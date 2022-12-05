Though we’ve been in the “digital age” for many, many, MANY years now and we all know about our “digital footprint,” somehow in the year 2022 there are still people who either don’t get it or don’t care. A group of labor and delivery nurses from Emory University Hospital Midtown in Atlanta have all been fired after creating a TikTok that quickly went viral—for making fun of patients and their needs.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 HOURS AGO