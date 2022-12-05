ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottstown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanatogapost.com

Saturday’s the Day to Visit Santa in Schwenksville

SCHWENKSVILLE PA – Santa and Schwenksville, they’ve got a Saturday thing going. The borough and St. Nick are working as partners to help observe the holidays. Santa will be the municipality’s featured guest Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) from 2-3:30 p.m. on the plaza outside borough hall at 300 Main St., its website said. He’ll be there to meet adults, children and, yes, pets too.
SCHWENKSVILLE, PA
sanatogapost.com

Polka Dot Powerhouse Local Blood Drive Set Dec. 30

POTTSTOWN PA – A blood drive for the American Red Cross, sponsored by the Pottstown chapter of Polka Dot Powerhouse, will be held Dec. 30 (2022; Friday) from noon to 5 p.m. at the Tri-County Active Adult Center, 288 Moser Rd. Chapter Managing Director Donna Manley and its more than 50 members said they encourage community residents to join them in donating blood.
POTTSTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Museums, Historical Societies Win State Grants

HARRISBURG PA – Sixteen eligible museums and official county historical societies across Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties were awarded a total of more than $159,000 in cultural and historical support grants Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022) by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, it said. Another series of grants for...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Local Obituaries Reported Today

The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Dec. 9, 2022) compilation consists of six obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Susan M. Hendricks, 75, of Royersford, Dec. 7, Klotzbach. Roger W. Dietrich,...
POTTSTOWN, PA
Main Line Media News

New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going

For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area

BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
BIRDSBORO, PA
sanatogapost.com

Rolled Pick-Up Truck Blocked Pruss Hill Road Tuesday

LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The male driver and sole occupant of a blue Dodge Dakota Sport pick-up truck escaped without apparent major injury following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Dec. 6, 2022) at around 9:20 a.m. on Pruss Hill Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township. The scene was a short distance west of the Pruss Hill intersection with Snell Road.
LOWER POTTSGROVE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27 News

Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Sinkhole shuts down street in Lancaster County

LITITZ, Pa. — A sinkhole has shut down a street in Lititz, Lancaster County. The sinkhole was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday at Raspberry Lane and Orange Street, according to Lititz Borough police. The sinkhole is causing a temporary road closure on Raspberry Lane. Orange Street remains open. No...
abc27.com

Update: Missing Montgomery County man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Notorious Championship Bar Set To Close This Month

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The notorious Championship bar announced on its Facebook page on December 2nd that the bar is set to close on December 11th after 72 wonderful years said in a posted photo. The bar is known for its heavy metal venue and large crowds, unfortunately, it all has not been wonderful around the bar for the year 2021, in August the bar was riddled with bullets after a memorial was held in honor of a former bartender, and on December 11 a man was gunned down just outside the bar, December 18th a shootout broke out in front of the bar on Chambers Street. It is speculated Some of the incidents may have had nothing to do with the bar but Championship bar were hit with fines due to the incidents which may have caused the bar to close down along with trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
TRENTON, NJ
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties

UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
sanatogapost.com

Amity Department Seeking Police Officer Applicants

AMITY TOWNSHIP PA – Applications from individuals interested in becoming a full-time police officer are being sought by the Amity Township Police Department, it said Friday (Dec. 2) on its Facebook page. Forms are available at the police department offices, 2004 Weavertown Rd., Douglassville PA. They also can be downloaded online, here.
DOUGLASSVILLE, PA
Daily Voice

Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA

Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Sixth bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station around 6 a.m.Emilio Buitrago from the organization Casa de Venezuela tells CBS3 there were 52 people on the bus, some already had travel arrangements or were picked up by family or friends. Thirty-one migrants are heading to the welcome center in Hunting Park.Buitrago also says the migrants are coming from multiple Latin American countries. The people are mostly Dominicans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Colombians.This is the sixth busload of asylum seekers from the US-Mexico border in Texas in three weeks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state has sent 13,200 migrants to Democratic-led cities since August. Last week, the fifth bus arrived in Philadelphia. Two buses arrived on Nov. 25 at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy