A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
Mother who tattooed her eyeballs blue and purple admits she's losing her sight - like her daughter warned her she would
A mother-of-five is going blind after tattooing her eyeballs blue and purple despite her seven-year-old daughter’s warnings. Anaya Peterson, a law student from Belfast, got her eyeballs tattooed blue and purple after she was inspired by the Australian model Amber Luke, who is also nicknamed the ‘blue-eyed dragon’. Amber Luke, the Australian model, had spoken about inking her eyeballs and highly recommended people research the topic before going forward with it.
White model who 'changed race' claims her babies will 'come out black'
A white glamor model who underwent a series of tanning injections now claims she has ‘changed race’ and will give birth to babies that are ‘black’. Martina Big, a 30-year-old German model who has been receiving melanin injections for two years, claimed while making an appearance with her new husband, Michael, on a TV show, that she will give birth to black babies. But she has revealed that they are not planning to have a baby.
Labor and delivery nurses get fired for making fun of patients in a viral TikTok about their ‘icks’
Though we’ve been in the “digital age” for many, many, MANY years now and we all know about our “digital footprint,” somehow in the year 2022 there are still people who either don’t get it or don’t care. A group of labor and delivery nurses from Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta have all been fired after creating a TikTok that quickly went viral—for making fun of patients and their needs.
Tina Turner’s cancer survivor son Ronnie dies aged 62 ‘after struggling to breathe’
Tina Turner’s son Ronnie has died. The 62-year-old, who had battled cancer, was said to have passed away after neighbours around his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he started struggling to breathe on their street.
