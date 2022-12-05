Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Football team supports opposing player: "No dry eye in the stadium"Amy ChristieCoatesville, PA
Jeweler Convicted of Selling Counterfeit Rolexes, $750,000 Financial FraudTaxBuzzUpper Darby, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
sanatogapost.com
Saturday’s the Day to Visit Santa in Schwenksville
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – Santa and Schwenksville, they’ve got a Saturday thing going. The borough and St. Nick are working as partners to help observe the holidays. Santa will be the municipality’s featured guest Saturday (Dec. 10, 2022) from 2-3:30 p.m. on the plaza outside borough hall at 300 Main St., its website said. He’ll be there to meet adults, children and, yes, pets too.
sanatogapost.com
Polka Dot Powerhouse Local Blood Drive Set Dec. 30
POTTSTOWN PA – A blood drive for the American Red Cross, sponsored by the Pottstown chapter of Polka Dot Powerhouse, will be held Dec. 30 (2022; Friday) from noon to 5 p.m. at the Tri-County Active Adult Center, 288 Moser Rd. Chapter Managing Director Donna Manley and its more than 50 members said they encourage community residents to join them in donating blood.
sanatogapost.com
Local Museums, Historical Societies Win State Grants
HARRISBURG PA – Sixteen eligible museums and official county historical societies across Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties were awarded a total of more than $159,000 in cultural and historical support grants Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022) by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, it said. Another series of grants for...
sanatogapost.com
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Dec. 9, 2022) compilation consists of six obituaries. It includes names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references. Susan M. Hendricks, 75, of Royersford, Dec. 7, Klotzbach. Roger W. Dietrich,...
WFMZ-TV Online
'New chapter': Downtown Bethlehem's Main Street to lose retailer after the holidays
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A home furnishings retailer is bidding farewell to its storefront in downtown Bethlehem. Domaci, selling furniture, area rugs, lamps and more, will close its store on Main Street following the holiday season, the business announced Tuesday on its social media pages. "Over the past few months, issues...
Main Line Media News
New owners of Montco deli keep tradition going
For the last 10 years, Marcella and Matt McManus have savored delicious hoagies from the neighborhood eatery, Giuliano’s Deli. Located just two blocks from their Glenside, Montgomery County home, the couple became regulars at the local spot specializing in Italian hoagies, a variety of hot and cold sandwiches and beer.
This Popular Bucks County Shopping Mall is Set to Close for Good. Read to Learn When and Why
The shopping mall will close after two years of business in a popular area. A shopping mall in the Bucks County area has recently announced their upcoming closure after only two years of local business. Michele Haddon wrote about the upcoming closure in the Bucks County Courier Times. The Merchantile,...
sanatogapost.com
Police Report Dumping Incident in Birdsboro Area
BIRDSBORO PA – Another incident of what appears to be local environmental vandalism has occurred at a municipally-owned Birdsboro area property, the Robeson Township Police Department reported Wednesday (Dec. 7, 2022). Rather than involve rubber tires – as did somewhat similar incidents discovered last week in Lower, Upper, and...
sanatogapost.com
Rolled Pick-Up Truck Blocked Pruss Hill Road Tuesday
LOWER POTTSGROVE PA – The male driver and sole occupant of a blue Dodge Dakota Sport pick-up truck escaped without apparent major injury following a single-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday (Dec. 6, 2022) at around 9:20 a.m. on Pruss Hill Road in Lower Pottsgrove Township. The scene was a short distance west of the Pruss Hill intersection with Snell Road.
Fire destroys Pennsylvania wildlife center, animals killed
WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire destroyed the Red Creek Wildlife Center in Schuylkill County Monday morning, leaving multiple animals dead. Crews responded to the wildlife center around 8 a.m. in the 300 block of Moon Hill Drive for a report of a fire. Workers tell Eyewitness News that around 50-60 animals inside multiple […]
WGAL
Sinkhole shuts down street in Lancaster County
LITITZ, Pa. — A sinkhole has shut down a street in Lititz, Lancaster County. The sinkhole was discovered around 7 a.m. Wednesday at Raspberry Lane and Orange Street, according to Lititz Borough police. The sinkhole is causing a temporary road closure on Raspberry Lane. Orange Street remains open. No...
abc27.com
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com
Notorious Championship Bar Set To Close This Month
TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) The notorious Championship bar announced on its Facebook page on December 2nd that the bar is set to close on December 11th after 72 wonderful years said in a posted photo. The bar is known for its heavy metal venue and large crowds, unfortunately, it all has not been wonderful around the bar for the year 2021, in August the bar was riddled with bullets after a memorial was held in honor of a former bartender, and on December 11 a man was gunned down just outside the bar, December 18th a shootout broke out in front of the bar on Chambers Street. It is speculated Some of the incidents may have had nothing to do with the bar but Championship bar were hit with fines due to the incidents which may have caused the bar to close down along with trying to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Pa. Turnpike shut down in Lancaster, Berks counties
UPDATE: The Turnpike has reopened as of 8 a.m., but residual delays should be expected. Part of the Turnpike is closed after a Tuesday morning crash near the Lancaster and Berks County line. Westbound lanes are shut down between Morgantown and Reading, the Turnpike Commission said in a travel advisory.
sanatogapost.com
Amity Department Seeking Police Officer Applicants
AMITY TOWNSHIP PA – Applications from individuals interested in becoming a full-time police officer are being sought by the Amity Township Police Department, it said Friday (Dec. 2) on its Facebook page. Forms are available at the police department offices, 2004 Weavertown Rd., Douglassville PA. They also can be downloaded online, here.
Philly man accused of impersonating USPS postal worker, stealing mail
Investigators say Zachkey James cashed in more than $66,000 in money orders.
Suspect in violent 3-county crime spree taken into custody in South Philly
Police arrested the suspect, Zahkee Austin, in South Philadelphia early Tuesday morning.
Date for 6ABC’s Jim Gardner’s Final Broadcast Set; Replacement Anchor for 6pm Announced
In just over two weeks, it's officially the end of an era in Philadelphia and South Jersey, and now we know all the details. 6 ABC (WPVI-TV) just announced massive changes to its daily 6 pm news broadcast. It was just announced that veteran anchor and Philadelphia icon, Jim Gardner's...
Berks Judge Dies; Flags Lowered Across PA
Berks County Court of Common Pleas Judge Paul M. Yatron has died, Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Yatron, who had served in Berks since 2006 and was most recently elected in 2015, had previously worked in the county district attorney's office, the state attorney general's office, and the state auditor general's office, according to his obituary in the Reading Eagle.
Sixth bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Another bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia Monday morning. The bus arrived at 30th Street Station around 6 a.m.Emilio Buitrago from the organization Casa de Venezuela tells CBS3 there were 52 people on the bus, some already had travel arrangements or were picked up by family or friends. Thirty-one migrants are heading to the welcome center in Hunting Park.Buitrago also says the migrants are coming from multiple Latin American countries. The people are mostly Dominicans, Cubans, Nicaraguans and Colombians.This is the sixth busload of asylum seekers from the US-Mexico border in Texas in three weeks. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said his state has sent 13,200 migrants to Democratic-led cities since August. Last week, the fifth bus arrived in Philadelphia. Two buses arrived on Nov. 25 at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.
Comments / 0