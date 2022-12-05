Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Has a Busy Weekend With Fentanyl Seizures Including One Of The Largest In HistoryThe Maine WriterRobstown, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in TexasKristen WaltersCorpus Christi, TX
4 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Corpus Christi nine-year-old makes it his mission to give the gift of joy this season
Nate Gomez founded the community projected called Nate's Next Kid Up. His mission is to make sure every child in the community has a good Christmas.
Rainbow Room Toy Drive underway until Dec. 15
For the first year, the Rainbow Room, along with Child Protective Services, is hosting this massive toy drive, and they are asking for toy donations for children ages infant to 18.
43-year-old Nathaniel Lucas Ghidoni Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Corpus Christi Tuesday evening. The crash happened on SH-285 in Kleberg. According to the Police, a silver Nissan and a Ford F-250 were involved in the collision.
Morning fog, then a breezy, warm, & humid Saturday in Corpus Christi
A few showers possible on Sunday with a stationary front draped over the region. Stronger cold front set to arrive next week, ending the warm & humid run of weather.
'She trusted too much': Family of Corpus Christi caregiver found dead wants justice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The family of a woman who was found dead in a home on Crews St. said they want justice for their loved one. "I want the people to know that my sister was a caring person, she was a loving person, gosh, she trusted too much and she always looked for people to have a second chance and they took that from us," Amber Cornado, the sister of Melissa Hernandez said.
Looking back at the Coastal Snow of 2017
On Dec. 8, 2017- Corpus Christi was covered in a blanket of snow. For some South Texans, this was the first time they had ever seen snow.
Corpus Christi surfer bitten by shark while surfing at North Packery Channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One surfer had a close call after he was bitten by a shark while out in the water at the North Packery Channel off Zahn Road Tuesday morning. The surfer was able to make it back to shore and was treated for the injury to his foot. Despite several puncture wounds, 3NEWS was told that he will be okay.
Two shot on city's north side, one suspect in custody
Police are working a shooting call on the 3700 block of Brooks Drive on the north side of Corpus Christi. We will have more information as it becomes available.
'Parents Night Out' will help relieve stress during the holiday season
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Parents have an opportunity to get some Christmas shopping done, without the hassle of finding a babysitter to watch their kids. The city of Corpus Christi's Park & Recreation Department will host an event called 'Parents Night Out' Saturday, Dec. 10, where parents can drop off their kids at the Lindale Recreation Center at 3133 Swantner Drive.
Corpus Christi woman found not guilty in nursing student's 2018 murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Nueces County jury found Thelma Villarreal not guilty in the 2018 shooting homicide of 21-year-old Alexandra Winfree. Trial began Wednesday in Judge Missy Medary's 347th District Court and resumed Thursday morning, with witnesses giving testimony along with Villarreal herself. Villarreal's defense team said the...
Texas surfers share shark bite experience at Corpus Christi beach
He described the bites as crescent-shaped.
These houses are lit! Here's where you can see holiday displays in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ready, set, glow!. It is the time of year to drive around with the family and check out the holiday displays around town. Here's a guide to some of the biggest and best holiday light shows in Corpus Christi!. Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland-- 3242 Hampton...
CCPD investigates shooting near Uptown Corpus Christi
CCPD responded to a shooting at about 9:15 p.m. at the Bay Vista Pointe Apartment complex located on the 800 block of Caranchua Street.
14-year-old arrested after shooting 41-year-old man during a basketball game in Alice
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — CLARIFICATION: A photo that originally ran with this story mistakenly showed an Saenz Elementary School in Alice. This shooting did not involve an Alice school. A man was shot by a 14-year-old boy after an argument during a basketball game at the Avenue One 10...
Drugs, exotic animal skins, and weapons seized by Alice PD
The Alice Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division was investigating a burglary when they discovered what they say are stolen items.
Firefighters Save Homeless Man from Horrific Death
, It was cold and a homeless man seeking shelter and a place to sleep crawled into a trash dumpster Tuesday, November 15, never expecting that he could have suffocated or been crushed to death. Thankfully, an alert driver for Republic Services, the company hired to haul trash from Ingleside, heard the man bang on the steel walls of his truck after he was unknowingly dumped inside, clawing to escape, and screaming for help. Ingleside’s Volunteer Fire Department was called to an address on W. Main Rd. hoping to pull the man to safety, but the process – known as...
'Gunfight' in Corpus Christi leaves police officer, suspect shot
The officer has been taken into surgery. CCPD said his injuries are serious but he is expected to recover. No injury information has been given for the suspect.
Woman identified in Crews Street homicide, man jailed and charged with murder
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The woman reportedly killed by 62-year-old Hector Davila in the 2400 block of Crews Street has been identified as Melissa Hernandez. Davila was arrested Friday on murder charges after police were asked to perform a welfare check on the Crews Street home and found a woman's body, Corpus Christi police officials said Monday in a press release.
Crews St. murder suspect was convicted in 1991 murder case
Court documents have been obtained detailing a murder conviction for Hector Davila. The same man accused of the murder of his home health care taker.
