Shots fired hitting Kanawha City apartment complex

By Anna King, Andie Bernhardt
 4 days ago

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV. (WOWK) – The Charleston Police Department tells 13 News shots were fired early Monday morning, hitting an apartment complex in Kanawha City.

CPD says MacWayne Apartment complex was hit and there are no suspects at this time.

Metro 911 says the call came in around 4:30 a.m. Monday and no one was injured.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

