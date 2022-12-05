ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burkburnett, TX

65-Year-Old William Thomas Shimmin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Burkburnett (Burkburnett, TX)

Nationwide Report
 4 days ago

Photo byNationwide Report

The Texas Department of Public Safety reported a motor vehicle accident on Friday.

The accident occurred on Thrift Road at around 8:20 p.m.

According to the officials, an All-Terrain Vehicle had crashed when the driver had lost control of the vehicle while he was driving it near his home.

The driver, identified as 65-year-old William Thomas Shimmin, was thrown from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Woodruff.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

It is not yet known if alcohol or drugs played a role in the fatal accident.

There are no other details available at this time.

December 5, 2022

Source: Texomas/KFDX-TV | KJTL-TV

Nationwide Report

