life. The Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles agent revealed that he's going to be acting in a soap opera next year, and, as it turns out, the role wasn't as hard of a sell as you might think.
Inside the 700-Square-Foot Manhattan Home of AD100 Designer Carlos Mota
Want to know the secret to giving a tiny apartment a big personality? Crowd it with objects, splash it with color, and pile on the patterns, an equation that distracts the eye as much as it delights the soul. At least, that’s the philosophy of Carlos Mota, the fast-talking, globe-trotting stylist turned decorator and consultant with four inspiring books to his name (including his new hit, G: Forever Green, published by Vendome Press) and a new fabric collection called Verde, the first step in a home-furnishings line branded Casamota.
toofab.com
Mauricio Umansky Spills on Kyle, Kathy and Lisa Drama: 'I Went to Bed and Then All The S--t Happened'
"The truth is that they really have not spoken since all of this has gone down" Kyle Richards' husband Mauricio Unmasky was put in the hot seat about what he does or doesn't know about Kathy Hilton's alleged meltdown in Aspen -- and the fallout involving both his wife and Lisa Rinna.
The White Lotus: Inside the Opulent Sicilian Villa From Episode 5
While watching The White Lotus on Sunday night, a few of the AD editors had the same reaction as Tanya McQuoid—the lugubrious but lovable character played by Jennifer Coolidge—when she entered the Palermo palazzo of her new friend, Quentin (Tom Hollander). “Oh, my God. Are you kidding me? Look at that pool,” she says to her assistant, Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).
Todd & Julie Chrisley’s Son Grayson, 16, Explains Why He Never Plans To Watch The Family Reality Show
Grayson Chrisley admitted he’s “never watched an episode” of Chrisley Knows Best, the reality television show that introduced the world to his family – most notably, Todd and Julie Chrisley. Grayson, 16, made this confession on the Dec. 6 episode of Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley, sitting down with his sister, Savannah Chrisley, for a conversation. “I don’t think it’s interesting,” he said about this fact, per Entertainment Tonight. “I mean, I don’t like it, but apparently people do… I haven’t even watched myself on TV.”
