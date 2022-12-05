Frustration for the NESNBets NFL best-bet parlay has very much set in. At least we only have a few weeks of embarrassment left. As you can tell, we’re in a very good headspace after yet another losing week. Losing sucks no matter the circumstances, and any attempts to convince ourselves that it’s more annoying to hit all but one game than miss multiple picks in a week were pointless.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 HOURS AGO