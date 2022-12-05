ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Woman who beat cancer searches for mom’s long-lost wedding dress

By Hannah Adamson
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1n8aqs_0jXjpGyd00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Just three weeks after meeting the man of her dreams, Jessica Evans received news that would change her life forever.

“Last year, in October, I just had, had bruises everywhere, and then I got one that was really bad and they wouldn’t go away,” Evans said. “So, I went ahead and went to the doctor and [it] ended up being Leukemia.”

Jessica and her now-fiancé Justin Beehler never gave up hope.

‘How about me?’ Man’s Facebook comment puts him behind bars

“When you know, you know, and there’s no way I could let her be by herself through that journey,” Beehler said.

As of July of this year, Jessica is in remission.

“[Justin] was like, ‘We’re going to get you through this so we can get married,’ and a year later, here we are, we’re engaged,” Evans said.

Incredibly, it’s the exact same cancer her mother had more than 30 years ago.

“She was diagnosed just eight days before her wedding day to my dad,” Evans said.

Remarkably, just like Jessica, her mother also went into remission less than a year after her diagnosis. Shortly after her mother beat cancer, her parents married at Bethany Lutheran Church.

Home Depot worker dies after alleged shoplifter’s shove

“The oncologist couldn’t even tell me how common that was because it’s just not common for a mother and a daughter to have gone through the same with Leukemia,” Evans said.

Her mother had been told she couldn’t have kids as a result of her battle with cancer, which led her to give her dress away.

“She passed it down to my dad’s cousin, [and] from there, we don’t know where it went,” Evans said. “The only thing that she told me was that she donated it, so. I don’t know where she donated it, or what store, what location.”

Now, more than 30 years later, the search for her mother’s dress continues.

“Going through cancer myself, I just felt like finding her dress was a legacy of love,” Evans said. “I couldn’t be more thankful to those people who are willing to go the extra mile to try to find this dress.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KWCH.com

Friends, Wichita community remember Kirstie Alley

First Native American to fly to space visits Cosmosphere in Hutchinson. Children in Hutchinson received a special space lesson from former NASA astronaut Commander John Herrington. Updated: 13 hours ago. Those with the museum say the anonymous matching donation comes at a big time since it just recently became a...
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Family: Wichitan, actress Kirstie Alley dies at 71

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Famous Wichitan Kirstie Alley, known for her decades-long acting career and presence in her community has died at the age of 71, her family confirms on social media. Her children, True and Lillie Parker issued a statement that said Alley died “after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.” The statement said close friends and family surrounded her in her final moments.
WICHITA, KS
kfdi.com

Staff member injured in confrontation at Wichita school

A staff member had minor injuries after a confrontation with a teenage girl at a Wichita elementary school Monday morning. Police said a mother was dropping off children at the main entrance for Woodman Elementary School when she got into an argument with her 13-year-old daughter. A staff member stepped in and the daughter then brought out a stun-gun type of device and shocked the staff member. The staff member had some scratches but did not need medical treatment.
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Surprising stories behind some of the oldest Christmas carols

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Christmas carols are one of our oldest holiday traditions. In fact, they probably predate the holiday. We know music itself is ancient, dating back to before there was the written word. The oldest music we have proof of is known as the “Hurrian Hymn to Nikkal” or “Hurrian Hymn No. 6.” […]
WICHITA, KS
KWCH.com

Wichita business temporarily closed after vandal leaves extensive damage

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Wichita business was closed on Wednesday after a vandal broke in and caused extensive damage. The break-in happened Tuesday night at Jenny Dawn Cellars, a winery on East Douglas near Union Station. “My security cameras were disabled and I couldn’t see what was happening in...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

KSN News

30K+
Followers
20K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy