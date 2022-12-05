Read full article on original website
How much of what we recycle gets recycled?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Recycling is mandatory in Vermont but how stringently people separate their recyclables varies. Reporter Elissa Borden went sifting for answers on how much we throw in the bin is actually recycled. It's fairly easy to toss recyclables in the recycling bin, but some folks aren't so...
WCAX
Turning Point Center to get new building, offer more services
BARRE CITY, Vt. (WCAX) - The Turning Point Center of Central Vermont treats thousands of people every year but in a tight space. Now, thanks to grant money, the recovery group is moving into a new building. "Recovery centers in Vermont started during a period of real social stigma about...
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Hashtag
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - If you're looking for a #adorable and #playful senior cat, Meet Hashtag!. Hashtag is 8 years old, but still has plenty of pep in his step. He loves attention and could be a great fit for your home. Hashtag was recently diagnosed with diabetes,...
WCAX
Conservation deal protects 7,400 acres in central Vermont
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A conservation deal is going to protect nearly 7,400 acres in Vermont's Addison, Orange, and Windsor counties, the Vermont Land Trust says. The deal includes terrain along the spine and eastern flank of the Northfield Mountains. There are also six significant streams in the area that help form the headwaters of the Third Branch of the White River, a major tributary of the Connecticut River.
WCAX
Friday Weathercast
WCAX
Judge: Bennington murder suspect not competent to stand trial
WCAX
3 arrested in Lebanon drug raid
WCAX
VSP investigating fatal crash in East Montpelier
EAST MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating a fatal crash in East Montpelier Thursday afternoon. Police say Kyle Hartman, 33, of Cabot was driving north on Route 14 near Hammett Hill Road around 3:22 p.m. when he lost control and hit a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt.
WCAX
Police ID victim in fatal Brattleboro crash
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities have identified a Brattleboro woman who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer last week. It happened Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Vernon Street and Royal Road in Brattleboro. The Brattleboro Police say Amanda Labbe, 41, failed to stop at a red light and hit a truck, which was unable to stop in time. She died at the scene.
WCAX
Humane society faces post-pandemic dog glut
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Humane societies and animal shelters across the country reported a big uptick in adoptions at the beginning of the pandemic. But now those numbers have slowed and it's leaving one local shelter scrambling. The kennels are full at the Humane Society of Chittenden County...
WCAX
New law viewed as template for violent offenders incompetent to stand trial
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A judge this week ruled that an accused killer was not competent to stand trial for the murder of a Pownal woman last year. A law passed by the Legislature in 2021 stemmed from the brutal murder in an attempt to provide direction for how the state deals with violent offenders who can't go on trial.
WCAX
Doug Mandigo takes over Middlebury football program
MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Middlebury College has had two head football coaches in the last 50 years: Mickey Heinecken and Bob Ritter. Doug Mandigo played for one, and coached with the other, making him a natural fit to succeed Ritter on the sidelines. "It's an incredible tradition. These are two...
WCAX
Bennington orthopedist hopes to make US Olympic Team slot
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A sports medicine physician in Bennington has something in common with the best athletes in the world -- she has a chance of making it to the Olympics. Orthopedist Dr. Ivette Guttmann at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center is gearing up for a month-long audition that could...
