KOMO News

Consumer Reports: Stores with the best and worst return policies

They say it’s the thought that counts, but maybe that’s only really true if you can return a gift for something you actually want. While some stores will let you return anything, even without a receipt, others are more strict. That’s where Consumer Reports comes in with its helpful guide to stores with the best, and worst, return policies.
KOMO News

How to minimize digital footprint as online scams rise

Online privacy is a hot button issue, and with a phone in your pocket, keeping your information private is challenging. With the holiday shopping season in full swing, there's a lot of buying online, which means shoppers are sharing a lot of personal information. "There's almost instantaneously an auction occurring...

