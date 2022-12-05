3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Wichita Falls (Wichita Falls, TX)
The Wichita Falls Police Department reported a multi-vehicle collision on Saturday.
The accident occurred on Central Freeway near the Jacksboro Highway overpass shortly after 4 p.m.
According to the officials, three people were injured in the collision. They were taken to the hospital after being examined by emergency medics.
Firefighters also responded to the scene to clear the wreckage. A portion of the southbound lanes was blocked by fire engines and police cars while the wreckage was cleared.
The identities of the victims have not been disclosed by the authorities. They have reported that the injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.
The accident is being investigated.
It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the accident.
There are no other details available at the moment.
December 5, 2022
Source: Texomas/KFDX-TV | KJTL-TV
